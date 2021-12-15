Balanced attack helps Oneonta girls top Chenango Valley

The Oneonta girls basketball team earned a 53-35 home victory over Chenango Valley on Wednesday thanks to several tremendous all-around performances.
Ang McGraw paced OHS with 19 points to go along with five rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Abbie Platt, meanwhile, notched a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds as well as four assists, three steals, and two blocks.
Emma Peeters (11 points, four assists) and Emily Zeh (eight points, nine rebounds, six blocks, two assists) also contributed to the victory.
Oneonta will visit Cobleskill-Richmondville on Monday.
Schenevus 59, Laurens 33
The Dragons earned a convincing victory in the Tri-Valley League on Wednesday, defeating the Leopards 59-33.
Samantha Osborne was the top scorer for Schenevus, finishing with 23 points. Kelsey Burton followed up with 10 points.
Gabriela Andrades was actually the game’s top scorer for Laurens with 28 points in the losing effort.
Schenevus will visit Gilbertsville-Mount Upton on Friday.
South Kortright 46, Roxbury 28
The Rams’ defense stepped up in Wednesday’s 46-28 victory over the Rockets in a non-league game.
South Kortright held Roxbury to just three points in the first quarter and four points in the fourth quarter en route to the win.
Emily Andersen led the way on offense with a game-high 19 points to go along with seven steals and five assists. Lacey Eckert also finished in double figures with 11 points.
Bryanna Meehan led Roxbury with 10 points.
South Kortright (5-1) will host Hunter-Tannersville on Friday.
Margaretville 47, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 43
The Blue Devils won a back-and-forth affair 47-43 in Delaware League action on Wednesday.
Netalia Herrera led Margaretville with 18 points while teammate Samantha VonBernewitz contributed 12 points. Kayla Clark, meanwhile, notched a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Leading the way for Windham was Emma Drum with a game-high 24 points.
Margaretville (1-5) will host Gilboa on Tuesday.
Oneonta 53, Chenango Valley 35
OHS … 10 17 15 11 — 53
CV … 2 6 16 11 — 35
Oneonta: Jordan Bellinger 1 2-2 4, Ang McGraw 9 1-1 19, Megan Cleveland 0 0-0 , Emma Peeters 4 0-0 11, Julia Joyner 0 0-0 0, Emily Zeh 4 0-0 8, Abbie Platt 5 0-0 11. Totals: 23 3-3 53
CV: T. McEnaney 0 1-2 1, E. Goodstal 4 3-3 11, A. O’Connor 2 1-2 5, D. McCabe 1 0-0 2, M. Trisket 4 1-2 11, M. Hayes 2 1-2 5. Totals: 13 7-11 35
Three-point baskets: OHS 4 (Peeters 3, Platt); CV 2 (Trisket 2)
Schenevus 59, Laurens 33
S … 12 24 14 9 — 59
L … 9 6 15 3 — 33
Schenevus: Shawna Whiteman 2 0-0 4, Amber Burton 2 0-0 5, Autumn Burton 1 0-0 3, Cady Ritton 1 0-0 2, Liana Darling 0 0-0 0, Kayleigh Bryant 4 0-0 9, Samantha Osborne 11 0-1 23, Kelsey Burton 5 0-0 10, Samantha Barrett 1 0-0 3. Totals: 27 0-1 59
Laurens: Natasha Solovitch 0 1-2 1, Gabriela Andrades 9 7-13 28, Cassidy Moxley 1 0-0 2, Kendra Dunham 0 2-2 2. Totals: 10 10-17 33
Three-point baskets: S 5 (Am. Burton, Au. Burton, Bryant, Osborne, Barrett); L 3 (Andrades 3)
South Kortright 46, Roxbury 28
SK … 11 11 17 7 — 46
R … 3 9 12 4 — 28
SK: Caila Thomas 2 0-0 6, Emily Andersen 6 3-4 19, Madison Coberly 0 0-0 0, Katherine Reinshagen 1 0-0 2, Akasha Finkle 0 0-0 0, Hannah Collins 2 0-0 4, Lacey Eckert 4 3-6 11, Adelynn Eckert 2 0-0 4, Payton Pietrantoni 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 6-10 46
R: Ryleigh Goodchild 1 0-0 2, Myah Johnston 1 0-0 2, Brianna Cross 0 0-2 0, Kylie DeMaio 3 0-0 8, MacKenzie Hynes 0 0-0 0, Kimora Brown 1 0-0 2, Gabriella Garofolo 1 0-0 2, Bryanna Meehan 2 6-8 10, MiKayla Wright 1 0-0 2, Alina Chojnowski 0 0-2 0. Totals: 10 6-12 28
Three-point baskets: SK 6 (Thomas 2, Andersen 4); R 2 (DeMaio 2)
Margaretville 47, Windham-Ashland-Jewett 43
M … 11 5 10 21 — 47
WAJ … 5 14 8 16 — 43
M: Ava Fronckowiak 0 0-2 0, Netalia Herrera 6 6-10 18, Bailee Herrel 3 0-0 6, Samantha VonBernewitz 5 1-2 12, Kayla Clark 5 0-0 11. Totals:
WAJ: Amanda Nilsen 5 1-2 11, Nyssa Dart 1 0-0 2, Emma Drum 8 5-9 24, Serena Beckmann 1 2-2 4, Cassandra Coe 0 2-2 2. Totals:
Three-point baskets: M 2 (Clark, VonBernewitz); WAJ 3 (Drum 3)
