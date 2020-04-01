Area players, coaches honored by BCANY

The Basketball Coaches Association of New York released its award-winners for the 2019-20 season, with several local athletes and coaches being recognized.

Delhi and Edmeston led the way on the boys side as both teams earned a pair of honors. 

Delhi’s Warren Kelly was named Section IV Class C Coach of the Year while Bulldogs junior Alex Haight was named the Class C Player of the Year. The Bulldogs finished the season 20-3 and advanced to the Section IV semifinals, where they lost to eventual section champions Newfield, 66-54.

Edmeston’s Darren Belden and junior Josh Martin were honored with Coach and Player of the Year Awards in Class D. The Panthers concluded with a 18-3 record, including their second straight Tri-Valley League championship, before falling to Hunter-Tannersville in the quarterfinal round of the section tournament.

Senior Graham Wooden of Oneonta was selected as one of the 15 players selection as a Section IV All-Star. Wooden led the Yellowjackets to the Class B section semifinals where they lost a thriller to Seton Catholic, 74-73. The Saints’ Brett Rumpel took home the Player of the Year Award in Class B.

Haight also joined Wooden on the all-section team as the only other local player honored.

On the girls side, eight local names found themselves among the distinguished group.

South Kortright coach Josh Burroughs was awarded Class D Coach of the Year honors as the Rams were repeat Section IV Class D champions and wrapped up the campaign at 19-3.

Azalyn Brunson was the other SK award-winner, landing on the All-Section IV Second Team.

Franklin’s Kayla Campbell shared the Class D Player of the Year honor with Marathon’s Brooke Tillotson. Campbell also slotted into the all-section first team after pacing the Purple Devils to a TVL championship and a spot in the section semifinals as a sophomore.

Oneonta and Unatego each nabbed a pair of player selections.

OHS junior Ava Eichler joined Campbell on the all-section first time while junior Anika Buzzy joined Brunson on the second team. The Yellowjackets earned the top seed in the Class B section tournament, but were upset by Norwich in the section semifinal, 55-50.

For the Spartans, juniors Meghan Perry and Morgan Perry earned spots on the second team. Unatego went 21-3 and won its first Class C section title in 35 years when it beat Union Springs, 42-26.

Sophomore Sylvia Liddle earned a spot on the second team as well as a key cog in Delhi’s impressive season. The Bulldogs ended the year with a 16-5 record and a 9-1 record in the Midstate Athletic Conference.

Coaches must be members of BCANY for their players to be eligible for recognition.

