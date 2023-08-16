Adam Champlin and Braeden Johnson each threw no-hitters on Tuesday, May 2 during this past baseball season. It’s only fitting, then, that they should share the Daily Star’s Baseball Player of the Year honors for 2023.
Champlin, a senior for South Kortright, and Johnson, a junior for Unatego/Franklin, each excelled as their teams’ number one pitcher and key cog on offense. Each answered the call of increased responsibility by taking their games to new heights.
After South Kortright lost its top two pitchers from 2022, Champlin was forced to step in as the team’s ace in 2023. It was a challenge he never hesitated to accept.
“I thought I was ready,” he said. “Then the season came and I knew I had to be pretty much the go-to [guy]. Had to do it so I did it.”
Both Champlin and Rams coach Bob VanValkenburgh credited his time playing for the Oneonta Green Wave over the summer with refining his stuff and improving his command.
“He’s just a competitor. He fit the role perfectly this year,” VanValkenburgh said of Champlin stepping into the role of number one pitcher.
The pitching numbers speak for themselves: a 7-1 record as a starter, 104 strikeouts in 44 innings and a 1.02 ERA.
Champlin tended to come up biggest when it mattered most for SK. He struck out 20 batters in his no-hitter against Gilboa to secure a win in a key league game. Later in the year, he struck out 18 in the Rams’ Delaware League Championship Game victory over rival Charlotte Valley.
“I had three pitches that were solid for the year and that really helped me with control,” Champlin said. “I excelled this year with control and just having that mix of pitches that I could go to.”
He wasn’t too shabby at the plate, either, racking up a .476 batting average, scoring 28 runs and collecting 21 walks compared to just three strikeouts.
“I worried less about how hard I was hitting it or where I was hitting it and just putting it in play,” Champlin said about his approach this season. “Make the defense make a play, make it tough on them.”
“He’s always been a solid line drive hitter, get on base type of guy,” VanValkenburgh said. “He would bat leadoff but he had the power.”
VanValkenburgh added that Champlin is one of the best baserunners he’s ever coached.
Champlin ends a distinguished athletic career at South Kortright that saw him win sectional titles with the SK soccer and basketball teams. He’ll be continuing his career on the diamond at SUNY Cobleskill next spring where he’ll also be studying animal science.
While excited for the next chapter, Champlin said he’ll miss everything that made his time in a South Kortright uniform special.
“Just going to miss all the high school competition and having that atmosphere of having the whole area and students behind us,” he said. “It’s just going to be a different feeling going into college.”
“He’s a competitor,” VanValkenburgh said. “He was dedicated, he was there everyday working to get better, wanted to know what to get better at. He worked with the younger kids that I’ll have next year. He was just a fundamentally sound player at all three sports and you knew he was going to compete.”
Like Champlin, Johnson was prepared to take on the role as the leader of a Unatego/Franklin squad that relied on a bevy of younger players. That preparation began months before the season.
“We started in January throwing and just building up from there, lifting every day, getting stronger as a whole,” Johnson said.
U/F coach Frank Microni said Johnson’s attention to detail has helped him reach such lofty on-field heights.
“The way he approaches the game, not only during the game, but practice, and not only at practice but when he’s on his own. Things he does to get ready. That’s some higher-level baseball, higher-level athletic type stuff,” Microni said.
Johnson posted his own video game-like numbers both on the mound and at the plate in 2023.
He finished 7-2 as a starter with 134 strikeouts in 55 innings while posting a 0.97 ERA. As a hitter, he had a .491 average, 28 hits, 11 RBI, 10 runs scored and struck out just four times.
Despite all of those K’s on the mound, Microni said that the biggest improvement in Johnson’s game came from his understanding that any out was a good out.
“He used to think he had to strike out everybody,” Microni said. “It was not a success if he didn’t strike them out. Now he’s a pitcher; then he was a thrower. Now he uses his pitches and he’s not afraid to use his pitches and all three are effective and it’s hard to tell what’s coming. That’s all hard work by him. That’s him working on his craft.”
Johnson added that he learned to be more composed when he allowed someone to reach base.
“In ninth grade I would get really nervous when baserunners got on,” he said. “As much as I like to be perfect, I know that nobody is. It’s impossible to be perfect in a baseball game. This year when runners got on, I just took a deep breath.”
Johnson had several brilliant outings on the mound including his no-hitter against Delhi/Downsville as well as a one-hitter in a road win against Oneonta on April 15.
But Microni felt that Johnson may have been at his best in two of Unatego/Franklin’s losses: a 1-0 extra-innings loss to Deposit-Hancock in the MAC title game and a 2-0 defeat in sectionals to Odessa-Montour.
“To pitch in those pressure situations as effectively as he did… it wasn’t like it was a non-league game he was out there for,” Microni said. “These were do-or-die games and we didn’t come out on top. But I was probably more proud of how he performed in those high-pressure situations this year. He really is becoming dialed in on what he’s doing and not getting rattled when we go down.”
