Ninth-seeded Bainbridge-Guilford advanced to the Section IV Class C Baseball Championship Game with a wild 14-13 win over Union Springs Wednesday.
B-G took a 9-5 lead in the top of the fifth inning only for Union Springs to tie things up in the bottom of the fifth.
The Bobcats took the lead for good with a five-run sixth inning and were able to hold off a big sixth inning by Union Springs to secure the victory.
Connor Davy B-G’s offense with a home run and two RBI. Elsewhere, Jose Bivar drove in three runs, Timmy Kinter and Damon Seymour each had two RBI and Julian Pruskowski had two hits.
Pruskowski struck out six batters in four and two thirds innings of work. B-G also took advantage of nine Union Springs errors.
Bainbridge-Guilford will face Odessa-Montour/Watkins Glen in Friday’s title game at Watkins Glen.
Bainbridge-Guilford 14, Union Springs 13
B-G 121 415 0 — 14 11 3
US 050 044 0 — 13 7 9
B-G: Julian Pruskowski, Kaiden Seymour (5, W)
US: Tyler Weaver, Dustin Walawender (4, L)
HR: Connor Davy (B-G)
Section IV meet
The Section IV Class D Track & Field Championships were held in Marathon Tuesday with the Unadilla Valley girls emerging as the big winners from the local ranks.
The Lady Storm took the team title with 80 points, edging second-place Odessa-Montour’s 71 points. Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton placed third, Oxford was fourth and Harpursville finished fifth.
Tioga won the boys team championship as Oxford led the local squads with a third-place finish. Edmeston/Morris and B-G/A tied for fourth while Delhi placed sixth.
Gracie Gorrell and Jaiden Schrag led the way for the UV girls, as Gorrell won both the 200 (26.27) and 400 (1:00.26) meter runs while Schrag won the 100 hurdles (16.23) and placed second in the long jump. Kalie Fernandez-Naughton added a third-place finish in the long jump.
UV nearly swept the relay events, winning the 400 and 1600 relays and placing second in the 3200.
Ethne Degan had a fantastic meet for B-G/A with three first-place finishes in the 800 (2:25.80), 1500 (5:07.15) and 3000 (11:32.65) meter runs. Maddie Ingham placed second in the 800 while the team won the 3200 relay.
Delhi’s Eleanor Lees was a double-winner, taking first in the 400 hurdles (1:05.69) and 2000 steeplechase (7:56.59).
For Oxford, Taylor Smith was second in the steeplechase and third in the 800 while Abby Denz and Jayne Fleury placed second and third, respectively, in the triple jump. The Lady Blackhawks also took second in the 1600 relay.
Riley Lindsay won the discus (107-09) for Harpursville and also took second in the shot put, while teammate Madison Fleming was third in both the 1500 and steeplechase. Elsa Marigliano of South Kortright was second in the 1500 and third in the 3000.
Schenevus/Worcester had a pair of third-place finishes from Cassidy Howard (100) and Lily Competiello (200). Other podium finishes from the local girl ranks were Emerson Allen of Laurens/Milford (third in high jump), Richfield Springs’ Camryn Marshall (second in discus) and Franklin’s Valentina Temple (third in 400).
On the boys side, Victor Richette led Oxford with a win in the 200 (23.51). The Blackhawks received third-place finishes from Gordon Smith (1600), Anthony Bourn (3000 steeplechase) and David Tucker (long jump). The Blackhawks placed second in the 400 relay and third in the 3200 relay.
South Kortright’s Emerson Comer notched a pair of victories in the 3200 (9:41.57) and 3000 steeplechase (9:56.92).
Izek Richards won the long jump (21-04.5) for Edmeston/Morris while Thomas Bennett was second in the shot put and third in the discus and Kiernan Burke placed third in the shot put.
Julian Pruskowski of Bainbridge-Guilford had third-place finishes in both the 400 and triple jump, while teammates Collin Dicks (second in 100) and Garrett O’Hara (third in 400 hurdles) each had top-three finishes.
Delhi’s Gavin Caffery won the high jump (5-10) while the Bulldogs finished first in the 3200 relay. Alton Francisco added a second-place finish in the 3200.
For Unadilla Valley, Jacob Prentice and Owen Hill tied for second in the pole vault while Trason Murray was second in the discus.
Walton’s Ransom Dutcher earned a victory in the 400 (51.66) while also placing second in the 200 and the Warriors finished third in the 1600 relay.
Noah Pain of Gilbertsville-Mount Upton won the 800 (2:06.17), Franklin’s Issac Wright was second in the steeplechase and third in the 3200, Laurens/Milford had a pair of second-place finishes from Carter Stevens (1600) and Wendell Agustin (400 hurdles) and Unatego’s David Clapper finished third in the 800.
