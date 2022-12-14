A balanced offensive attack allowed the Oneonta boys basketball team to score a 63-50 home victory over Chenango Valley on Wednesday.
Four different OHS players scored at least 12 points in the win, with Makya Morrison’s 16 leading the way. Also finishing in double-digits for the Yellowjackets were Brady Carr (15), Britten Zeh (14), and Owen Burnsworth (12).
Michael Doyle was Chenango Valley’s leading scorer with 13 points.
Oneonta will host Susquehanna Valley on Saturday at 1:45 p.m.
Delhi 94, Walton 42
Delhi’s offense put on a show Wednesday as the Bulldogs downed rival Walton 94-42 on the road.
Luke Schnabel poured in a game-high 29 points to lead Delhi while Angelo Krzyston also topped 20 points on the night with 23 of his own. Schnabel added six rebounds and three steals while Krzyston had six rebounds and three steals. The Bulldogs scored at least 20 points in all four quarters.
Zack Gardner led Walton with 10 points and Meyer Little had nine.
Delhi will host Deposit-Hancock on Tuesday while Walton is off until Dec. 27 when it will participate in the Pat Grasso Tournament in Laurens.
Edmeston 50, Laurens/Milford 45
The Edmeston boys held off Laurens/Milford 50-45 on Wednesday for a crucial Tri-Valley League victory.
Braymon Clark led the Panthers with 12 points while Preston Graham had 10 points and Collin McEnroe and Gunnar Schoellig each scored nine.
Carter Stevens and Braden Murphy each finished with 15 points for Laurens/Milford.
Edmeston visits Schenevus on Friday while Laurens/Milford is off until Tuesday, Dec. 27 when it hosts the Pat Grasso Tournament.
Richfield Springs 56, Cherry Valley-Springfield 34
The Richfield Springs boys pulled away from Cherry Valley-Springfield for a 56-34 victory on Wednesday.
Jordan Diliberto and Brayden Dunckel each scored 17 points in the win, with Dunckel scoring all of his points in the second half. Justin Wolfe added eight points.
Cherry Valley-Springfield will host Fort Plain on Friday. Richfield’s next game will come against CV-S on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Waterville 91, Cooperstown 39
Cooperstown was unable to slow down a high-powered Waterville attack in a 91-39 loss on Wednesday.
Charlie Lambert led the Hawkeyes with 16 points while also tallying seven rebounds, four assists, and four steals. Ethan Kukenberger finished with four points and nine rebounds and Miles Nelen had 10 points.
Cooperstown will be on the road Monday when it visits Sherburne-Earlville.
Morris 53, Unadilla Valley 33 (Tuesday)
The Mustangs notched a convincing 53-33 win over Unadilla Valley at home on Tuesday.
Tiger Ross led the way for Morris with 21 points and Garrett Aikins added 10 of his own.
For Unadilla Valley, Zach Smith had a team-high eight points.
Oneonta 63, Chenango Valley 50
OHS … 18 18 14 13 — 63
CV … 16 11 12 11 — 50
OHS: Cam Sitts 1 0-0 2, Peyton Mackey 2 0-0 4, Owen Burnsworth 4 3-5 12, Britten Zeh 5 2-5 14, Makya Morrison 7 1-3 16, Brady Carr 5 4-5 15. Totals: 24 10-18 63
CV: Jordan Benowski 2 1-2 6, Nate Edwards 2 1-1 5, Michael Doyle 4 2-2 13, Alex Teffer 2 0-0 4, Jeter King 5 0-0 10, Warren Walters 1 0-0 3, Chase Hanyon 4 1-3 9, Khammaneh Weathers 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 5-8 50
