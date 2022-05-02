A balanced offensive attack helped Jefferson/Stamford defeat Roxbury 9-2 at home on Monday.
Lucas Pochily went 3-for-3 with a double, Kurt McMahon went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs, and Chris Hardenburgh went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for J/S in the win.
McMahon was the winning pitcher, striking out 14 while allowing just two walks and four hits.
Peyton Proctor had a triple for Roxbury while Bryton Bower and Brett Morrison combined for five strikeouts.
Jefferson/Stamford (4-2 overall, 3-2 league) will visit Worcester on Wednesday.
Gilboa-Conesville 9,
Schenevus 7
Gilboa-Conesville eked out a 9-7 win against Schenevus on Monday.
David Cammer and Sean Willie recorded a combined nine strikeouts in the win on the mound, with Willie also hitting a double for G-C.
For Schenevus, Tim Green went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Jordan Regg also drove in an RBI.
Downsville 15, Margaretville 3
Downsville claimed victory over Margaretville 15-3 on Monday in Delaware League play.
Eagles pitcher Ashton Townsend tossed 15 strikeouts for the win on the mound. At bat, Skyler Odell, Travis Houck, and Riley Brown each notched a double for Downsville.
Margaretville is 1-5 in league and will travel to play Gilboa on Tuesday.
Cooperstown 11, Adirondack 2 (Saturday)
The Hawkeyes traveled to Adirondack on Saturday and came away with a convincing 11-2 victory.
Kalen Dempsey had a great day on the mound, striking out eight batters in six innings while allowing just one walk.
At the plate, Liam Ford and Braydon Hascup each had three base hits while Ethan Kukenberger had two hits of his own.
Bailey Glearmay went 2-for-3 for Adirondack.
Cooperstown (5-2 overall, 4-1 league) will be at Westmoreland on Wednesday.
Chenango Valley 5,
Bainbridge-Guilford 4 (Saturday)
Bainbridge-Guilford lost in walk-off fashion to Chenango Valley on Saturday, allowing two runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Nolan Hawkins pitched six strong innings for the Bobcats, recording 10 strikeouts while receiving a no-decision.
Connor Davy had two base hits while Hawkins and Jack Winn drove in a run apiece.
Bainbridge-Guilford will be at Walton on Tuesday.
Schoharie 11, Gilboa-Conesville 7
(Saturday)
Gilboa-Conesville fell to Schoharie on the road Saturday as Schoharie scored seven runs in the fifth inning to rally for the victory.
Jacob Strauch had a triple for Gilboa while Joe Williw had two hits and Sean Willie had a double.
Quin Barton led Schoharie with two hits and three runs scored.
The loss drops Gilboa’s record to 5-3.
Afton 7, Sidney 5 (Friday)
The Crimson Knights edged the Warriors 7-5 at home on Friday.
Brady Buttice led Afton’s offense, going 2-for-2 with two doubles and three runs scored. George Palmetier, meanwhile, went 2-for-3 with four RBIs, while Matthew Carman also had two hits.
On the mound, Ryan Wright earned the win after striking out nine in five and a third innings while allowing three hits and five walks.
Garrett Beckwith drove in two runs and had a triple for Sidney while Justyn Lang went 2-for-4 with a double.
Jefferson/Stamford 9, Roxbury 2
R … 000 020 0 — 2 4 2
J/S … 140 112 X — 9 10 1
R: Bryton Bower (L), Brett Morrison (6)
J/S: Kurt McMahon (W)
2B: Lucas Pochily (J/S), Peyton Proctor (Rox)
Gilboa-Conesville 9, Schenevus 7
S … 301 030 0 — 7 8 6
G-C … 142 000 — 2 9 6 2
S: Jordan Regg, Mehki Regg (3), Cody Keator (7, L) and Tim Green
G-C: David Cammer, Sean Willie (W) and Dylan Merwin
2B: Sean Willie (G-C)
Downsville 15, Margaretville 3
D … 113 145 0 — 15 10 1
M … 010 002 0 — 3 4 4
D: Ashton Townsend (W), and Kaden Cicio
M: Michael Gavett (L), Damien Brewer, and Christian Davis
2B: Skyler Odell 2 (D), Travis Houck (D), Riley Brown (D)
Cooperstown 11, Adirondack 2 (Saturday)
C … 430 200 2 — 11 13 0
A … 000 200 0 — 2 4 6
C: Kalen Dempsey (W), Ethan Kukenberger, and Emerson Toulson
A: Max Weiler (L), and Colin White
Chenango Valley 5, Bainbridge-Guilford 4 (Saturday)
B-G … 001 030 0 — 4 6 5
CV … 111 000 2 — 5 3 2
B-G: Nolan Hawkins
CV: Montemagno, Spencer (W)
Schoharie 11, Gilboa-Conesville 7 (Saturday)
G-C … 320 200 0 — 7 10 9
S … 102 170 X — 11 5 2
G-C: J. Willie (L), S. Willie (5), and D. Merwin
S: L. Zeufle, E. Wayman-Bender (W, 5), and D. Bernhardt
3B: J. Strauch (G-C)
2B: Q. Barton (S), S. Willie (G-C)
Afton 7, Sidney 5 (Friday)
S … 001 120 1 — 5 4 2
A … 021 022 X — 7 11 3
S: Lucas DeMott (L), Garrett Beckwith
A: Ryan Wright (W), Braydon Baciuska
3B: Garrett Beckwith (S)
2B: Brady Buttice 2 (A), Justyn Lang (S)
TENNIS
The Oneonta tennis team faced Susquehanna Valley on Saturday in a doubleheader match, with the Yellowjackets dropping both contests 6-1.
Oneonta’s victory in match one came from the first doubles team of Steven Mendez III and Logan Temming, who won 9-2. In match two, the pairing of Justin Hultman and Ian Manchester won their third doubles match 9-8 (7-5).
Susquehanna Valley 6, Oneonta 1, Match 1 (Saturday)
Singles: Isaac Spottek (SV) def. Jayden Zakala 9-0; Somar Dhillon (SV) def. Dylan Shaughnessey 9-5; Daniel Davies (SV) def. Isaac Wooden 9-6; Jimi Cook (SV) def. Tobias Cook 9-2
Doubles: Steven Mendez III and Logan Temming (OHS) def. Evan Bronson and Daniel Leighton 9-2; Justin Pencek and Chris Henerson (SV) def. Veronica Coe and Amish Siddiqui 9-5; Drew Burkhardt and Nassar Al-Khalidi (SV) def. Jacob Fosmire and Aidan Hulbert 9-3
Susquehanna Valley 6, Oneonta 1, Match 2 (Saturday)
Singles: Isaak Spottek (SV) def. Tyler Zakala 9-0; Somar Dhillon (SV) def. Bella Holleran 9-2; Daniel Davies (SV) def. Ryan VanValkenburg 9-7; Jimi Cook (SV) def. Simmone Segal 9-0
Doubles: Evan Bronson and Daniel Leighton (SV) def. Tyler Shaughnessy and Nathan Beitzal 9-3; Justin Pencek and Chris Henderson (SV) def. Gwen Hilson and Julia Babierodzki 9-1; Justin Hultman and Ian Manchester (OHS) def. Drew Burkhardt and Ben Pauline 9-8 (7-5)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.