Baker sets new OHS diving record; team finishes in 5th place

The Oneonta High School swimming and diving team completed its shortened season on Friday, Feb. 26 with a sixth place team finish in the Section IV sectional meet.
This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meet was held virtually. Each school competed in its home pool at the same time, and results were calculated as they happened.
For such a short season, I was very impressed with the amount of improvement that I saw, and I know the boys that I had on the team were just so thankful to be able to participate,” Oneonta head coach Teresa Patry said.
This year, Oneonta’s swimming and diving season was cut from its usual five months to just six weeks.
“Having a six-week season was definitely something we had to adjust to,” Patry said. “I wasn’t really sure how things were going to play out. I’ve never coached a six-week season, but I was presently surprised.”
Despite the shortened season, Oneonta still had a strong showing at the sectional meet.
“We still ended up having a number of best times throughout the meet itself,” Patry said. “It was a nice surprise for all of us that they were able to do so well this year.”
Stephen Baker posted a pool- and school-record of 332.50 for the Yellowjackets finishing seventh place in diving. Baker broke the previous record of 271.05, which was held by Peyton Akers.
Baker performed a series of 11 different dives on the way to his top-ten finish. Normally, in dual meets, divers are expected to perform six different dives; however, in invitationals and championships, divers are expected to perform 11 different dives.
Patry said, this was the first time Baker had competed in a meet where he was expected to deliver 11 different dives. She added, that it is challenging for most high school divers to have this many dives in their repertoires, and most divers fall a dive or two short.
“He just improved so much,” Patry said.
The sectional meet was also the final time seniors Ian House and Max Medaj will take the pool as members of the Yellowjackets swimming and diving team.
Patry said, it was great to be able to have one more season with Ian and his brother Eli House competing on the same team.
Oneonta’s top individual finish (5), came from Eli House in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:05.47, just ahead of his brother Ian House, who finished sixth.
The Yellowjackets’ top relay finish was a fourth-place finish by Eli House, Max Madej, Ian House and Stephen Baker who posted a time of 1:58.30, in the 200-yard medley relay.
Patry said she is looking forward to having a full season next year.
Team Results:
1. Maine-Endwell …. 618
2. Chenango Valley …. 514
3. Johnson City …. 198
4. Owego Free Academy …. 197
5. Windsor …. 179.5
6. Oneonta …. 169
7. Norwich …. 109.5
8. Dryden …. 108
Top Oneonta finishers:
200 Medley Relay: 4, Eli House, Max Madej, Ian House, Stephen Baker, 1:58.30.
200 Freestyle: 13, Henry Wolff, 2:19.72.
200 Individual Medley: 13, Max Madej, 2:35.75.
50 Free: 6, Eli House 24.07; 23, Cyrus Wightman 31.60; 26, Louis Bonnici, 33.13.
Diving: 7, Stephen Baker, 332.50.
100 Butterfly: 8, Ian House, 1:02.09.
100 Freestyle: 15, Bastian Dudley, 59.91; 24, Cyrus Wightman, 1:10.09;26, Louis Bonnici, 1:19.16.
500 Freestyle: 10, Henry Wolff, 6:19.75.
200 Freestyle Relay: 7, Max Madej, Owen Shultz, Louis Bonnici, Stephen Baker, 1:59.86.
100 Backstroke: 13, Bastian Dudley, 1:13.08.
100 Breaststroke: 5, Eli House, 1:05.47; 6, Ian House 1:07.35; 14, Max Madej, 1:18.25; 19, Owen Shultz, 1:26.95.
400 Freestyle Relay: 6, Bastian Dudley, Henry Wolff, Ian House, Elias House, 4:01.16.
