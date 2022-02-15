Barber helps lead Unatego boys to MAC title game

The Unatego boys earned a convincing 68-49 win over Bainbridge-Guilford on Tuesday to advance to the Midstate Athletic Conference Championship game.
Shea Barber had a big night for the Spartans finishing with 28 points, 11 of which came in the third quarter alone.
Also scoring in double figures for Unatego were Braeden Johnson with 16 points and Devon Kroll with 14 points. Kroll hit four three-pointers in the game.
David Emerson and Lucas Carlin each scored 13 points to lead the Bobcats.
Unatego will face Sidney in the MAC title game on Friday at Unadilla Valley.
Unadilla Valley 45, Sidney 37
The Storm beat the Warriors 45-37 in a boys Midstate Athletic Conference game on Tuesday.
After trailing by six entering the fourth quarter, UV outscored Sidney 20-6 in the final eight minutes.
Scoring big for the Storm was Trason Murray with 20 points including five three-pointers.
Zach Smith added nine points in the win.
Scoring in double-digits for the Warriors was Alec Fogarty who scored 15 points.
Westmoreland 55, Cooperstown 41
The Cooperstown boys dropped their regular season finale 55-41 to Westmoreland on Tuesday.
Charlie Lambert led the Hawkeyes with 22 points including six of the team’s nine three-pointers. He also added five assists. P.J. Kiuber, meanwhile, finished with seven points and three steals while Ethan Kukenberger had five points and four rebounds.
Cooperstown will wait to find out its opening-round opponent for the Section III Tournament.
Unatego 68, Bainbridge-Guilford 49
U … 17 13 18 20 — 68
B-G … 13 9 11 16 — 49
Unatego: Miles Mohrien 3 0-0 6, Shea Barber 10 6-7 28, Logan Utter 0 0-0 0, Xander Ranc 1 0-1 2, Garrett Backus 1 0-0 2, Austin Wilde 0 0-0 0, James Wright 0 0-0 0, Braeden Johnson 5 6-7 16, Devon Kroll 5 0-0 14. Totals: 25 12-15 68
B-G: Isaac Seiler 0 0-2 0, David Emerson 4 2-2 13, James Hogorian 2 5-6 9, Ilias Wilson 2 4-6 5, Lucas Carlin 4 0-0 13, Garrett O’Hara 1 0-0 2, Owen Drown 1 1-1 3, Ethan Gregory 2 0-1 4, Giovanni Johnson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 12-18 49
Three-point baskets: U 6 (Barber 2, Kroll 4); B-G 5 (Emerson 3, Wilson, Carlin)
Unadilla Valley 45, Sidney 37
UV … 14 5 6 20 — 45
S … 5 14 12 6 — 37
UV: Mitchell Thompson 2 1-2 6, Keegan Platt 2 0-0 4, Zach Smith 4 0-0 9, Trent Marinelli 0 2-2 2, Kaden Butts 2 0-2 4, Dalton Allen 0 0-0 0, Trason Murray 6 3-5 20. Totals 16 6-11 45
Sidney: Alec Fogarty 7 0-4 15, Chris Frederick 1 2-6 4, Dylan Easton 1 0-0 2, Danny Morris 2 5-6 9, Cam Russo 0 1-4 1, Cam Sawdy 0 0-0 0, Connor Bacon 0 0-0 0, Ben Miller 0 0-0 0, Justyn Lary 0 0-0 0, Chris Morris 3 0-0 6. Totals 14 8-20 37
Three-point baskets: UV 7 (Murray 5, Smith, Thompson); S 1 (Fogarty)
Westmoreland 55, Cooperstown 41
W … 17 16 16 6 — 55
C … 10 5 11 15 — 41
Westmoreland: S. Hyoe 0 0-0 0, J. Buscheck 3 1-3 7, J. Suber 1 0-0 3, J. Dillon 3 1-2 7, M. Doyle 9 8-12 26, T. Williams 2 1-5 5, B. Doyle 1 2-2 5, P. Livingston 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 13-24 55
Cooperstown: Ethan Kukenberger 2 0-0 5, P.J. Kiuber 3 0-2 7, Troy Davis 0 0-0 0, Conrad Erway 0 0-2 0, Dillon Burns 2 0-0 5, Charlie Lambert 6 4-5 22, Colyn Criqui 1 0-0 2, Garet Bush 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 4-9 41
Three-point baskets: W 3 (Suber, Doyle, Livingston); C 9 (Kukenberger, Kiuber, Burns, Lambert 6)
