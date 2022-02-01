The South Kortright boys defeated Jefferson/Stamford in a Delaware League game on Tuesday.
Four players scored in double figures for South Kortright, led by Troy Dianich who scored 19 points. Also finishing in double-digits were Josh Anderson with 15 points, Connor Quarino with 11 points, and Logan Firment with 10 points.
Scoring in double-digits for Jefferson/Stamford was Kurt McMahon and Spencer Clareen with 10 points each.
The Rams will host Roxbury on Wednesday.
Edmeston 50, Laurens 42
Edmeston eked out a win against Laurens 50-42 in Tuesday's Tri-Valley League matchup.
The Panthers were led in scoring by Kyle Ough with 16 points, followed closely by Gunner Schoellig’s double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds. Teammate Collin McEnroe pulled down 19 rebounds for Edmeston.
For Laurens, Tyler Cimko scored 18 points to go along with eight rebounds and six assists. Elsewhere, Brock Mann had 11 points and Logan Conklin had 11 rebounds.
Edmeston will host Schenevus on Thursday, and Laurens will travel to play Milford on Wednesday.
Mount Markham 73, Cooperstown 50
Cooperstown fell to Mount Markham 73-50 in a high-scoring Center State Conference game on Tuesday.
Cooperstown was led by Charlie Lambert’s double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Will Lunny led Mount Markham with a game-high 18 points. Teammates Bryce Lynch, Griffin Doyle, Shaun Jones, and Gio Barletta all scored 10 points each in the win.
Cooperstown will travel to play Westmoreland on Thursday.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 46, Margaretville 39 (Monday)
The Raiders beat the Blue Devils 46-39 in a boys non-league game on Monday.
Leading the Raiders were Dylan McVey, who scored 15 points including three three-pointers, and Dalton Proskine who also scored 15 points.
Scoring in double-digits for Margaretville were Ryan McVitty and Michael Gavette with 11 points each, as well as Damien Brewer with 10 points.
G-MU plays Schenevus on Wednesday.
South Kortright 66, Jefferson/Stamford 37
SK … 21 17 16 12 — 66
J/S … 6 8 10 13 — 37
SK: Troy Dianich 9 1-3 19, Darren Dengler 2 0-1 4, Connor Quarino 5 0-0 11, Adam Champlin 2 0-2 5, Josh Anderson 7 0-0 15, Damien Gloster 0 0-0 0, Adin Haynes 1 0-0 2, Logan Firment 4 2-9 10. Totals 30 3-15 66
J/S: Lucas Pochily 2 0-0 4, Damien Merwin 2 3-5 8, Kurt McMahon 4 2-5 10, Christopher Hardenburgher 1 0-0 3, Louis Ortiz 0 0-0 0 Jacob Staroba 1 0-3 2, Spencer Clareen 4 0-0 10. Totals 14 5-13 37
Three-point baskets: SK 3 (Anderson, Champlin, Quarino); J/S 4 (Clareen 2, Hardenburgher, Merwin)
Edmeston 50, Laurens 42
E … 10 12 12 16 — 50
L … 10 14 9 9 — 42
Edmeston: Caleb Zinger 2 0-0 4, Kyle Ough 6 1-2 16, Gavin McEnroe 2 0-0 4, Collin McEnroe 0 1-2 1, Gunner Schoellig 7 0-1 14, Izek Richards 1 0-0 2, Preston Graham 2 3-4 7. Totals 21 5-10 50
Laurens: Donta Sherwood 2 0-0 5, Brock Mann 4 1-2 11, Tyler Cimko 8 1-1 18, Logan Conklin 4 0-0 8. Totals 18 2-2 42
Three-point baskets: E 3 (Ough 3); L 4 (Mann 2, Sherwood, Cimko)
Mount Markham 73, Cooperstown 50
MM … 22 16 22 13 — 73
C … 16 10 7 17 — 50
