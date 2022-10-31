The Bainbridge-Guilford volleyball team downed Walton in four sets 14-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-13 on Monday in the first round of the Section IV Class D playoffs.
Jordyn Parsons led the way for the Bobcats with 10 aces and 12 kills. MacKenzie Terebo had one ace and six kills, and Kaylynn Crandall had 23 assists.
The Warriors’ top performers were Katelynn Gregory with four aces, seven kills, 15 digs, and one block, Heidi Decker with four aces, Caroline Gorence with10 kills and two blocks, Ella Rhinehart with 10 assists, and Natalie McClenon with 10 digs.
Bainbridge-Guilford will face top-seeded Tioga on Tuesday in the quarterfinal round.
Bainbridge-Guilford 3, Walton 1
Game Scores: 14-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-13
B-G: Jordyn Parsons 10 aces, 12 kills; MacKenzie Terebo 1 ace, 6 kills; Kaylynn Crandall 23 assists.
Walton: Katelynn Gregory 4 aces, 7 kills, 15 digs, 1 block; Heidi Decker 4 aces; Caroline Gorence 10 kills, 2 blocks; Ella Rhinehart 10 assists; Natalie McClenon 10 digs
CROSS COUNTRY
The Cooperstown/Milford cross country team was in action on Saturday in Hagaman for the Amsterdam’s Harvest Classic.
Carter Stevens finished first in the boys race, completing the 2.82-mile course in 15:34. It was his third individual invitational win this season.
C/M’s other top finishers on the boys side were Jacob Johnson (sixth, 16:58) and Jonah Hitchcock (eighth, 17:08).
On the girls side, Margaret Raffo led Cooperstown/Milford with an eighth-place finish in 19:54.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.