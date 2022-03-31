The Bainbridge-Guilford baseball team opened its season on Wednesday with a 3-1 non-league victory over Charlotte Valley.
Ethan Beames drove in two runs for the Bobcats while Owen Drown provided two of the team’s four base hits.
Nolan Hawkins earned the win on the mound after working three innings and striking out six. Jack Winn pitched one and two-thirds innings of relief with three strikeouts.
The Bobcats will host Windsor on Monday while Charlotte Valley hosts Gilboa-Conesville on Friday.
Deposit-Hancock 9, Chenango Valley 7 (Wednesday)
The Eagles took the lead for good in the sixth inning to win their season opener against Chenango Valley on Wednesday.
Wyatt Jacobs led Deposit’s offense with a 2-for-4 performance that included three RBIs.
Chris Gross started the game for the Eagles, allowing just three hits and striking out six. Blake Fortunato picked up the win out of the bullpen while Caden Fortunato earned the save.
Deposit-Hancock will face Candor on Friday and Downsville on Saturday.
Bainbridge-Guilford 3, Charlotte Valley 1 (Wednesday)
CV … 000 10X X — 1 0 2
B-G … 002 1XX X — 3 4 2
CV: not provided
B-G: Nolan Hawkins (W), Jack Winn
