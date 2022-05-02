The Franklin softball team used a 13-run third inning to pull away for a 24-9 five-inning victory over Worcester on Monday at home.
Kayla Campbell drove in six runs for Franklin, hitting a grand slam and a double in the victory. Patricia Rodriguez-Matias earned her first career win by tossing a one-hitter with three strikeouts.
Franklin will visit CVS/SS on Tuesday.
Schenevus 5, Unatego 4
Schenevus held off a late Unatego rally in the final inning of their game on Monday to win 5-4.
Kelsey Burton earned the win on the mound for the Dragons while Kathryn Ferris had a triple and an RBI and Liana Darling went 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Alexa Lucia made things interesting with a grand slam for Unatego in the bottom of the seventh.
Stamford/Jefferson 20, Margaretville 5
Stamford/Jefferson used a 16-run fourth inning to roll past Margaretville 20-5 at home on Monday.
Seneca Shafer and Alayna Stannard led the S/J offense, with Shafer driving in four runs and hitting a double while Stannard went 3-for-3 with two RBIs.
Chloe Mead was the winning pitcher, striking out six and allowing four hits and four walks.
Cynthia Torres went 1-for-2 with an RBI and a run for Margaretville.
Oneonta 10, Newark Valley 6
(Saturday)
The Yellowjackets defeated Newark Valley 10-6 on Saturday in the Testa Tournament at Newark Valley.
Izzy Giacomelli, Jordan Bellinger, and Sadie Baskin each had two hits for OHS, with Baskin driving in two runs and Bellinger driving in one.
Madie Dening earned the win on the mound after striking out nine batters and walking just two. She also had a double and an RBI at the plate.
Oneonta will visit Seton Catholic on Tuesday.
Margaretville 32,
Hunter-Tannersville 19 (Saturday)
Margaretville defeated Hunter-Tannersville 32-19 in a high-scoring game on Saturday that saw four home runs hit between the two sides.
Margaretville’s Netalia Herrera hit two home runs and a double, while teammate Annalyse Sass hit one home run and two doubles.
For Hunter, Andrea Guzman hit a home run and a double,while Emma Constable hit a triple and two doubles.
Bailee Herrel took the win at the mound for Margaretville.
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 18, Charlotte Valley 14 (Saturday)
CVS/SS defeated Charlotte Valley 18-14 in a non-league game on Saturday.
Mia Dubben struck out seven on the mound to earn the win for CVS/SS. Offensive efforts for CVS/SS were led by Lydia Lusk, who went 3-for-4 with a home run and a triple, Emma Whiteman with two triples, and Alyssa Rockwell, who went 4-for-5.
For Charlotte Valley, Natalie Amadon, Lila Ward, and Sequoia Boynton had two hits each.
W … 351 00X X — 9 1 1
F … 45(13) 2XX X — 24 7 1
W: Riana Otero (L), Kristen Temple and Hailey Shalor
F: Patricia Rodriguez-Matias (W), and Lindsey Van Dyke
HR: Kayla Campbell (F)
2B: Kayla Campbell (F)
Schenevus 5, Unatego 4
S … 000 310 1 — 5 5 2
U … 000 000 4 — 4 3 2
S: K. Burton (W) and S. Osborne
U: J. Partridge (L) and S. Ostrander
HR: Alexa Lucia (U)
3B: K. Ferris (S)
Stamford/Jefferson 20, Margaretville 5
M … 041 00X X — 5 4 2
S/J … 121 (16)XX X — 20 14 3
M: Bailee Herrel (L), Ana Gavette (3), and Annalyse Sass
S/J: Chloe Mead (W), and Alayna Stannard
2B: Seneca Shafer (S/J)
Oneonta 10, Newark Valley 6 (Saturday)
NV … 002 020 2 — 6 10 1
OHS … 204 301 X — 10 10 4
NV: Wright (L), Malone, and Wittaker
OHS: Madie Dening (W), and Carly Erbe and Maleah Brockington
2B: Madie Dening (OHS), Wittaker (NV)
Margaretville 32, Hunter-Tannersville 19 (Saturday)
M … 20(10) (19)01 — 32 22 X
H-T … 412 550 — 17 19 X
M: Bailee Herrel (W) and Annalyse Sass
HT: Marissa Legg (L) and Ava Byrne
HR: Netalia Herrera 2 (M), Annalyse Sass (M), Andrea Guzman (H-T)
3B: Emma Constable (H-T)
2B: Annalyse Sass 2 (M), Emma Constable 2 (H-T), Netalia Herrera (M), Andrea Guzman (H-T)
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 18,
Charlotte Valley 14 (Saturday)
CV … 620 024 0 — 14 3 2
CVS/SS … 313 (11)00 X — 18 15 4
CV: Brinlee Wright (L) and Abbey Vroman
CVS/SS: Mia Dubben (W) and Lydia Lusk
HR: Lydia Lusk (CVS/SS)
3B: Emma Whiteman 2 (CVS/SS), Lydia Lusk (CVS/SS)
2B: Cendra Crawford (CVS/SS), B Wright (CV)
TRACK & FIELD
Morris/Edmeston’s track and field teams swept Richfield Springs in a meet held on Monday. The girls team won 79-38 while the boys triumphed 80-24.
Maiya King was a double-winner for the M/E girls with firsts in the 100 hurdles and triple jump. Morris/Edmeston’s other winners were Isabella White (1500), Abby Ray (400), Emma White (400 hurdles), Carly Bond (800), Lorissa Johnston (3000), Hailey Rifanburg (shot put), and Molly Rifanburg (high jump).
For Richfield Springs, Rylie Chenal and Cam Marshall each won two events, with Chenal winning the 100 and long jump, and Marshall taking first in the 200 and discus.
In the boys meet, Michael Troiano and Thomas Bennett each won two events for Morris/Edmeston. Troiano won the 100 and 200 meter runs while Bennett took first in both the shot put and discus.
Other winners for M/E were Colby Smith (1600), Sawyer King (400), Aidain Hoyt (400 hurdles), Aaron Pondolfino (800), Aidan Ryther (3200), and Everett Pondolfino (long jump).
Bryan Webb had Richfield Springs’ only win in the triple jump.
Oneonta performs well at Golden Bear Invite
Several local track and field teams were in action on Friday at the Golden Bear Invitational at Vestal. Oneonta had the best showing of the bunch, as the Yellowjacket girls placed third out of 20 teams while the boys finished fifth out of 18.
Veronika Madej and Gabriella Ragozzine led the OHS girls with first-place finishes in the 400 meter run and discus, respectively. Teammate Simmone Schuman, meanwhile, placed second in the 1500, while Josie Scanlon (800) and Madeleine Seguin (200) each earned a third-place finish.
Other local girls earning first-place finishes were Ethne Degan of Bainbridge-Guilford/Afton in the 2000 meter steeplechase and Unatego’s Anabel Rommer in the 400 hurdles.
For Delhi, Eleanor Lees was second in the 400 hurdles while Gretel Hilson-Schneider was third in the steeplechase.
On the boys side, Oneonta’s DJ Turley took the top prize in the shot put. Carter Mackey earned a pair of podium finishes for OHS, finishing second in the high jump and third in the 110 hurdles. Other top Oneonta boys finishers were Tim Ghiorse in the discus (second) and Nicholas Kahl in the 400 meter (third).
Elsewhere, Delhi’s Vincent VanMaaren won the pole vault event.
Commented
