Afton
Jacob Stiner — Baseball
Cece Bushaw — Softball
Jonah Barrett — Boys Track & Field
Lila Lee — Girls Track & Field
Bainbridge-Guilford
Julian Pruskowski — Baseball
Celeste Baldwin — Softball
Kaitlyn Curtis — Tennis
Easton Porter — Boys Track & Field
Macaela Burns — Girls Track & Field
Delhi
Ben Blocker — Baseball
Victoria Verspoor — Softball
Tyler Branigan — Tennis
Alton Francisco — Boys Track & Field
Eleanor Lees — Girls Track & Field
Deposit
Orion Irace — Baseball
Kelsey Wank — Softball
Zachary Russell — Boys Track & Field
Noelle Doughty — Girls Track & Field
Greene
Tatianna Wells — Softball
Alexander Boel — Tennis
Arie King — Boys Track & Field
Lyla Biefeldt — Girls Track & Field
Hancock
Peyton Johnson — Baseball
Addison Makowski — Softball
Hunter Oddo — Tennis
Emrehe Ellis — Girls Track & Field
Harpursville
Brayden Sakowsky — Baseball
Sophia Konidis — Softball
Brendan Pike — Boys Track & Field
Melissa Cantone — Girls Track & Field
Oxford
Lily Marshman — Softball
Nora Thorne — Tennis
Logan White — Boys Track & Field
Sidney
Quinton Beckwith — Baseball
Isabella West — Softball
Daniel Morris — Tennis
Aidan Moodley — Boys Track & Field
Megan Lewis — Girls Track & Field
Unatego
Xander Johnson — Baseball
Jessica Partridge — Softball
Carter Post — Boys Track & Field
Kylie Mussaw — Girls Track & Field
Unadilla Valley
Trent Marinelli — Baseball
Pyper Kneale — Softball
Owen Hill — Boys Track & Field
Allison Allen — Girls Track & Field
Walton
Parker MacDonald — Baseball
Katelyn Gregory — Softball
David Gatchalian — Boys Track & Field
Isabella Yetto — Girls Track & Field
