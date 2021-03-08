John Kennedy had 32 points, 20 rebounds and six blocks to lead the Cooperstown boys basketball team to a victory over Richfield Springs, 62-45.
Cooperstown jumped out to an eight-point first quarter lead after the team’s defense limited the Indians to just five points in the quarter.
The Indians offense woke up in the second quarter scoring 15 points but the Hawkeyes took an 11-point lead into halftime.
In the third quarter, the Hawkeyes outscored the Indians 17-16 to increase their lead to 12.
A 14-8 fourth quarter Hawkeyes run helped put the game out of reach.
Ian Quinn made three 3-pointers and scored nine points for Cooperstown.
Dylan Hosford led Richfield Springs with 21 points.
Cooperstown 62, Richfield Springs 45
at Cooperstown
Richfield Springs …. 5 15 16 8 - 45
Cooperstown .... 13 18 17 14 – 62
Richfield Springs: Dylan Hosford 7 2-4 21, David Leonard 3 2-2 8, Brady Young 3 1-1 7, Connor Schnoffler 2 0-0 6, Jackson Lidberto 1 0-0 3, Oakley 0 0-0 0, Damon Thomson 0 0-0 0, Clay Bobnick 0 0-0 0, Austin Bowman 0 0-0 0, Damon Boss 0 0-0 0, Jordi DiLberto 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 5-7 45.
Cooperstown: John Kennedy 16 0-1 32, Ian Quinn 3 0-0 9, Chris Criqui 2 2-2 7, Joe Senchyshyn 3 0-1 6, Sam Grigoli 2 0-0 4, Alex Hage 1 0-0 2, Jason Furnari 1 0-0 2, Dillion Burns 0 0-0 0, Will Weldon 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 3-4 62.
3-point field goals: R 5 (Hosford 5, Dilberto); C 4 (Quinn 3, Furnari).
Norwich 83, Edmeston 64
The Edmeston boys basketball team fell to 7-5 to end the season with an 83-64 loss to Norwich on Saturday, March 6.
Torin Lawrence scored 23 points to lead Norwich, while teammate Keegan Franklin added 20.
The Panthers grabbed an early one-point lead in an evenly contested first quarter.
In the second quarter, Norwich outscored Edmeston 16-11 to take a four-point lead into halftime.
Greg DeVries led the Panthers with 24 points. He also had six rebounds and six assists.
The Purple Tornados outscored Edmeston 22-18 to increase their lead to eight.
In the fourth quarter, Edmeston’s offense faltered as the Purple Tornados limited the Panthers to just 10 points to secure the victory.
“The lid fell over the bucket,” Edmeston head coach Darren Belden said via email. “With some unwanted turnovers they were able to pull ahead.”
Josh Martin added 21 points for Edmeston. Martin finished his time with the Panthers with 1,783 points.
“The game was a lot closer than the score indicates,” Belden said.
Norwich 83, Edmeston 64
at Norwich – March 6
Edmeston …. 25 11 18 10 – 64
Norwich …. 24 16 22 21 – 83
Edmeston: Greg DeVries 10 4-6 24, Josh Martin 7 2-2 21, Tyler Jennings 3 0-0 8, Colin McEnroe 2 1-2 5, Preston Graham 1 1-2 3, Kyle Ough 1 0-0 3, Gavin McEnroe 0 0-0 0, Derik Estevez 0 0-0 0, Ossa Plylinski 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 8-12 64.
Norwich: Torin Lawrence 9 1-2 23, Keegan Franklin 10 0-0 20, Eli Graddock 7 0-0 14, Carson Thorton 3 0-2 8, Andrew Mullen 3 0-0 7, Lex Genute 3 0-0 7, Trent Wessels 1 0-0 2, Carter Vanhorton 1 0-0 2. Totals: 36 1-4 83.
3-point field goals: E 8 (Martin 5, Jennings 2, Ough); N 8 (Lawrence 4, Thorton 2, Mullen, Genute).
Deposit/Hancock 71, Sidney 40
Wyatt Jacobs (23) and Caleb Walker (22) combined for 45 points as the Deposit/Hancock boys basketball team defeated Sidney on the road 71-40 on Saturday, March 6.
Deposit/Hancock grabbed an early 15-12 lead over Sidney.
