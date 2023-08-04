Milford B Red Bulls win Little League title
The Oneonta Little League Summer Season playoffs came to an end Thursday with the Milford B Red Bulls defeating Schenevus/Tri Town 14-2 at Rich Murphy Field. The win capped a week of upsets in the league tournament.
In Tuesday’s semifinals, the Red Bulls took down the top-ranked Morris/Tri VIllage Titans 5-4. Justin Garner pitched four innings in the win with Daniel Butler earning the save. Milford’s Carter van Alstine helped secure the win with a pair of great defensive plays at first base.
In the other semifinal, Schenevus/Tri Town defeated second seeded Milford A 7-4.
James Hubbard and Levi Poliseno combined for 11 strikeouts in the win for Schenevus. Chris Hoag led the offense, going 2-for-3 with three RBI and two runs.
