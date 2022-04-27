Big sixth inning helps Milford top Morris/Edmeston

The Milford softball team scored all six of its runs in the sixth inning of Wednesday’s 6-3 home victory against Morris/Edmeston.
Leeanna West struck out 12 batters in the win for Milford while also notching a double at the plate.
West, Delaney Maison, Kaitlyn Finch, and Lexi Sutphin all had two hits for the Wildcats.
Hannah Wist recorded five strikeouts on the mound for Morris/Edmeston.
Milford (3-0 overall, 2-0 league) will visit Franklin on Thursday.
Laurens 15, Stamford/Jefferson 8
Laurens plated runs in all five innings of Wednesday’s 15-8 road victory against Stamford/Jefferson.
Natasha Solovicth led the Leopards’ offense with a double and three RBIs. Pitcher Brooke Mann earned the win after striking out five and allowing four walks and four hits.
Chloe Mead had six strikeouts and allowed five walks and three hits for S/J in the loss.
Laurens will host Franklin on Friday while Stamford/Jefferson hosts Roxbury on Thursday.
Sidney 19, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 1
Sidney rolled past UV/GMU 19-1 in five innings in Wednesday’s contest.
Kayla McEwan led the Warriors’ offense with two triples and three RBIs while Emma Constable had one RBI and three runs scored. Ava Cirigliano also scored three runs.
Cirigliano earned the win for Sidney with five strikeouts on the mound.
UV/GMU’s Hannah Buchnowski recorded four strikeouts.
Charlotte Valley 23, Margaretville 8
Charlotte Valley notched a victory over Margaretville 23-8 thanks to an explosive early start that saw the Wildcats score 16 in the first inning.
Brinlee Wright had the victory on the mound, while Natalie Amadon hit a triple and two doubles at the plate for Charlotte Valley.
Deposit-Hancock 14, Unatego 0
Deposit-Hancock defeated Unatego 14-0 on Wednesday, as Deposit scored runs in every inning.
Addison Makowski earned the win for the Eagles with 10 strikeouts. Riley Martin went 3-for-4 at bat and notched a triple and a double. Pagan Macumber went 3-for-5 and hit a double, while Zoey Gifford and Rylee Smith each hit doubles for Deposit.
Milford 6, Morris/Edmeston 3
M/E … 101 000 1 — 3 4 2
M … 000 006 X — 6 9 2
M/E: Hannah Wist (L), Abby Bateman
M: Leeanna West (W), and Bella Garlic and McKenna Buriello
2B: Leeanna West (M)
Laurens 15, Stamford/Jefferson 8
L … 531 15X X — 15 3 3
S/J … 206 00X X — 8 4 6
L: Brooke Mann (W), and Kendra Dunham
S/J: Chloe Mead (L), and Alayna Stannard
2B: Natasha Solovitch (L)
Sidney 19, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville Mount Upton 1
UV/GMU … 000 10X X – 1 1 6
Sidney … 283 6XX X – 19 5 3
UV/GMU: H. Buchnowski (L)
S: A. Cirigliano (W)
3B: K. McEwan 2 (S)
Charlotte Valley 23, Margaretville 8
M … 420 011 X — 8 3 6
CV … (16)00 007 X — 23 15 0
M: Bailee Herrel (L) and Alyssa Maggio
CV: Brinlee Wright (W) and Abby Vroman
3B: Natalie Amadon (CV)
2B: Natalie Amadon 2 (CV)
Deposit-Hancock 14, Unatego 0
U … 000 000 0 — 0 2 3
D-H … 262 211 X — 14 14 2
U: Jess Partridge (L), and Sarah Ostrander
D-H: Addison Makowski (W), Kaitlyn Macumber (6) and Amanda Ray
3B: Riley Martin (D-H)
2B: Zoey Gifford (D-H), Pagan Macumber (D-H), Riley Martin (D-H), Rylee Smith (D-H)
BASEBALL
Roxbury 10, Margaretville 9
Roxbury held off a three-run seventh inning by Margaretville to win 10-9 in Wednesday’s baseball game.
Peyton Proctor earned the win on the mound for the Rockets, striking out four and walking two in five innings of work.
For Margaretville, Michael Gavette hit a two-run home run while Ryan Sanford had a double. Sanford and C.J. Faibairn combined for seven strikeouts on the mound.
Margaretville will be at Charlotte Valley on Thursday.
Cooperstown 12, Waterville 4
Cooperstown used a nine-run fifth inning to roll past Waterville 12-4 at home on Wednesday.
Braydon Hascup led the Hawkeyes’ offense going 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs. Treston Emerick, Frank Panzarella, and Bryson Whitaker all had two hits, with Emerick adding a double and three RBIs and Whitaker driving in two runs.
Ethan Kukenberger, Emerick, Aaron Katz, and Frank Panzarella all pitched in the victory for Cooperstown.
Cooperstown (3-2 overall, 3-1 league) will host Sauquoit Valley on Friday.
Roxbury 10, Margaretville 9
R … 400 040 2 — 10 8 1
M … 301 002 3 — 9 8 4
R: Peyton Proctor (W)
M: C.J. Fairbairn (L), Ryan Sanford (5)
HR: Michael Gavette (M)
2B: Ryan Sanford (M)
Cooperstown 12, Waterville 4
W … 101 000 2 — 4 3 2
C … 011 091 X — 12 11 2
W: Pearsall, Patterson (L)
C: Ethan Kukenberger, Treston Emerick (3, W), Aaron Katz (6), Frank Panzarella (7), and Bryson Whitaker
3B: Braydon Hascup (COOP)
2B: Treston Emerick (COOP)
TENNIS
Cooperstown 3, Sauquoit Valley 2
Cooperstown’s tennis team defeated Sauquoit Valley 3-2 at home on Wednesday.
Gunter Weldon won 6-0, 6-0 in first singles for the Hawkeyes’ sole singles victory. Cooperstown won both doubles matches thanks to the play of Liam and Aidan Spencer, and Addison Lewis and Ashlyn Wolfe.
Cooperstown will host Hamilton on Thursday.
Delhi 5, Oxford 0 (Monday)
The Delhi tennis team swept Oxford 5-0 in a match held on Monday.
Tabor Reed, Hallee Bodo, and Risdon Reed all won in straight sets for the Bulldogs in singles action. Winning in doubles play were the pairings of Owen Haight and Bryce Burrows, and Ryan Burrows and Tyler Branigan.
Delhi also defeated Greene 4-1 in a match held on Saturday.
The Bulldogs (4-0 league) will host Oxford on Thursday.
Cooperstown 3, Sauquoit Valley 2
Singles: Gunter Weldon (COOP) def. Bryan DeGironimo 6-0, 6-0; Ruvim Petrushenko (SV) def. Natalie Hanson 6-1, 6-1; Quincy Stayton (SV) def. Justin Wolfe 6-2, 6-4
Doubles: Liam Spencer and Aidan Spencer (COOP) def. Zachary Murphy and Lucian Thompson 6-1, 6-1; Addison Lewis and Ashlyn Wolfe (COOP) def. Colin Jones and Koda Schultz 6-2, 6-3
Delhi 5, Oxford 0 (Monday)
Singles: Tabor Reed (DA) def. John Rovente 6-3, 6-1; Hallee Bodo (DA) def. Ethan Ehly 7-5, 6-2; Risdon Reed (DA) def. Sam Hendricks 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: Owen Haight and Bryce Burrows (DA) def. Madalyn Barrows and Ethan Fleury 4-6, 6-0, 6-1; Ryan Burrows and Tyler Branigan (DA) def. Jillian Finch and Josie Finch 6-2, 6-1
