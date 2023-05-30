First Team
Natalie Amadon — Charlotte Valley
Josie Butler — Charlotte Valley
Abby Vroman — Charlotte Valley
Brinlee Wright — Charlotte Valley
Caitlyn Ciaravino — Gilboa
Bailey Hughes — Gilboa
Alyssa Maggio — Margaretville
Kimora Brown — Roxbury
Kylie DeMaio — Roxbury
Ashtyn Hansen — Windham-Ashland-Jewett
Hannah Tuttle — Windham-Ashland-Jewett
Second Team
Laila Wheeler — Charlotte Valley
Olivia Ross — Gilboa
Hedda Flynn — Hunter-Tannersville
Gabrielle Hayslip — Hunter-Tannersville
Anna Gavette — Margaretville
Mikayla Wright — Roxbury
Christina Chakar — South Kortright
Emma Dibble — South Kortright
Paige Van Etten — Stamford/Jefferson
Emma Drum — Windham-Ashland-Jewett
Honorable Mention
Kailey Whitbeck — Charlotte Valley
Jessica Zuill — Charlotte Valley
Ariana Sims — Gilboa
Angelina Dixon — Hunter-Tannersville
Kayla Clark — Margaretville
MacKenzie Hynes — Roxbury
Hannah Collins — South Kortright
Faith Sass — South Kortright
Tryhnati Donato — Stamford/Jefferson
Megan Carroll — Windham-Ashland-Jewett
Catherine Coe — Windham-Ashland-Jewett
