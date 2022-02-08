Big first, third quarters lift OHS girls past Windsor

Two big quarters proved to be the difference for the Oneonta girls on Tuesday as the Yellowjackets rolled past Windsor 70-39 at home.
OHS opened the game by outscoring Windsor 25-5 in the first quarter. Then, after taking a 32-18 lead into halftime, the Yellowjackets proceeded to outscore the opposition 20-3 in the third quarter.
Ang McGraw led the way for OHS with a game-high 23 points to go along with five rebounds and four steals.
Elsewhere, Megan Cleveland and Emma Peeters each scored 11 points while Abbie Platt totaled 13 rebounds and eight assists to go with three points.
Windsor was led by Lexie Hill’s 21 points.
Oneonta will be at Vestal on Saturday.
Waterville 46, Cooperstown 30
The Cooperstown girls fell behind early and were unable to recover in Tuesday’s 46-30 loss to Cooperstown.
The Hawkeyes trailed 31-13 at the half and were held to single digits in points in all four quarters of the game. Gabby Woeppel led Cooperstown with 11 points while Liana Williams and Danielle Seamon each added seven points. Williams also nabbed eight steals.
Waterville was led by Eleonore Collins and Natalee Collins with 19 and 15 points, respectively.
Cooperstown will visit Sherburne-Earlville on Wednesday.
Downsville 41, Gilboa 20
The Downsville defense was dominant in Tuesday’s 41-20 victory over Gilboa in Delaware League play.
Leading the offense for the Eagles was McKenzy Brown who finished with 16 points. Also scoring in double figures for Downsville was Kerry Young with 12 points.
Kara Dumas led Gilboa with 10 points.
Laurens 43, Sharon Springs 22
Laurens defeated Sharon Springs 43-22 in the Tri-Valley League playoffs on Tuesday.
Gabriella Andrades led the Leopards with 13 points, followed by Natasha Solovitch with nine points.
Laurens jumped out to a 30-4 halftime lead and never looked back.
The Spartans had Lily Tessier as their scoring leader with 11 points, followed by Jennifer Manko with eight points.
Oneonta 70, Windsor 39
OHS … 25 7 20 18 — 70
W … 5 13 3 18 — 39
Oneonta: Jordan Bellinger 0 2-2 2, Ang McGraw 11 1-4 23, Natalie VanZandt 1 5-6 7, Megan Cleveland 3 2-2 11, Emma Peeters 3 3-4 11, Julia Joyner 2 0-0 4, Emily Zeh 2 3-6 7, Abbie Platt 1 1-2 3, Makenzie Pierce 1 0-0 2. Totals: 24 17-26 70
Windsor: Anna Finn 2 0-1 4, Lexie Hill 10 1-1 21, Lucy Beattie 2 1-2 5, Claire Beattie 0 0-0 0, Paige Smith 1 0-0 3, Sydney Angelo 0 0-0 0, Grace Beattie 0 1-2 1, Ella Peterson 0 0-2 0, Autumn Helstein 2 1-2 5. Totals: 17 4-10 39
Three-point baskets: OHS 5 (Cleveland 3, Peeters 2); W 1 (Smith)
Waterville 46, Cooperstown 30
W … 19 12 4 11 — 46
C … 9 4 9 8 — 30
Waterville: Paige Cornish 1 3-4 5, Adrienne Neff 0 0-2 0, Ciara Owens 1 3-4 5, Hailey Poyer 0 0-0 0, Valory Ford 0 2-4 2, Aleceya Poole 0 0-0 0, Natalee Collins 6 1-2 15, Eleonore Collins 9 1-2 19. Totals: 17 11-18 46
Cooperstown: Niles 0 0-0 0, Woeppel 3 2-4 11, Williams 2 2-2 7, Feik 2 1-2 5, Lewis 0 0-2 0, Seamon 2 3-5 7, Merwin 0 0-0 0, Kirkby 0 0-2 0. Totals: 9 8-17 30
Three-point baskets: W 2 (N. Collins); C 4 (Woeppel 3, Williams)
Downsville 41, Gilboa 20
D … 6 12 9 14 — 41
G … 8 6 4 2 — 20
Downsville: Brown 6 3-4 16, Gifford 0 0-0 0, Houck 1 0-0 3, Rowlands 2 0-0 6, Foote 1 0-0 2, Butler 0 0-0 0, Murphy 1 0-0 2, Young 6 0-0 12, Reed 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 3-4 41
Gilboa: Hughes 1 0-0 2, Brandow 0 0-0 0, Breigle 1 0-0 2, Dumas 3 3-4 10, Sutton 1 0-0 2, Ross 1 0-2 2, VanValkenburgh 1 0-0 2. Totals: 8 3-6 20
Three-point baskets: D 4 (Brown, Houck, Rowlands 2); G 1 (Dumas)
Laurens 43, Sharon Springs 22
L … 18 12 6 7 — 43
SS … 4 0 5 13 — 22
Laurens: Natasha Solovitch 4 0-0 9, Gabriella Andrades 5 2-3 13, Cassidy Moxley 0 0-0 0, Jaiden Brodie 1 0-3 2, Kyrah Andrades 1 0-0 2, Kendra Dunham 2 0-0 4, Tara Bookhout 0 0-0 0, Emerson Allen 1 0-0 2, Genesis Bushnell 0 1-2 1, Brooke Mann 0 0-0 0, Libby Cox 2 0-0 4, Jaden Gravelding 0 0-0 0, Alyssa Stevens 0 0-0 0, Natalie Segina 1 0-0 2, Ryeley Gravelding 2 0-0 4, Kiernen Dunham 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 3-8 43
Sharon Springs: Lily Tessier 4 2-6 11, Jennifer Manko 3 0-0 8, Jayna Manko 1 0-3 3, Dianna Cater 0 0-0 0, Candance Belfance 0 0-0 0, Raven Corsi 0 0-0 0. Totals 8 2-9 22
Three-point baskets: L 2 (Solovitch, G. Andrades); SS 4 (Jn. Manko 2, Tessier, J. Manko)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.