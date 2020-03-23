According to a tweet from Dr. Robert Zayas, executive director of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, there will be no state basketball tournaments, and any remaining championships are canceled.
"With great disappointment the remaining NYSPHSAA winter championships have been canceled. We certainly sympathize for the students impacted by this decision but they deserve honesty from our association's leadership at this time. I prayed the outcome would have been different," he tweeted.
