The Oneonta boys soccer team used a five-goal first half to defeat Susquehanna Valley 6-2 on the road Wednesday.
Dakoda Buzzy led the way for the Yellowjackets with three goals and an assist. Elsewhere, Finlay Oliver scored twice, Matthew Rubin scored once, Michael Iannelli provided three assists, and Peyton Mackey and Jason Miller each had one assist.
Dylan Root scored both goals for Susquehanna Valley.
In goal, Makya Morrison and John Moore combined to make four saves for Oneonta. Dominic Lisi made 11 stops for the Sabers.
Oneonta will host Owego Apalachin on Friday at 7 p.m.
Oneonta 6, Susquehanna Valley 2
OHS … 5-1-6
SV … 0-2-2
OHS: Dakoda Buzzy 3-1, Finlay Oliver 2-0, Matthew Rubin 1-0, Michael Iannelli 0-3, Peyton Mackey 0-1, Jason Miller 0-1
SV: Dylan Root 2-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: OHS 23-9, SV 8-2
Goalies: Makya Morrison (OHS) 3, John Moore (OHS) 1, Dominic Lisi (SV) 11
GIRLS SOCCER
Schenevus 10, Middleburgh 0
The Schenevus girls defeated Middleburgh 10-0 in a non-league game on Thursday.
Carleigh Reed and Lily Competiello led the scoring with two goals each, followed by Angie Competiello, Taylor Knapp, Samantha Osbourne and Samantha Barrett with one goal each.
Lily Competiello, Knapp, Osborne, and Barrett all provided assists.
Goalkeeper Kaitlyn West blocked 18 shots for Middleburgh, and Leah Brundege saved one shot for Schenevus.
Hunter-Tannersville 3, Charlotte Valley 1 (Tuesday)
The Wildcats of Hunter-Tannersville defeated their namesake from Charlotte Valley 3-1 in a Delaware League game on Tuesday.
Lizet Molina had two goals for H-T and Isabella Cline had the third. Alexis Legg, Angelina Dixon and Hedda Flynn each had and assist.
Scoring for Charlotte Valley was Brinlee Wright on an assist by Matalie Amadon.
Melody Burke had 13 saves for Hunter-Tannersville and Cadence Santiago had ten for Charlotte Valley.
Schenevus 10, Middleburgh 0
S … 7-3-10
M … 0-0-0
S: Carleigh Reed 2-0, Lily Competiello 2-1, Angie Competiello 1-0, Taylor Knapp 1-2, Samantha Osborne 1-1, Samantha Barrett 1-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: S 36-8, M 3-1
Goalies: Leah Brundege (S) 1, Kaitlyn West (M) 18
Hunter-Tannersville 3, Charlotte Valley 1 (Tuesday)
H-T … 1-2-3
CV … 0-1-1
H-T: Lizet Molina 2-0, Isabella Cline 1-0, Alexis Legg 0-1, Angelina Dixon 0-1, Hedda Flynn 0-1
CV: Brinlee Wright 1-0, Natalie Amadon 0-1
Shots-Corner kicks: H-T 14-5; CV 13-0
Goalies: Melody Burke (H-T) 13; Cadence Santiago (CV) 10
GOLF
South Kortright/Andes 207,
Jefferson/Stamford 236,
Windham-Ashland-Jewett 237
It was South Kortright/Andes that emerged victorious at a three-way Delaware League meet on Wednesday at the College Course at SUNY Delhi. SK/A’s score of 207 was enough to top Jefferson/Stamford (236) and Windham-Ashland-Jewett (237).
Connor Quarino shot a 44 for SK/A to lead all golfers. Lee Marigliano added a 49 for the victors.
Jacob Staroba shot a 47 to lead Jefferson/Stamford while James Garrison’s 54 led Windham.
The Delaware League Championship will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the College Course.
Sidney 242, Bainbridge-Guilford 252
Sidney edged Bainbridge-Guilford 242-252 on Wednesday at a match held at Sundown Golf and Country Club.
Kyle Smith and Caidyn Lambrecht each carded a 47 to lead the Warriors. Not far behind were Ben Miller and Anthony Conroy who shot matching rounds of 48.
Bainbridge-Guilford’s Mike Lipeni had the low round of the day with a 43. Teammates Julian Proskowski and Aidan Vermilyea each shot 49.
Hunter-Tannersville 181, Gilboa 211, Roxbury 265
Hunter-Tannersville won a three-way Delaware League meet on Wednesday at Stamford Golf Club, posting a team score of 181 that topped both Gilboa (211) and Roxbury (265).
