Afton

Jacob Stiner — Baseball

Cece Bushaw — Softball

Jonah Barrett — Boys Track & Field

Lila Lee — Girls Track & Field

Bainbridge-Guilford

Julian Pruskowski — Baseball

Celeste Baldwin — Softball

Kaitlyn Curtis — Tennis

Easton Porter — Boys Track & Field

Macaela Burns — Girls Track & Field

Delhi

Ben Blocker — Baseball

Victoria Verspoor — Softball

Tyler Branigan — Tennis

Alton Francisco — Boys Track & Field

Eleanor Lees — Girls Track & Field

Deposit

Orion Irace — Baseball

Kelsey Wank — Softball

Zachary Russell — Boys Track & Field

Noelle Doughty — Girls Track & Field

Greene

Tatianna Wells — Softball

Alexander Boel — Tennis

Arie King — Boys Track & Field

Lyla Biefeldt — Girls Track & Field

Hancock

Peyton Johnson — Baseball

Addison Makowski — Softball

Hunter Oddo — Tennis

Emrehe Ellis — Girls Track & Field

Harpursville

Brayden Sakowsky — Baseball

Sophia Konidis — Softball

Brendan Pike — Boys Track & Field

Melissa Cantone — Girls Track & Field

Oxford

Lily Marshman — Softball

Nora Thorne — Tennis

Logan White — Boys Track & Field

Sidney

Quinton Beckwith — Baseball

Isabella West — Softball

Daniel Morris — Tennis

Aidan Moodley — Boys Track & Field

Megan Lewis — Girls Track & Field

Unatego

Xander Johnson — Baseball

Jessica Partridge — Softball

Carter Post — Boys Track & Field

Kylie Mussaw — Girls Track & Field

Unadilla Valley

Trent Marinelli — Baseball

Pyper Kneale — Softball

Owen Hill — Boys Track & Field

Allison Allen — Girls Track & Field

Walton

Parker MacDonald — Baseball

Katelyn Gregory — Softball

David Gatchalian — Boys Track & Field

Isabella Yetto — Girls Track & Field

