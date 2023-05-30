Baseball

Charlotte Valley — Trevor Waid

Gilboa — Dakota Oliver

Hunter-Tannersville — Connor Schiefer

Jefferson — Patrick Terk

Margaretville — Hunter Balcom

Roxbury — Jordan Johnston

South Kortright — Alex Ellis

Stamford — Tyler Knapp

Windham-Ashland-Jewett — Leon Honge

Softball

Andes — Christina Chakar

Charlotte Valley — Kailey Whitbeck

Gilboa — Bailey Hughes

Hunter-Tannersville — Emma Constable

Margaretville — Amelia Pascarella

Roxbury — Kelly Kalleberg

South Kortright — Emma Dibble

Stamford — Tryhnati Donato

Windham-Ashland-Jewett — Amanda Nilsen

Tennis

Andes — Gabriellah Bene

Charlotte Valley — Simone Tunno

Hunter-Tannersville — William Schneider

Jefferson — Kenzie Murphy

Margaretville — Ashley Camano, Wilbert Martinez

Roxbury — Megan Stock

Stamford — Mandy Zheng

Windham-Ashland-Jewett — Alexis Moss

Track & Field

Andes — Shane Edwards

Jefferson — Mitchell Dorosky, Indira McCants

South Kortright — Emerson Comer, Akasha Finkle

Stamford — Connor Goodchild, Meliyah Kiel

Windham-Ashland-Jewett — Jack Pellettier

