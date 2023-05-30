Baseball
Charlotte Valley — Trevor Waid
Gilboa — Dakota Oliver
Hunter-Tannersville — Connor Schiefer
Jefferson — Patrick Terk
Margaretville — Hunter Balcom
Roxbury — Jordan Johnston
South Kortright — Alex Ellis
Stamford — Tyler Knapp
Windham-Ashland-Jewett — Leon Honge
Softball
Andes — Christina Chakar
Charlotte Valley — Kailey Whitbeck
Gilboa — Bailey Hughes
Hunter-Tannersville — Emma Constable
Margaretville — Amelia Pascarella
Roxbury — Kelly Kalleberg
South Kortright — Emma Dibble
Stamford — Tryhnati Donato
Windham-Ashland-Jewett — Amanda Nilsen
Tennis
Andes — Gabriellah Bene
Charlotte Valley — Simone Tunno
Hunter-Tannersville — William Schneider
Jefferson — Kenzie Murphy
Margaretville — Ashley Camano, Wilbert Martinez
Roxbury — Megan Stock
Stamford — Mandy Zheng
Windham-Ashland-Jewett — Alexis Moss
Track & Field
Andes — Shane Edwards
Jefferson — Mitchell Dorosky, Indira McCants
South Kortright — Emerson Comer, Akasha Finkle
Stamford — Connor Goodchild, Meliyah Kiel
Windham-Ashland-Jewett — Jack Pellettier