MM: Ryan Denton 1 0-0 3, Charlie Hilts 1 0-0 3, Kevin Gates 2 0-0 5, Jordan Dietz 1 0-0 2, Bryce Lynch 4 2-4 10, Will Lunny 5 4-5 18, Jake Senko 1 0-0 2, Griffin Doyle 4 1-1 10, Shaun Jones 3 3-3 10, Gio Barletta 3 2-4 10. Totals 25 12-17 73
Cooperstown: Ethan Kukenberger 2 2-2 7, Kalen Dempsey 2 0-0 4, PJ Kiuber 2 2-4 6, Troy Davis 3 0-0 6, Conrad Erway 2 0-3 4, Dillon Burns 2 0-0 6, Charlie Lambert 4 5-5 14, Colyn Criqui 1 0-0 3, Garet Bush 0 0-2 0. Totals 17 9-16 50
Three-point baskets: MM 10 (Lunny 4, Gates, Hilts, Denton, Doyle, Jones, Barletta); C 4 (Burns 2, Kukenburger, Lambert)
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 46, Margaretville 39 (Monday)
G-MU … 14 7 11 14 — 46
M … 7 8 11 13 — 39
G-MU: Dylan McVey 5 2-5 15, Noah Pain 3 0-0 6, Devon Hartwell 3 0-0 8, Corbin Demmon 1 0-0 2, Dalton Proskine 6 3-4 15, Lane Dibble 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 5-9 46
Margaretville: Damien Brewer 5 0-0 10, Cody Wayman 2 0-0 5, Cody Balcom 0 0-0 0, Ryan McVitty 3 5-7 11, Elijah Bullock 0 0-0 0, Michael Gavette 5 1-2 11, Hunter Balcom 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 6-9 39
Three-point baskets: G-MU 5 (McVey 3, Hartwell 2); M 1 (Wayman)
BOWLING
The Hancock and Bainbridge-Guilford bowling teams split a Midstate Athletic Conference match on Tuesday.
The Hancock boys earned a 4-0 sweep to clinch the MAC league title. Leading the way were Ronnie Ellis with a series of 210-233-630 and Peyton Johnson with a line of 203-212-609.
The Bobcat girls recorded a 4-0 sweep of their own, with Catherine Fuller leading the way by posting a score of 196-196-571.
Boys: Hancock 4, Bainbridge-Guilford 0
Hancock (2835): Ronnie Ellis 210-233-630, Peyton Johnson 203-212-609, Anton Leonard 222-200
Bainbridge-Guilford (2607): Will Hunter 222-205, Collin Dicks 201
Girls: Bainbridge-Guilford 4, Hancock 0
Bainbridge-Guilford (1244): Catherine Fuller 196-196-571
Hancock (1089): Natalie Woodmansee 181
BOYS SWIMMING
Oneonta 114, Norwich 55
The Oneonta boys swim team improved its record to 5-3 on the season with a 114-55 victory over Norwich on Tuesday.
Logan Temming and Eli House were both double winners for the Yellowjackets: Temming took first in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly while House won the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke.
Elsewhere, Bastian Dudley won the 200 freestyle, Cyrus Wightman won the 200 individual medley, and Stephen Baker won the diving. OHS also won both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays.
Oneonta will conclude its regular season on Friday at Binghamton.
Oneonta 114, Norwich 55
Top Oneonta finishers
200 Medley Relay: 2. Wolff, Shultz, Wightman, Baker, 2:08.41
200 Freestyle: 1. Bastian Dudley, 2:09.34
200 Individual Medley: 1. Cyrus Wightman, 2:35.87
50 Freestyle: 1. Logan Temming, 23.97
Diving: 1. Stephen Baker, 171.10
100 Butterfly: 1. Logan Temming, 1:06.07
100 Freestyle: 1. Eli House, 52.11
500 Freestyle: 2. Bastian Dudley, 6:06.88
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. House, Turley, Dudley, Temming, 1:46.17
100 Backstroke: 2. Henry Wolff, 1:14.85
100 Breaststroke: 1. Eli House, 1:09.76
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Temming, Dudley, Baker, House, 4:03.30
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.