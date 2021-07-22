The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) announced its 2020-21 Scholar-Athlete School of Distinction and School of Excellence Award winners on Thursday.
Bainbridge-Guilford and Worcester both received School of Distinction Awards, while Walton received a School of Excellence Award.
This year, 64 schools earned the School of Distinction Award and 124 schools earned the School of Excellence Award.
“To see a total of 188 schools receive either the School of Distinction or School or Excellence Award is truly remarkable,” said Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA Executive Director, in a media release. “This program highlights and celebrates schools that value the importance of academics, as well as athletics. It is always exciting to see how many of our member schools take advantage of this opportunity and show the value of education.”
Schools can apply for School of Distinction status by having 100 percent of its varsity teams qualify for and receive the Scholar-Athlete team award during their respective sports seasons. To earn the School of Excellence Award, 75 percent of a school’s varsity teams must qualify and receive the Scholar-Athlete team award.
The School of Distinction winners will be presented a certificate and a commemorative award at their local athletic director workshop this fall. The School of Excellence winners will be awarded a plaque at their local athletic director workshop.
In order to receive these prestigious awards schools must submit an application following the Spring Scholar-Athlete submission each school year.