Grady Glennon of Hunter-Tannersville shot a two-over par round of 37 that included two birdies. Rounding out the scoring for H-T were Lyden Smith (47), Gideon Glennon (48), and Nick Uhrik (49).
David Cammer and Matthew Keyser each shot 49 to lead Gilboa, with Keyser making one birdie in his round. Dennis Slauson led Roxbury with a 62.
Margaretville 214, Charlotte Valley 252
The Blue Devils defeated the Wildcats 214-252 on Wednesday at Hanah Mountain.
Ryan Sanford led Margaretville with a round of 44. Following close behind was teammate Ryan McVitty with a 47. Jamison Quigley led Charlotte Valley with a 59.
South Kortright/Andes 207, Jefferson/Stamford 236,
Windham-Ashland-Jewett 237
At the College Course at SUNY Delhi
SK/A: Connor Quarino 44, Lee Marigliano 49, Jack Byrne 54, Lance McClure 60
J/S: Jacob Staroba 47, Tyler Knapp 61, Jordan Anderson 63, Joe Leas 65
WAJ: James Garrison 54, Shane Begley 57, J.P. Klein 62, Jayden Palumbo 64
Sidney 242, Bainbridge-Guilford 252
At Sundown Golf and Country Club
Par 36, Front 9
Sidney: Kyle Smith 47, Caidyn Lambrecht 47, Ben Miller 48, Anthony Conroy 48, Colton Rose 52
B-G: Mike Lipeni 43, Julian Proskowski 49, Aidan Vermilyea 49, Ethan Porter 54, Brock Porter 57
Hunter-Tannersville 181, Gilboa 211, Roxbury 265
At Stamford Golf Club
Par 35, Front 9
H-T: Grady Glennon 37, Lyden Smith 47, Gideon Glennon 48, Nick Uhrik 49
Gilboa: David Cammer 49, Matthew Keyser 49, Will Cipolla 56, Shane O’Hara 57
Rox: Dennis Slauson 62, George Proctor 64, Blake Albano 68, Tea Mattice 71
Margaretville 214, Charlotte Valley 252
At Hanah Mountain Resort and Country Club
M: Ryan Sanford 44, Ryan McVitty 47, Conner Hill 60, CJ Fairbairn 63
CV: Jamison Quigley 59, Natalie Amadon 63, Ezra Ontl 63, Abby Vroman 67
FIELD HOCKEY
Sidney 3, Herkimer 0
Sidney emerged victorious in its field hockey game against Herkimer on Wednesday by a score of 3-0
Scoring for Sidney were Makayla Bales with one goal and one assist, India Insinga and Emma Constable each with one goal, and Cooper Casey and Ava Cirigliano each with one assist.
Sidney improves to 7-2 on the season and will be hosting Newark Valley on Friday.
Walton 1, Newark Valley 0 (Tuesday)
Walton defeated Newark Valley 1-0 on Tuesday in a non-league contest.
Jacqlyn Gransbury scored the game’s only goal early in the first quarter on an assist by Rachel Trimbell. Goalkeeper Sandra Vaughn blocked 11 shots for Newark Valley, and Emma Wood saved one shot for Walton.
Walton will travel to play Windsor on Thursday.
Sidney 3, Herkimer 0
S … 1-0-1-1-3
H … 0-0-0-0-0
Sidney: Makayla Bales 1-1, India Insinga 1-0, Emma Constable 1-0, Cooper Casey 0-1, Ava Cirigliano 0-1
Herkimer: none
Shots-Corners: S 14-18; H 1-0
Goalies: Ky Phillips (S) 1; Liv Gavin (S) 0
Walton 1, Newark Valley 0 (Tuesday)
W: Jacqyln Gransbury 1-0, Rachel Trimbell 0-1
NV: none
Shots-Corners: W 12-14, NV 1-6
Goalies: Emma Wood (W) 1, Sandra Vaughn (NV) 11
CROSS COUNTRY
The Cooperstown/Milford cross country team hosted a meet on Wednesday featuring Canastota, Clinton, and Herkimer.
Carter Stevens finished first overall in the boys race, completing the 3.05-mile course in 18:06. Other top finishers for the C/M boys were Jacob Johnson (third, 20:16), Jonah Hitchcock (fourth, 20:43), Lincoln DiLorenzo (seventh, 21:19), and Albert Caulier (10th, 21:44).
Margaret Raffo placed first in the girls race with a time of 23:20. Elsewhere for the Cooperstown/Milford girls, Annie Walker was fourth (24:28) and Polly Kennedy was 10th (26:59).
