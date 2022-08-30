The Bainbridge-Guilford boys soccer team opened its 2022 season on Tuesday with a 5-0 victory over Midstate Athletic Conference foe Sidney.
Garrett O’Hara scored twice for the Bobcats while Brock Porter, Easton Porter, and Julian Pruskowski each found the back of the net as well. Brock Porter and Gavin Dicks notched an assist apiece.
Louis Siegenthaler made 15 saves in the loss for Sidney while Collin Dicks needed to make just one save for the shutout.
Bainbridge-Guilford will host Delhi on Friday while Sidney will host Charlotte Valley on Wednesday.
Bainbridge-Guilford 5, Sidney 0
B-G: Garrett O’Hara 2-0, Brock Porter 1-1, Easton Porter 1-0, Julian Pruskowski 1-0, Gavin Dicks 0-1
Sidney: none
Goalies: Collin Dicks (B-G) 1, Louis Siegenthaler (S) 15
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.