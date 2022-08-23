The Andes/South Kortright golf team opened its 2022 season on Tuesday with a narrow 210-211 victory over Margaretville at the College Course at Delhi.

Boston Quarino’s 50 led A/SK while Lee Marigliano (51), Jack Byrne (52), and Lance McClure (57) rounded out the scoring for the victors.

Thomas Chairvolotti shot a 38 for Margaretville to lead all players on the day.

Andes/South Kortright will face Roxbury on Wednesday.

Gilboa 230, Jefferson/Stamford 241

Gilboa defeated Jefferson/Stamford 230-241 in Tuesday’s Delaware League golf match at Stamford Golf Club.

Matthew Keyser led Gilboa with a round of 50. He was joined on the scoreboard by teammates Shane O’Hara (52), David Cammer (54), and Gavin Bohringer (74).

Jefferson/Stamford’s Jacob Staroba had the low round of the day with a 44.

Andes/South Kortright 210, Margaretville 211

At The College Golf Course at Delhi

A/SK: Boston Quarino 50, Lee Marigliano 51, Jack Byrne 52, Lance McClure 57

Margaretville: Thomas Chairvolotti 38, Anthony Maggio 57, Ryan McVitty 57, Connor Wayman 59

Gilboa 230, Jefferson/Stamford 241

At Stamford Golf Club

Par 34, Front 9

Gilboa: Matthew Keyser 50, Shane O’Hara 52, David Cammer 54, Gavin Bohringer 74

J/S: Jacob Staroba 44, John Leas 61, Tyler Napp 64, Caiden Tompkins 72

