Morris/Edmeston’s softball team defeated Worcester 22-1 on Thursday, with an explosive 12-run first inning setting the tone.
Carissa Richards hit a home run and drove in four RBIs for M/E, and Tatiana McAdams hit a double. Hannah Wist and Triana Hawkins each had two RBIs, with Abby Bateman, Hailey Lund, Emma Dabreau, Madison Aikins, and Maeve Robinson each recording an RBI single.
Hannah Wist earned the win on the mound with five strikeouts.
Susquehanna Valley 5, Oneonta 0
Oneonta’s bats were kept quiet on Thursday as Susquehanna Valley scored all five of its runs in the sixth inning of its 5-0 victory.
Madie Dening pitched well in the loss for OHS, striking out six and allowing just one walk and five hits.
At the plate, Natalie VanZandt had a double while Dening and Jordan Bellinger each had a single.
Oneonta will be at Norwich on Friday.
Roxbury 21,
Hunter/Tannersville 1
Roxbury used a 12-run fourth inning to secure a 21-1 victory against Hunter-Tannersville on Thursday.
Bryanna Meehan led the way on the mound with six strikeouts and got the win for Roxbury.
Lacey German hit a home run for the Rockets while Meehan went 3-for-5 with two doubles and three RBIs for Roxbury. Madison German and Ryleigh Goodchild had two RBIs apiece.
Milford 6, Richfield Springs 1
Milford defeated Richfield Springs 6-1 in Tri-Valley League play on Thursday.
Lianna West got the win on the mound, recording 16 strikeouts and allowing just one hit while also hitting a home run for the Wildcats at the plate.
Milford (6-0 overall, 4-0 league) will host Laurens on Friday.
Deposit-Hancock 11, Sidney 4
Rylee Smith’s big game at the plate helped lead the Eagles past the Warriors 11-4 on Thursday.
Smith finished the game with a home run, a triple, and a double to lead Deposit’s offense. Zoe Gifford had a home run of her own while Kaitlyn Macumber and Riley Martin each had a double.
Macumber was the winning pitcher, striking out 14 batters.
Sidney’s Ava Cirigliano finished with eight strikeouts while Kayla McEwan had a triple.
Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 17, Delhi 12 (Wednesday)
UV/GMU topped Delhi 17-12 in Wednesday’s high-scoring affair.
Ava Rowe notched a triple and two runs for UV/GMU while Hannah Bonczkowski stole four bases and scored three runs in addition to earning the win on the mound.
For Delhi, Shelby Lowe went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs. Sammy White added a triple and an RBI.
Morris/Edmeston 22, Worcester 1
W … 000 01X X — 1 0 2
M/E … (12)05 5XX X — 11 12 0
W: Kristin Temple (L), Rianna Otero
M/E: Hannah Wist (W), Makenzie Graves
HR: Carissa Richards (M/E)
2B: Tatiana McAdams (M/E)
Susquehanna Valley 5, Oneonta 0
SV … 000 005 0 — 5 5 0
OHS … 000 000 0 — 0 3 3
SV: K. Richardson (W), and M. Demoney
OHS: Madie Dening (L), and Carly Erbe
2B: Natalie VanZandt (OHS)
Roxbury 21, Hunter-Tannersville 1
R … 062 (12)1X X — 21 12 1
H-T … 000 01X X — 1 0 6
R: B. Meehan (W) and B. Cross
H-T: M. Legg and A. Bryne
HR: L. German (R)
2B: B. Meehan 2 (R)
Milford 6, Richfield Springs 1
M … 310 100 1 — 6 10 0
R … 000 001 0 — 1 1 2
M: Lianna West (W) and Bella Garlick
R: Kalen Barhart (L) and Molly Worobey
HR: Lianna West (M)
Deposit-Hancock 11, Sidney 4
D-H … 122 141 0 — 11 10 2
S … 202 000 0 — 4 2 9
D-H: Kaitlyn Macumber (W)
S: Ava Cirigliano (L)
HR: Zoe Gifford (D-H), Rylee Smith (D-H)
3B: Kayla McEwan (S), Rylee Smith (D-H)
2B: Kaitlyn Macumber (D-H), Riley Martin (D-H), Rylee Smith (D-H)
Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 17, Delhi 12 (Wednesday)
UV/GMU … 101 806 1 — 17 13 2
Delhi … 721 011 0 — 12 12 6
UV/GMU: Hannah Bonczkowski (W), and Ava Rowe
Delhi: Alli Ferrara (L), Shelby Lowe (7), and Georgia Verspacer
3B: Ava Rowe (UV/GMU), Sammy White (DA)
2B: Shelby Lowe 2 (DA)
TENNIS
Oneonta 4, Norwich 1,
Match 1
Oneonta 3, Norwich 2,
Match 2
The Oneonta tennis team swept Norwich on Thursday in a doubleheader at Wilber Park, winning the first match 4-1 and taking the second match 3-2.
