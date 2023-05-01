The Afton baseball team blanked Sidney on the road Monday 7-0 behind a one-hit shutout from Ryan Wright.
Wright struck out 14 in the win while allowing six walks along with the lone base hit.
Justin Reeve went 2-for-3 with a double, while Braden Sadelmire tallied two hits for Afton.
Ben Miller struck out seven over seven innings for Sidney.
Afton will host Jefferson/Stamford Wednesday while Sidney will host Delhi/Downsville the same day.
Richfield Springs 14, Laurens/Milford 4
Richfield Springs defeated Laurens/Milford 14-4 Monday on the road.
Bradyn Dunckel was the winning pitcher, striking out four over three innings. Dunckel, Justin Wolfe and Dylan Hosford each tallied two hits in the win.
Wyatt March tallied two hits for Laurens/Milford.
Richfield Springs will visit Madison Wednesday while Laurens/Milford will visit Roxbury on the same day.
Charlotte Valley 15, Windham-Ashland-Jewett/Hunter-Tannersville 0
Charlotte Valley cruised to a 15-0 Delaware League win over Windham-Ashland-Jewett/Hunter-Tannersville Monday.
Michael Camarata led the Wildcats’ offense with four hits including a triple. Trevor Waid had three hits including a triple while Ezra Ontl and Jamison Quigley each had two singles and a double. Those four players combined for eight RBI and 11 runs scored.
Waid was the winning pitcher, striking out 14 batters in five innings and allowing just one walk and one hit.
Charlotte Valley will visit Gilboa Thursday while Windham will be at Margaretville Tuesday.
Sidney 24, Afton 1
The Sidney softball team defeated Afton 24-1 Monday.
Ava Cirigliano was the winning pitcher, striking out 10 over five innings.
Cirigliano also homered twice and hit two doubles in the win.
Emma Constable, Chloie Taylor, Kate Young and Zada Brooking doubled for Sidney.
Emmeline Vroman and Hailey Crosby each doubled for Afton.
Sidney will visit Bainbridge-Guilford Tuesday, while Afton will host Oxford Friday.
Laurens/Milford 8, Richfield Springs 0
Laurens/Milford earned an 8-0 home win over Richfield Springs in Monday’s Tri-Valley League contest.
Brooke Mann struck out four batters while allowing one walk and three hits in the win for L/M.
At the plate, Kyrah Andrades had a triple, Kara Mertz and Lexi Sutphin each had doubles and Bailey Rondeau went 2-for-3.
Kalen Barnhart had six strikeouts and one walk in the circle for Richfield Springs.
Laurens/Milford will visit Morris/Edmeston Wednesday while Richfield Springs will visit Madison the same day.
Roxbury 30, Hunter-Tannersville 10
Roxbury rolled to a 30-10 Delaware League win over Hunter-Tannersville Monday.
Kylie DeMaio led the Rockets by going 3-for-4 with a triple, a double and four runs scored. Elsewhere, Kimora Brown hit a home run, Mikayla Wright had four hits and four runs, and Aurora Stingel, Alexa DeMaio and Savannah Pettersen each had doubles.
Saleema Poladian went 2-for-3 at the plate for Hunter-Tannersville.
Morris/Edmeston 10, Fort Plain 8 (Friday)
Morris/Edmeston took down Fort Plain 10-8 in Friday’s non-league contest.
Sam Coyle went 2-for-4 with two RBI and three runs, Chelsey Clegg had two hits and Hannah Wist had a triple and three RBI.
Wist was also the winning pitcher, striking out seven batters while allowing one walk and four hits.
Charlotte Valley 27, South Kortright 0 (Friday)
Charlotte Valley cruised to a 27-0 victory Friday against South Kortright.
Abby Vroman hit a home run, a double and had three RBI for the Wildcats, while Natalie Amadon tripled and Jess Zuill doubled.
Amadon and Josie Butler each tallied three hits in the win. Brinlee Wright struck out eight over five shutout innings for CV.
Neleh Brown struck out three over five innings for SK.
Oneonta 5, Norwich 2
The Oneonta tennis team defeated Norwich 5-2 Monday.
Jayden Zakala and Tyler Zakala won their singles matches for the Yellowjackets.
OHS swept the doubles action, with Isaac Wooden and Simmone Segal, Caleb Christman and Stephen Mendez, and Brighton Logue and Ian Fulkerson winning their matches.
Oneonta will visit Owego Free Academy Wednesday.
Cooperstown 178, Herkimer 233
The Cooperstown golf team defeated Herkimer 178-233 in Monday’s match at the Mohawk Valley Event Center.
Brayden Sentz led the Hawkeyes with a round of 39. Cooperstown’s other top performers were Max Jones (42), Charlie Lambert (45) and Ben Lewis (52).
Cooperstown will host Mount Markham Wednesday.
