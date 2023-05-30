First Team

Natalie Amadon — Charlotte Valley

Josie Butler — Charlotte Valley

Abby Vroman — Charlotte Valley

Brinlee Wright — Charlotte Valley

Caitlyn Ciaravino — Gilboa

Bailey Hughes — Gilboa

Alyssa Maggio — Margaretville

Kimora Brown — Roxbury

Kylie DeMaio — Roxbury

Ashtyn Hansen — Windham-Ashland-Jewett

Hannah Tuttle — Windham-Ashland-Jewett

Second Team

Laila Wheeler — Charlotte Valley

Olivia Ross — Gilboa

Hedda Flynn — Hunter-Tannersville

Gabrielle Hayslip — Hunter-Tannersville

Anna Gavette — Margaretville

Mikayla Wright — Roxbury

Christina Chakar — South Kortright

Emma Dibble — South Kortright

Paige Van Etten — Stamford/Jefferson

Emma Drum — Windham-Ashland-Jewett

Honorable Mention

Kailey Whitbeck — Charlotte Valley

Jessica Zuill — Charlotte Valley

Ariana Sims — Gilboa

Angelina Dixon — Hunter-Tannersville

Kayla Clark — Margaretville

MacKenzie Hynes — Roxbury

Hannah Collins — South Kortright

Faith Sass — South Kortright

Tryhnati Donato — Stamford/Jefferson

Megan Carroll — Windham-Ashland-Jewett

Catherine Coe — Windham-Ashland-Jewett

