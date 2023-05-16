JJ Benjamin’s no-hitter led the Morris/Edmeston baseball team to a 10-0 victory over Heuvelton in a non-league road game Tuesday.
Benjamin struck out 15 over seven innings. Kyle Ough hit a two-run home run to open the scoring in the first inning, while Gunner Schoellig doubled for M/E.
Ethan Franklin, Keegan Fraser and Ough each tallied two hits in the win.
M/E will host Schenevus Monday in the quarterfinal round of the Section IV Class D Tournament as both teams earned a bye.
West Canada Valley 6, Cooperstown 5
The Cooperstown baseball team fell at home to West Canada Valley 6-4 Tuesday.
Ethan Toulson and Frank Panzarella each had two base hits for the Hawkeyes while Ethan Kukenberger took the loss in three innings on the mound.
Cooperstown (5-8) will host Sauquoit Valley Wednesday.
Morris/Edmeston 10, Heuvelton 0
M/E … 210 113 2 — 10 10 1
H … 000 000 0 — 0 0 2
M/E: JJ Benjamin (W), and Kyle Ough
H: Young (L), Pray (7), and Tharnhill
HR: Kyle Ough (M/E)
2B: Gunner Schoellig (M/E)
West Canada Valley 6, Cooperstown 5
WCV … 022 000 101 — 6 10 2
Coop … 002 110 100 — 5 6 2
WCV: Shepardson (W) and Grabowski
Coop: Ethan Kukenberger (L) and Jonathan Torres
3B: Shepardson (WCV)
2B: Maxwell (WCV)
Reeds of Delhi top Zakalas of Oneonta in sectional tennis final
The doubles team of Tabor and Risdon Reed of Delhi won the Section IV Class C-D East title Tuesday in Greene.
The Reeds defeated the Oneonta team of Jayden and Tyler Zakala in straight sets 6-1, 7-5. Each team won their first match of the day, as the Zakalas defeated Collin Park and George Fearon of Union Springs 6-2, 6-2 while the Reeds defeated a pairing from Lansing.
Both the Reeds and Zakalas will advance to the state qualifiers on Friday at the Binghamton Tennis Center.
Cooperstown 181, Owen D. Young/Richfield Springs 219
The Cooperstown golf team defeated Owen D. Young/Richfield Springs 181-219 in Tuesday’s match at Otsego Golf Club.
The Hawkeyes’ top four players all shot rounds in the 40s, with Brayden Sentz’s round of 43 leading the way. Charlie Lambert carded a 44 while Ben Lewis and Jackson Crisman shot matching 47s.
Mason Campbell was the low scorer for ODY/RS with a round of 44.
Cooperstown will host Sherburne-Earlville and Mount Markham at Leatherstocking Golf Course Wednesday.
Cooperstown 181, Owen D. Young/Richfield Springs 219
At Otsego Golf Club
Par 35, Front 9
Coop: Brayden Sentz 43, Charlie Lambert 44, Ben Lewis 47, Jackson Crisman 47
ODY/RS: Mason Campbell 44, Pierson Hand 52, Cameron Burger 61, Mason Young 62
Reardon, Briggs win Sidney pentathlon
Sidney hosted its pentathlon event Monday with athletes from Oxford, Harpursville/Afton and Deposit-Hancock also competing.
Jalen Reardon of Sidney won the boys event with a total of 2714 points. Reardon finished first in four of the five events: the 110 hurdles, high jump, long jump and shot put.
Winning the 1500 meter run was Oxford’s Anthony Bourn.
Sidney’s Isabelle Briggs topped Harpursville/Afton’s Madison Fleming in the girls event, with Briggs taking first in all five events.
BOYS
110 hurdles: 1. Jalen Reardon (Sid) 17.16, 2. A. Moodley (Sid), 3. J. McNamara (Sid); High jump: 1. Jalen Reardon (Sid) 5-11.5, 2. A. Moodley (Sid), 3. J. McNamara (Sid); Long jump: 1. Jalen Reardon (Sid) 19-06, 2. J. McNamara (Sid), 3. D. Howe (Ox); Shot put: 1. Jalen Reardon (Sid) 33-11.5, 2. J. McNamara (Sid), 3. R. Stross (D-H); 1500: 1. Anthony Bourn (Ox) 5:09.74, 2. A. Ives (Ox), 3. A. Moodley (Sid)
GIRLS
100 hurdles: 1. Isabelle Briggs (Sid) 17.72, 2. M. Fleming (H/A); Long jump: 1. Isabelle Briggs (Sid) 15-04, 2. M. Fleming (H/A); Shot put: 1. Isabelle Briggs (Sid) 23-01.5, 2. M. Fleming (H/A) 22-05.5; High jump: 1. Isabelle Briggs (Sid) 4-05, 2. M. Fleming (H/A); 800: 1. Isabelle Briggs (Sid) 2:37.43, 2. M. Fleming (H/A)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.