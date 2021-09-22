Unatego defeated Bainbridge-Guilford in girls soccer 8-1 on Wednesday, as a seven-goal first half by the Spartans put them ahead for the win.
For Unatego, Lilyanna Barnes and Jessica Partridge each scored two goals, Kylie Mussaw notched a goal and an assist, Bailey McCoy scored a goal, and Tatum Codington scored a goal and provided three assists.
For the Bobcats, Johanna Henderson scored the lone goal with an assist from Celeste Baldwin.
Goalkeeper Aliana Reyes saved 10 shots for Bainbridge, and Sarah Ostrander blocked three shots for Unatego.
The Spartans are 6-0 in league play, 8-0 overall, and will play Greene at home on Friday.
Oxford 2, Sidney 1
The Blackhawks defeated the Warriors 2-1 in their game on Wednesday
The scorers for Oxford were Taylor Smith and Hailey Fleury, with both goals assisted by Kaylin Tefft. Scoring for Sidney was Emma Simmons.
The Blackhawks emerged victorious despite outshot in the game 18-5.
In net Oxford’s goalie Madison Long made seven saves while Courtney Mondore made two for Sidney.
Sidney (1-4-1) will visit Afton/Harpursville on Friday.
Unatego 8, Bainbridge-Guilford 1
U: Tatum Codington 1-3, Lilyanna Barnes 2-0, Jessica Partridge 2-0, Kylie Mussaw 1-1, Bailey McCoy 1-0
BG: Johnna Henderson 1-0, Celeste Baldwin 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: U 20-7, BG 6-3
Goalies: Aliana Reyes (BG) 10, Sarah Ostrander (U) 3, Chelsi VanDeusen (U) 0
Oxford 2, Sidney 1
Oxford: Taylor Smith 1-0; Hailey Fleury 1-0; Kaylin Tefft 0-2
Sidney: Emma Simmons 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: O 5-0; S 18-7
Goalies: Madison Long (O) 7; Courtney Mondore (S) 2
GOLF
Gilboa 186, South Kortright/Andes 201
Gilboa won its matchup with South Kortright/Andes in Wednesday golf action at Christman’s Windham House.
Ethan Halat had the low round of the day with a 44.
Other scorers for Gilboa included Kara Dumas (45), Keith Smith (45), and Michael O’Hara (52).
South Kortright/Andes’ Eoin Byrne earned the top spot for his team with a 49. Other contributing teammates were Jack Byrne (50), Adam Champlin (50), and Lee Marigliano (51).
Gilboa will travel to face Windham on Wednesday.
Sidney 225, Oxford 227
Sidney beat Oxford in their match at Blue Stone Golf Course on Wednesday.
Kyle Smith had the low round with a score of 39. The other medalists for Sidney were Garrett Beckwith (40), Ben Miller (44), Colton Rose (49), and Anthony Conroy (53).
Medaling for Oxford were Bennett Paden (43), Christian Paden (44), Liam O’Brien (45), Ethan Hodge (47), and Ethan Fleury (48).
UV/GMU/Morris 263, Afton/
Harpursville 292
UV/GMU/Morris defeated Afton/Harpursville 263-292 in Wednesday’s golf match at Belden Hill Golf Course.
Scott Murphy had the low round of the day with a 42 for the victors. UV/GMU/Morris’ other medalists included Owen Hill (49), Devon Hartwell (51), Tiger Stancil (53), and Nolan Lewis (68).
Jason Reeve led Afton/Harpursville with a score of 45, while Justin Reeve added a 53.
Gilboa 186, South Kortright/Andes 201
At Christman’s Windham House
Par 34, Front 9
Gilboa: Ethan Halat 44, Kara Dumas, 45, Keith Smith 45, Michael O’Hara, 52
SK/Andes: Eoin Byrne 49, Jack Byrne 50, Adam Champlin 50, Lee Marigliano 51
Sidney 225, Oxford 227
At Blue Stone Golf Course
Par 34, Front 9
Sidney: Kyle Smith 39, Garrett Beckwith 40, Ben Miller 44, Colton Rose 49, Anthony Conroy 53
Oxford: Bennett Paden 43, Christian Paden 44, Liam O’Brien 45, Ethan Hodge 47, Ethan Fleury 48
UV/GMU/Morris 263, Afton/Harpursville 292
At Belden Hill Golf Course
Par 36, Front 9
UV/GMU/Morris: Scott Murphy 42, Owen Hill, 49, Devon Hartwell, 51, Tiger Stancil 53, Nolan Lewis 68
Afton/Harpursville: Jason Reeve 45, Justin Reeve 53, Ashton Villecco 62, Dominik Franklin 65, Dylan Williamson 67
VOLLEYBALL
Oneonta 3, Susquehanna Valley 1 (Tuesday)
The Oneonta volleyball team improved to 3-2 on the season with a four-set victory over Susquehanna Valley on Tuesday. The Yellowjackets won by set scores of 25-12, 25-16, 24-26, 25-16.
Haley Utter had a great all-around game for OHS, finishing with 17 digs, nine kills, and five aces. Emily Lobb (seven aces) and Ava Nunez (six aces) also performed well from the service line, while Maddie Denning provided 14 assists and Bella Gracias recorded two blocks.
Oneonta will be off until Tuesday when it travels to face Norwich.
Deposit-Hancock 3, Oxford 1 (Tuesday)
The Eagles defeated the Blackhawks in four sets on the road Tuesday. The set scores read 27-25, 25-19, 24-26, 25-19.
Kaitlyn Macumber recorded 16 digs, six kills, and two blocks to lead Deposit-Hancock. Elsewhere, Olivia Carey had five kills and three blocks, Emily Moore notched seven aces and eight assists, and Enola Butler provided 23 digs.
Oxford’s top performers included Madalyn Barrows (nine kills, nine digs), Mallory Olsen-Nichols (15 assists, five aces), Tamera Hurlburt (nine digs, three kills), and Jadyn Ruff (five digs, four kills, three aces, one block).
Oneonta 3, Susquehanna Valley 1 (Tuesday)
Game Scores: 25-12, 25-16, 24-26, 25-16
Oneonta: Emily Lobb 7 aces; Haley Utter 9 kills, 17 digs, 5 aces; Ava Nunez 6 aces; Bella Gracias 2 blocks; Maddie Denning 14 assists
Deposit-Hancock 3, Oxford 1 (Tuesday)
Game Scores: 27-25, 25-19, 24-26, 25-19
DH: Kaitlyn Macumber 6 kills, 2 blocks, 16 digs; Olivia Carey 5 kills, 3 blocks; Emily Moore 7 aces, 8 assists; Enola Butler 23 digs
Oxford: Madalyn Barrows 9 kills, 9 digs; Anaiya Davis 6 digs; Tamera Hurlburt 3 kills, 9 digs; Quinnlin LaMonica 4 digs; Mallory Olsen-Nichols 5 aces, 15 assists; Julia Northup 3 digs; Hailey Richardson 3 aces, 4 kills, 1 block, 5 digs
CROSS COUNTRY
The Cooperstown cross country teams competed in a meet on Wednesday hosted by Oriskany that also featured Hamilton, Dolgeville, Little Falls, and Sherburne-Earlville.
Lincoln DiLorenzo led the Hawkeye boys with a time of 21:50 that placed him fifth overall.
Elsewhere, Jonah Hitchock placed ninth (23:18) and Caleb Hitchcock finished 24th (26:55).
On the girls side, Cate Bohler (eighth, 24:23) and Margaret Raffo (ninth, 24:57) both finished in the top 10 for Cooperstown.
