Section IV announces Hall of Fame Class of 2023
The Section IV Hall of Fame Class of 2023 was announced on Tuesday, with a number of local players, coaches, and contributors earning recognition.
Entering the Hall of Fame as players from the local ranks are Kirk Aikens (Walton, 1995), Laura Campbell (Unatego, 1998), Norm Eastwood (Gilbertsville, 1969), David A. Fyfe (Jefferson, 1994), Cody Hall (Gilbertsville-Mount Upton, 2009), Ashley Mahlmeister (Sidney, 2009), Amanda Osborn (Edmeston, 1997), Angela Osborn (Edmeston, 1997), Bobbi Schmitt (Jefferson, 1998), and Tom Sutton (New Berlin, 1987).
Susan Herodes of Unatego will be inducted as a coach and Jane McIntosh-Martin of Jefferson will enter the hall as a contributor.
The induction ceremony and brunch will take place on Saturday, April 29 at the Holiday Inn Downtown Binghamton at 11 a.m. Registration will begin at 10 a.m.
Those who would like reservations can contact Janet McWeeney at (607) 561-2347 ext. 1001.
The cost of the brunch is $25 for adults, $15 for children ages 3-10, and free for children under 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.