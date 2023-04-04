The Afton baseball team defeated Schenevus 5-4 in eight innings in its season opener on Tuesday.
Matthew Carman led the Afton offense, going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in the win.
Jackson Reed had two RBI for Schenevus.
Justin Reeve was the winning pitcher, striking out six batters over four innings. Ryan Spranger struck out seven in six innings for Schenevus.
Afton will visit Walton on Thursday, while Schenevus will visit Bainbridge-Guilford next Wednesday.
Deposit-Hancock 3, Morris/Edmeston 1
Morris/Edmeston was held to just one hit in a 3-1 loss to defending State Champion Deposit-Hancock on Tuesday.
D-H starter Anton Leonard struck out eight in six innings while allowing the one lone hit to M/E’s JJ Benjamin.
Benjamin took the loss despite allowing just one hit and one walk while recording three strikeouts.
Thomas Reis went 2-for-3 with a double to lead Deposit at the plate.
Morris/Edmeston will be at the PBR Diamond Series in Cortland on Friday.
Afton 5, Schenevus 4
S 000 202 00 456
A 030 010 01 531
S: R. Spranger, T. Green (7,L), and M. Regg
A: B. Baciuska, J. Reeve (5,W), and M. Carman
2B: M. Carman (A)
Deposit-Hancock 3, Morris/Edmeston 1
D-H 1000 001 1 — 3 4 2
M/E 000 001 0 — 1 1 4
D-H: A. Leonard (W), B. Fortunato (7), and N. Bass
M/E: JJ Benjamin (L), Asa Dugan (4), Kyle Ough (7), and Kyle Ough, JJ Benjamin (7)
2B: B. Fortunato (D-H), T. Reis 2 (D-H)
Harpursville 25, Afton 10
After trailing early, Harpursville used an 11-run fourth inning to roll past Afton 25-10 in five innings on Tuesday.
Kylie Noyes and Hunter Moffitt each hit home runs for the Hornets, while Rylan Steinbrecher had a triple, Kaiden Franklyn had two doubles, and Noyes and Madison Nesbitt each had a double.
Noyes picked up the win in the circle while Lilly Bagg struck out four batters in relief.
Harpursville will face Walton on Wednesday, April 12.
Deposit-Hancock 9, Morris/Edmeston 1
Morris/Edmeston fell to defending State Champion Deposit-Hancock 9-1 Tuesday in the team’s season opener.
Hannah Wist recorded the only hit of the game for M/E while stealing four bases and scoring the lone run as well. Wist also recorded three strikeouts in the circle.
Kaitlyn Macumber racked up 18 strikeouts in the win for the Eagles, walking four and allowing one hit. She also added a home run at the plate in a 2-for-4 performance that included two RBI and three runs scored.
Morris/Edmeston will be in Cortland on Friday for the PBR Diamond Series.
Harpursville 25, Afton 10
A 523 00X X — 10 6 3
H 322 (11)7X X — 25 22 3
H: Kylie Noyes (W), Lilly Bagg (3), and Sophia Konidis; Noyes 6 bbs, 0 ks, Bagg 2 bbs, 4 ks
A: J. Wilson (L), and H. Crosby
HR: Kylie Noyes (H), Hunter Moffitt (H), J. Wilson (A)
3B: Rylan Steinbrecher (H)
2B: Kylie Noyes (H), Kaiden Franklyn 2 (H), Madison Nesbitt (H), H. Crosby (A)
Deposit-Hancock 9, Morris/Edmeston 1
D-H 140 013 0 — 9 7 1
M/E 010 000 0 — 1 1 8
D-H: K. Macumber (W)
M/E: H. Wist (L)
HR: K. Macumber (D-H)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.