Emily Andersen found the back of the net five times to help lead the South Kortright girls soccer team to a 9-3 victory over Stamford on Saturday at the Stamford Mayor’s Cup.
Andersen scored twice in the first half and three times in the second half while also adding an assist. Elsewhere for the Rams, Lacey Eckert finished with two goals and an assist, Madison Coberly provided three assists, Elsa Marigliano had a goal and an assist, and Lauren Dengler had a goal.
Seneca Shafer had a goal and an assist for Stamford.
In net, South Kortright’s Chloe Davis made eight stops in the victory. McKenna Hoyt made 14 stops for Stamford.
South Kortright (2-0) will visit Schenevus on Tuesday.
Franklin 5, Delhi 0 (Saturday)
Kayla Campbell notched a hat trick to help Franklin defeat Delhi 5-0 in the semifinals of the Stamford Mayor’s Cup on Saturday.
Campbell opened the scoring for the Purple Devils with two goals in the final nine minutes of the first half. She would add her third tally in the second half. Shannon Kingsbury added two goals for Franklin while Patricia Rodriguez-Matias notched an assist.
Franklin’s Maddie Hyzer made one save for the shutout, while Delhi’s Sylvia Liddle made three stops in net.
Delhi had defeated Margaretville 1-0 on Friday thanks to a second-half goal by Lauren Packard.
Franklin will face Roxbury in the Mayor’s Cup Final on Saturday. The Purple Devils will open their league schedule with a road game against Morris on Wednesday.
Unatego 4, Cooperstown 1 (Saturday)
Anabel Rommer and Tatum Codington both scored two goals as the Spartans defeated the Hawkeyes 4-1 on Saturday.
Rommer also had an assist in the game for Unatego, as did Lilyanna Barnes.
Danielle Seamon scored Cooperstown’s only goal off of an assist by Claire Jensen.
Unatego’s Chelsi VanDeusen and Sarah Ostrander combined to make eight saves in goal while Brenna Seamon finished with nine for Cooperstown.
Unatego (2-0) will host Delhi on Wednesday.
Roxbury 6, Laurens 0 (Saturday)
The Rockets blanked the Leopards 6-0 at the Stamford Mayor’s Cup on Saturday.
Myah Johnston scored twice and notched an assist to lead the Roxbury attack. Kimora Brown, Kylie Demaio, Leigha Lalosh, and Erin McPherson also found the back of the net in the win.
Roxbury (2-0) will face Franklin in Saturday’s championship game.
South Kortright 9, Stamford 3 (Saturday)
SK: Emily Andersen 5-1, Lacey Eckert 2-1, Madison Coberly 0-3, Elsa Marigliano 1-1, Lauren Dengler 1-0
S: Seneca Shafer 1-1, A. Schulz 1-0, H. Kirby 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: SK 25-1, S 10-5
Goalies: Chloe Davis (SK) 8, McKenna Hoyt (S) 14
Franklin 5, Delhi 0 (Saturday)
Franklin: Shannon Kingsbury 2-0, Kayla Campbell 3-0, Patricia Rodriguez-Matias 0-1
Delhi: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: F 8-6, DA 2-2
Goalies: Maddie Hyzer (F) 1, Sylvia Liddle (DA) 3
Unatego 4, Cooperstown 1 (Saturday)
Unatego: Anabel Rommer 2-1, Tatum Codington 2-0, Lilyanna Barnes 0-1
Cooperstown: Danielle Seamon 1-0, Claire Jensen 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: Unatego 14-2, COOP 9-1
Goalies: Chelsi VanDeusen (U) 6, Sarah Ostrander (U) 2, Brenna Seamon (COOP) 9
Roxbury 6, Laurens 0 (Saturday)
Roxbury: Myah Johnston 2-1, Kimora Brown 1-0, Kylie DeMaio 1-0, Leigha Lalosh 1-0, Erin McPherson 1-0
Laurens: none
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.