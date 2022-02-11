Balanced attack propels Delhi boys to MAC title game

The Delhi boys used a stout defense and a balanced offensive attack to cruise past Deposit-Hancock 55-34 in Friday’s Midstate Athletic Conference Semifinals.
Eight different Delhi players found the scoresheet, with Luke Schnabel and Kenny Rasmussen leading the way with 11 points each. Angelo Krzsyton added nine points while Owen Haight notched eight points.
On defense the Bulldogs limited the Eagles to single-digits in all four quarters while coming up with 20 steals as a team.
Wyatt Jacobs had a game-high 16 points to lead Deposit while Chris Gross added 10 points.
Delhi (14-5 overall) advances to the MAC title game on Friday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. at Unadilla Valley High School. It awaits the winner of Unatego and Bainbridge-Guilford, who will play on Tuesday.
Schenevus 62, Laurens 60
Schenevus narrowly defeated Laurens 62-60 in an evenly-matched Tri-Valley League contest on Friday.
Schenevus was led by Jordan Regg with 22 points, followed by Mehki Regg with 15 points. Brock Mann led Laurens with a game-high 27 points, and was followed by Adam Peddie with 11 points.
The game served as the regular season finale for both teams.
Walton 55, Sidney 45
The Warriors of Walton came out on top over the Warriors of Sidney in Friday’s Midstate Athletic Conference contest by a score of 55-45.
Meyer Little scored a game-high 25 points to lead Walton, hitting four of his team’s seven three-pointers in the victory. Robert Conklin also finished in double figures with 10 points.
Leading the way for Sidney were Alec Fogarty with 19 points and Danny Morris with 11 points.
Delhi 55, Deposit-Hancock 34
DA … 11 21 16 7 — 55
D-H … 9 7 9 9 — 34
Delhi: Jeryd Cheshire 0 0-0 0, Tanner Bracchy 1 0-0 3, Luke Schnabel 5 0-1 11, Owen Haight 3 0-0 8, Zachary Finch 0 0-0 0, Logan Nealis 2 0-2 4, Ryan Wilson 0 0-0 0, Angelo Krzyston 4 1-2 9, Kenny Rasmussen 5 1-2 11, Rocco Schnabel 2 1-2 5, Luke Sanford 2 0-0 4. Totals: 24 3-9 55
D-H: Chris Gross 2 6-8 10, Wyatt Jacobs 8 0-0 16, Christian Alderman 0 0-0 0, Blake Fortunato 2 0-0 5, Thomas Reis 0 0-0 0, Jacob Dobromirescu 1 0-0 3, Nick Loke 0 0-0 0, Zach Russell 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 6-8 34
Three-point baskets: DA 4 (Haight 2, Bracchy, Schnabel); D-H 2 (Dobromirescu, Fortunato)
Schenevus 62, Laurens 60
S … 14 11 21 16 — 62
L … 16 20 11 13 — 60
Schenevus: Windham Spooner 2 3-9 7, Cody Cater 1 0-0 3, Jackson Reed 4 1-5 9, Trevor Snyder 0 0-2 0, Mehki Regg 5 4-8 15, Owen Bryant 3 0-0 6, Jordan Regg 9 2-6 22, Logan Hanner 0 0-0 0, Ryan Spranger 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 10-22 62
Laurens: Adam Peddie 3 4-6 11, Donta Sherwood 1 0-0 2, Brock Mann 11 0-5 27, Tyler Cimko 4 4-6 12, Nick DeBoer 0 0-0 0, Anthony Provost 4 0-0 8. Totals 23 8-17 60
Three-point baskets: S 4 (J. Regg 2, M. Regg, Cater); L 0
Walton 55, Sidney 45
W … 12 12 19 12 — 55
S … 12 8 14 9 — 45
Walton: Zach Gardner 2 1-2 5, Jorge DelPino 2 0-0 4, Ransom Dutcher 1 0-1 2, Parker MacDonald 3 0-0 7, Aron Northrup 1 0-0 2, Meyer Little 7 7-9 25, Robert Conklin 3 2-2 10. Totals: 19 10-14 55
Sidney: Alec Fogarty 6 4-10 19, Danny Morris 5 1-1 11, Dylan Easton 2 1-3 6, Cam Russo 0 4-6 4, Chris Fredericks 1 3-5 5. Totals: 14 13-24 45
Three-point baskets: W 7 (Little 4, Conklin 2, MacDonald); S 2 (Fogarty, Dylan)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cooperstown 74,
Sherburne-Earlville 30
The Cooperstown girls defeated Sherburne-Earlville 74-30 in Friday’s Center State Conference league matchup.
After leading 39-17 at the half, the Lady Hawkeyes pulled away for good with a 22-2 third-quarter performance.
Cooperstown’s top scorers were Liana Williams with 18 points, Gabby Woeppel with 17 points, and Addison Lewis with 10 points, four rebounds, and four steals. Danielle Seamon also had a nice all-around performance with nine points, five rebounds, four steals, and two blocks.
Chesnee Miller led Sherburne-Earlville with 10 points.
Cooperstown will host Westmoreland on Saturday for its last game of the regular season.