With many of this year’s young contributors potentially returning in 2024, Microni is excited to see where Johnson can lead U/F in the future.
“Every year he’s grown,” Microni said. “He’s learned not only about baseball but about how to be a good leader and that’s really important to our team and any kind of success that we have as a program.”
Charlotte Valley’s Wolf named Coach of the Year
Leading Charlotte Valley to its first ever appearance in a baseball sectional final was impressive enough. But to do it with a team that only had 10 players was enough for the Wildcats’ Jim Wolf to earn the Daily Star’s 2023 Baseball Coach of the Year award.
“The fact that we were able to win 12 games, win the Calhoun Tournament, beat South Kortright [in sectionals] and then to go as far as we did and lose in the sectional final, it’s really amazing. It’s a testament to the kids,” Wolf said.
“It was really all 10 kids that had a huge part in what happened this past season. It wasn’t me at all. It was those kids.”
After a potential merger with South Kortright fell through, Charlotte Valley was left with barely enough players to field a team. But the Wildcats were fortunate in that three of those players — seniors Jamison Quigley and Michael Camarata and junior Trevor Waid — made up one of the best and deepest pitching staffs in the area.
“We had three really good pitchers,” Wolf said. “Aside from maybe Deposit-Hancock I don’t think anybody in the section had the depth in pitching that we had. I knew that, the kids knew that. It was just a matter of, could we keep kids out of trouble, could we keep kids eligible, could we keep kids healthy and then hit the ball a little bit and play good defense behind that pitching. And we did.”
In many ways the Wildcats’ season was defined by their battles with Delaware League rival South Kortright. The two sides faced each other four times, splitting two regular season contests and meeting twice in the playoffs.
The Rams won the Delaware League title 5-2, but Wolf and company got revenge with a 6-5 victory in the Section IV Quarterfinals.
While usually not one for motivational speeches, Wolf said prior to the game he reminded his players of how often South Kortright had had their number, not just in baseball, but in all sports.
“I said, ‘Think about all those lopsided losses. If you guys go out and you win this game, that’s what you’re going to remember. It’s not going to be the soccer game you lost 8-1 or the basketball game you lost by 30 points. It’s the last one,’” Wolf said.
Charlotte Valley punched its ticket to the sectional final with a thrilling 3-2 win over Morris/Edmeston in the semifinal round before finally bowing out in a 9-1 loss to defending state champion Deposit-Hancock in the Class D Championship.
“They never quit,” Wolf said of his players. “One thing I can say about my teams, we don’t quit and we don’t back down. I don’t care who you are. I don’t care if we’re playing the New York Yankees. We’re gonna go out and we’re gonna play.”
Players of the Year: Adam Champlin, South Kortright, senior; Braeden Johnson, Unatego/Franklin, junior
Coach of the Year: Jim Wolf, Charlotte Valley, 12-5
No all-state baseball teams were announced for the 2023 season
DAILY STAR BASEBALL ALL-STARS 2023
Center State Conference: Kalen Dempsey, Cooperstown; Braydon Hascup, Cooperstown; Ethan Kukenberger, Cooperstown
Delaware League: Michael Camarata, Charlotte Valley; Ezra Ontl, Charlotte Valley; Jamison Quigley, Charlotte Valley; Trevor Waid, Charlotte Valley; David Cammer, Gilboa; Jacob Strauch, Gilboa; Jon Michael Leas, Jefferson/Stamford; Adam Champlin, South Kortright; Darren Dengler, South Kortright; Logan Reinshagen, South Kortright; Chase Rockefeller, South Kortright
Midstate Athletic Conference: Braydon Baciuska, Afton; Matthew Carman, Afton; Justin Reeve, Afton; Ryan Wright, Afton; Ethan Beames, Bainbridge-Guilford; Connor Davy, Bainbridge-Guilford; Nolan Hawkins, Bainbridge-Guilford; Logan Nealis, Delhi/Downsville; Blake Fortunato, Deposit-Hancock; Brody Matthews, Deposit-Hancock; Thomas Reis, Deposit-Hancock; Brayden Sakowsky, Harpursville; Quinton Beckwith, Sidney; Braeden Johnson, Unatego/Franklin; Xander Johnson, Unatego/Franklin; Logan Utter, Unatego/Franklin; Austin Wilde, Unatego/Franklin; Parker MacDonald, Walton
Southern Tier Athletic Conference: Owen Burnsworth, Oneonta; Aidan Gelbsman, Oneonta; Cameron Sitts, Oneonta; Nolan Stark, Oneonta
Tri-Valley League: Oren Prime, CV-S/SS; Jacob Burkhart, Laurens/Milford; Mike Virtell, Laurens/Milford; JJ Benjamin, Morris/Edmeston; Asa Dugan, Morris/Edmeston; Preston Graham, Morris/Edmeston; Keegan Fraser, Morris/Edmeston; Kyle Ough, Morris/Edmeston; Tim Green, Schenevus; Mehki Regg, Schenevus; Ryan Spranger, Schenevus; Joey Geiskopf, Worcester
