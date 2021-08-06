GameChanger becomes official partner of NYSPHSAA
The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) announced on Friday that it was officially partnering with GameChanger, the youth sports app that assists with team management and scorekeeping.
The partnership makes GameChanger the official scorekeeping app and pitch count technology partner of NYSPHSAA Championships. GameChanger will help New York coaches and parents score games and manage teams while also helping NYSPHSAA members ensure youth pitcher arm safety through its pitch count technology.
“The Association is excited to partner with GameChanger, one of the most recognized names in baseball and softball,” NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas said in a media release. “Many of our member schools already use GameChanger, so for the Association to integrate them into the NYSPHSAA State Championships is a great benefit to all the teams involved.”
According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information, there is a proven relationship between innings pitched and upper extremity injury. Scorekeepers can use GameChanger to easily track how many pitches have been thrown and rest a pitcher once he or she crosses a certain threshold. The app can also seamlessly sync the pitching data to ensure teams adhere to each school’s requirements.
GameChanger is now partners with 20 state athletic associations across the country.
“At GameChanger, we’re always looking to support high school teams that want to empower their coaches with technology,” said Sameer Ahuja, President of GameChanger. “Our apps make it easier than ever for these coaches and parents to manage and score their games while also providing valuable pitching data to protect youth arms.”