Morris 44,
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 37
The Mustangs beat the Raiders 44-37 in a girls Tri-Valley League game on Friday.
Carissa Richards scored 19 points for the Mustangs thanks to four three-pointers. Triana Hawkins and Maddy Coleman each added seven points in the win.
Scoring in double-digits for the Raiders was Ashlyn Marron with 17 points.
Schenevus 50, Cherry Valley-Springfield 43
The Schenevus girls edged Cherry Valley-Springfield 50-43 in Friday’s Tri-Valley League game.
Kayleigh Bryant led the way for the Dragons with 16 points and was followed close behind by Samantha Osborne with 13 points.
Joleen Lusk scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Patriots. Morgan Huff also finished in double figures with 12 points.
Delhi 55, Greene 34 (Thursday)
The Delhi girls used an all-around impressive performance on Thursday to defeat Greene 55-34 to earn a spot in the Midstate Athletic Conference Championship Game.
Sylvia Liddle came up big for the Bulldogs with a double-double of 18 points and 10 blocks while also registering eight rebounds and eight assists. Libby Lamport and Julia Baxter also had nice games, with Lamport finishing with 14 points and three steals and Baxter notching 13 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks.
Olivia Kennedy and Payton Yahner were the leading scorers for Greene with 10 points each.
Delhi will play Unatego on Friday, Feb. 18 at Unadilla Valley High School in the MAC title game at 6 p.m.
Cooperstown 74, Sherburne-Earlville 30
C: 20 19 22 13 – 74
SE: 7 10 2 11 – 30
Cooperstown: Meghan Niles 2 0-0 4, Gabrielle Woepple 7 2-4 17, Liana Williams 6 5-5 18, Sarah Fiek 2 0-0 4, Addison Lewis 4 2-3 10, Claire Jensen 1 0-0 2, Lauren Koffer 1 1-2 3, Danielle Seamon 4 1-2 9, Savannah Kirkby 3 1-2 7. Totals 30 12-18 74
Sherburne-Earlville: Alexandra Grzy 1 0-1 2, Chesnee Miller 4 2-4 10, Alyse Brown 0 2-2 2, Alexis James 1 1-2 3, Abigail Shaver 2 0-0 4, Hannah Todd Rogers 1 1-2 3, Trinity Thorton 2 1-5 5, Amelia Moyer 0 1-2 1. Totals 11 8-18 30
Three Point Baskets: C 2 (Fiek, Williams), SE 0
Morris 44, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 37
M … 14 12 5 13 — 44
G-MU … 6 11 12 8 — 37
Morris: Carissa Richards 7 1-2 19, Hannah Wist 1 2-2 4, Maiya King 0 0-0 0, Madison Aikens 2 0-4 4, Triana Hawkins 3 1-2 7, Hannah Swayer 1 1-2 3, Maddy Coleman 2 2-2 7. Totals 16 7-14 44
G-MU: Hannah Bonczkowski 3 0-0 7, Ashlyn Marron 6 4-4 17, Mackenzie Barnes 0 0-0 0, Kendra Hammond 1 0-0 2, Tammy Barnes 1 0-2 3, Megan Perrine 4 0-0 8. Totals 15 4-6 37
Three-point baskets: M 5 (Richards 4, Coleman); G-MU 3 (Bonczkowski, Marron, Barnes)
Schenevus 50, Cherry Valley-Springfield 43
Schenevus: Am. Burton 1 0-0 2, Au. Burton 2 0-0 4, L. Darling 2 2-4 6, K. Bryant 6 0-2 16, S. Osborne 5 3-3 13, S. Barrett 2 1-4 5. Totals: 18 6-13 50
CV-S: K. Barnes 1 0-0 2, D. West 2 1-2 5, M. Huff 6 0-1 12, J. Lusk 6 6-8 18, B. Whiteman 3 0-0 6. Totals: 18 9-11 43
Three-point baskets: S 4 (K. Bryant); CV-S 0
Delhi 55, Greene 34 (Thursday)
DA … 17 18 10 10 — 55
G … 11 2 6 15 — 34
Delhi: Julia Baxter 6 1-2 13, Abbie Leahy 0 0-0 0, Libby Lamport 5 0-0 14, Sylvia Liddle 6 2-2 18, Amanda Nealis 1 0-4 3, Cadence Wakin 2 0-0 4, Shaina Mondore 0 0-0 0, Natalie Vredenburgh 0 0-0 0, El Wagner 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Gioffe 0 3-4 3, Vidya Samudrala 0 0-0 0. Totals; 20 6-12 55
Greene: Emma Rice 0 0-0 0, Olivia Kennedy 5 1-3 10, Adreanna Romano 0 0-0 0, Cassie Butler 1 0-0 3, Abby Yahner 1 1-2 3, Payton Yahner 4 0-0 10, Natalie Scofield 0 0-0 0, Claire Flanagan 2 0-0 6, Paige Eastbrook 1 0-0 2, Brooklyn Francis 0 0-0 0, Lyla Biefeldt 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 2-5 34
Three-point baskets: DA 9 (Lamport 4, Liddle 4, Nealis); G 6 (Kennedy, Butler, P. Yahner 2, Flanagan)