Three-point baskets: OHS 5 (Burnsworth, Zeh 2, Morrison, Carr); CV 5 (Benowski, Doyle 3, Walters)
Delhi 94, Walton 42
DA … 24 23 26 20 — 94
W … 12 11 10 9 — 42
DA: Tanner Bracchy 2 1-2 7, Chuck Haight 3 0-0 6, Logan Nealis 1 0-0 2, Luke Schnabel 12 3-4 29, Sam Davis 2 0-0 6, Angelo Krzyston 10 3-5 23, Andrew Liddle 2 3-3 7, Rocco Schnabel 4 0-0 8, Luke Sanford 3 0-0 6. Totals: 39 10-14 94
W: Zack Gardner 4 0-0 10, David Tachalian 0 1-2 1, Ransom Dutcher 3 0-5 7, Parker MacDonald 1 0-1 3, Colby Phraner 3 0-1 6, Seth Hunter 1 0-0 2, Caden LeBarge 1 0-0 2, Meyer Little 3 0-0 9, Robert Conklin 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 1-9 42
Three-point baskets: DA 6 (Bracchy 2, L. Schnabel 2, Davis 2); W 7 (Little 3, Gardner 2, Dutcher, MacDonald)
Edmeston 50, Laurens/Milford 45
E … 11 8 16 15 — 50
L/M … 5 13 10 14 — 45
E: B. Clark 6 0-1 12, K. Ough 3 2-2 8, C. Zinger 0 0-0 0, G. McEnroe 1 0-2 2, C. McEnroe 3 3-4 9, G. Schoellig 4 1-2 9, I. Richards 0 0-0 0, P. Graham 2 6-6 10. Totals: 19 12-17 50
L/M: C. Stevens 5 2-4 15, C. Cimko 2 1-2 6, W. Agustin 0 0-0 0, J. Burkhart 1 0-0 2, M. Virtell 2 3-8 7, B. Murphy 6 0-0 15, L. Conklin 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 6-14 45
Three-point baskets: E 0; L/M 7 (Stevens 3, Cimko, Murphy 3)
Richfield Springs 56, Cherry Valley-Springfield 34
RS … 14 12 15 15 — 58
CV-S … 6 11 8 8 — 34
RS: Bobnick 3 0-0 6, J. Bowman 2 0-0 4, Diliberto 6 3-5 17, Dunckel 7 0-3 17, Wolfe 2 4-4 8, O’Connor 1 2-2 4, Dibble 0 0-0 0, Mercer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 9-14 56
CV-S: Cade 1 0-0 3, Lafavre 3 1-2 10, Stocking 3 0-1 7, Campagna 1 0-0 2, Horvath 1 0-2 2, Decker 1 0-0 2, Hurley 3 2-4 8, Rockwell 0 0-4 0. Totals: 13 3-13 34
Three-point baskets: RS 5 (Diliberto 2, Dunckel 3); CV-S 4 (Lafavre 3, Stocking)
Waterville 91, Cooperstown 39
W … 17 25 28 21 – 91
C … 7 12 11 9 – 39
W: Luke Abrams 2 2-2 7, Gavin Poyer 1 0-0 3, Tyson Maxam 10 9-11 32, Nate Pryputniewicz 2 0-2 4, Connor Machold 0 1-2 1, Jackson Ruane 1 3-4 6, Hayden Dumas 6 1-2 14, Kane Patterson 3 0-0 6, Jack Elliott 2 0-0 5, Joseph Hinman 2 0-2 2, Cole Pearsall 4 1-2 11. Totals 32 17-27 91.
C: Colby Diamond 0 1-2 1, Miles Nelen 4 1-2 10, Ethan Kukenberger 2 0-0 4, Cooper Coleman 0 0-0 0, Leo Sheffield 0 1-2 1, Brody Murdock 2 0-0 5, Charlie Lambert 6 2-6 16, Colyn Criqui 1 0-0 2, Max Jones 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 5-12 39.
Three-point baskets: W 9 (Maxam 3, Pearsall 2, Elliott, Dumas, Ruane, Abrams); C 4 (Lambert 2, Murdock, Nelen)
Morris 53, Unadilla Valley 33 (Tuesday)
M … 14 20 15 4 — 53
UV … 3 13 5 12 — 33
M: Tiger Ross 10 0-2 21, Keegan Fraser 1 0-0 2, Asa Dugan 3 0-0 6, Garrett Aikins 5 0-0 10, Scott Murphy 3 0-0 7, Jon Child 2 0-0 4, Logan Dunham 0 0-0 0, Lincoln Waffle 0 0-0 0, Ethan Franklin 1 0-0 3, Kiernan Burke 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 0-2 53
UV: Haywood Edwards 2 1-4 5, Mitchell Thompson 1 0-0 2, Tucker Cattanach 2 0-0 4, Trevor Smith 0 2-2 2, Dakota Johnson 0 0-0 0, Keegan Platt 1 0-0 2, Zach Smith 3 1-7 8, Trason Murray 2 0-0 4, Trent Marinelli 0 0-0 0, Kaden Butts 2 2-3 6, Dalton Allen 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 6-11 33
Three-point baskets: M 3 (Ross, Murphy, Franklin); UV 1 (Z. Smith)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.