The Yellowjackets won five out of the six singles matches, receiving victories from Jayden Zakala, Tyler Zakala, Dylan Shaughnessy, Bella Holleran, and Ryan VanValkenburg.
Winning in doubles were the teams of Makya Morrison and Tyler Shaughnessy, and Logan Temming and Aidan Feudi.
Oneonta will host Chenango Forks on Friday.
Delhi 4, Sidney 1, Match 1
Delhi 4, Sidney 1, Match 2
The Delhi tennis team swept a doubleheader at home against Sidney on Thursday, winning both matches by a score of 4-1.
Hallee Bodo and Risdon Reed each won twice in singles for the Bulldogs. In doubles, Ryan Burrows and Bryce Burrows, and Tyler Branigan and Vidya Samudrala won their match one contests. In Match two, the pairings of Bryce Burrows and Owen Haight, and Tyler Branigan and Ryan Burrows were each victorious.
Delhi, which is now 10-0, will host Greene on Friday in its last match before sectionals.
Delhi 5, Deposit-Hancock 0
(Wednesday)
Delhi blanked Deposit-Hancock 5-0 on Wednesday.
Neither Tabor Reed nor Hallee Bodo dropped a game in their singles victories for the Bulldogs, while Risdon Reed earned a win by forfeit.
Winning in doubles for Delhi were the pairings of Owen Haight and Bryce Burrows, and Tyler Branigan and Ryan Burrows.
Oneonta 4, Norwich 1, Match 1
Singles: Jayden Zakala (OHS) def. Michael Zheng 9-2; Tyler Zakala (OHS) def. Nathan Franklin 9-3; Dylan Shaughnessy (OHS) def. Matthew Hall 9-3
Doubles: Makya Morrison and Tyler Shaughnessy (OHS) def. William Linder and Donovan Gillen 9-4; Alex Newman (N) def. Veronica Coe and Julia Babierodzki 9-6
Oneonta 3, Norwich 2, Match 2
Singles: Bella Holleran (OHS) def. Michael Zheng 9-6; Ryan VanValkenburg (OHS) def. Nathan Franklin 9-6; Matthew Hall (N) def. Simmone Segal 9-5
Doubles: Logan Temming and Aidan Feudi (OHS) def. William Linder and Donovan Gillen 9-3; Alex Newman and Phillip Kraft (N) def. Ian Falkerson and Van Dresser-Jessup 9-5
Delhi 4, Sidney 1, Match 1
Singles: Danny Morris (S) def. Tabor Reed 6-1, 6-2; Hallee Bodo (DA) def. Connor Van der Sommen 6-0, 6-1; Risdon Reed (DA) def. Holly Bookhout 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Ryan Burrows and Bryce Burrows (DA) def. Kyle Smith and Connor Bacon 6-2, 6-1; Tyler Branigan and Vidya Samudrala (DA) def. Anna Dewey and Liam Gronwall 6-2, 6-0
Delhi 4, Sidney 1, Match 2
Singles: Danny Morris (S) def. Tabor Reed 6-3, 4-6, 10-8; Hallee Bodo (DA) def. Connor Van der Sommen 6-0, 6-3; Risdon Reed (DA) def. Holly Bookhout 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Bryce Burrows and Owen Haight (DA) def. Holly Bookhout and Kyle Smith 6-4, 6-1; Tyler Branigan and Ryan Burrows (DA) def. Anna Dewey and Connor Bacon 6-3, 6-2
Delhi 5, Deposit-Hancock 0 (Wednesday)
Singles: Tabor Reed (DA) def. Alexis Mead 6-0, 6-0; Hallee Bodo (DA) def. Sam Griffin 6-0, 6-0; Risdon Reed (DA) won by forfeit
Doubles: Owen Haight and Bryce Burrows (DA) def. Emily Moore and Enola Butler 6-0, 6-1; Tyler Branigan and Ryan Burrows (DA) def. Noah Riter and Sophia Aqouaouch 6-0, 6-0