The Eagles continued their success in the second quarter limiting Sidney to just seven points to take a 15-point lead into halftime.
The Eagles offense scored 19 points in both the third and fourth quarters to seal the victory.
A. Fogarty led Sidney with 13 points.
Deposit/Hancock 71, Sidney 40
at Sidney – March 6
Sidney …. 12 7 11 10 – 40
Deposit/Hancock …. 15 19 19 18 – 71
Sidney: A. Fogarty 5 3-7 13, A. Morris 2 1-2 7, D. Johnson 2 2-2 7, C. Prentic 2 2-4 6, S. Rowe 1 1-2 3, C. Harris 1 0-0 2, C. Frederick 0 0-1 1, R. Langstaff 0 1-4 1, I. Fogarty 0 0-2 0, J. Crawford 0 0-0 0, C. Theil 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 10-24 71.
Deposit/Hancock: Wyatt Jacobs 20 3-7 23, Caleb Walker 9 3-5 22, Bob Lewis 3 0-0 7, Tyler Santamaria 2 2-2 6, Donny Layman 2 0-0 5, Ethan Hunt 2 0-0 4, Mike Makowski 1 0-0 3, Chris Gross 1 0-0 3, Christian Alderman 0 0-0 0, Jacob Dohramiresco 0 0-0 0, Nick Locke 0 0-0 0. Totals: 40 8-14 71.
3-point field goals: S 3 (Morris 2, Johnson); D 5 (Walker, Makowski, Layman, Gross, Lewis.
Sauquoit Valley 40, Richfield Springs 37
Sauquoit Valley used a strong fourth quarter to hold off the Richfield Springs boys basketball team’s comeback for a 40-37 victory on Saturday, March 6.
Donovan Nelson 24 points to hep lead Sauquoit Valley to a one-point lead at the end of the first quarter.
In the second quarter, Sauquoit Valley outscored the Indians 15-11 to build the team’s lead to five.
The trailing Indians took a one-point lead at the end of the third quarter as the team outscored Sauquoit Valley 10-4.
In the fourth quarter, Sauquoit Valley was able to retake the lead and hold off another Indian’s comeback to hold on for the victory.
Dylan Hosford had 25 points, 10 rebounds, four steals and two blocks to lead Richfield Springs, while teammate Austin Bowman scored six points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Sauquoit Valley 40, Richfield Springs 37
at Richfield Springs – March 6
Sauquoit Valley .... 10 15 4 11 – 40
Richfield Springs .... 9 11 10 7 – 37
Sauquoit Valley: Donovan Nelson 9 4-9 24, Mike Makuszak 3 0-0 6, Anthony Nassar 1 1-1 3, Garrett Stalker 1 1-2 3, Ben Logalhd 1 0-0 2, Sean Townsend 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 6-12 40.
Richfield Springs: Dylan Hosford 10 1-5 25, Austin Bowman 2 2-6 6, Brady Young 2 0-0 4, David Leonard 1 0-0 2, Damon Thomson 0 0-0 0, Clay Bobnick 0 0-0 0, Connor Scheffler 0 0-0 0, Jordi DiLiberto 0 0-0 0, Damon Boss 0 0-0 0, Jackson DiLiberto 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 3-11 37.
3-point field goals: S 2 (Nelson 2); R 4 (Hosford 4).
Delhi 78, Charlotte Valley 40
The visiting Delhi boys basketball team amassed 28 steals in a win over Charlotte Valley, 78-40, on Saturday, March 6.
Delhi’s strong start helped the team grab a 19-11 first quarter lead.
In the second quarter, the Bulldogs held Charlotte Valley to just five points to take a 13-point lead into halftime.
Alex Haight scored a game-high 23 points for the Bulldogs who erupted for 29 points in the third quarter to increase their lead to 33.
Josh Baxter scored 18 points and teammate Luke Schnabel added 14 points for the Bulldogs, who outscored the Wildcats in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.
Dylan Waid led Charlotte Valley with 17 points.
Delhi 78, Charlotte Valley 40
at Charlotte Valley – March 6
Charlotte Valley .... 11 5 9 15 – 40
Delhi .... 19 10 29 20 – 78
Charlotte Valley: Dylan Waid 7 2-3 17, Ryan Zuill 2 2-4 6, Dylan Vanetten 3 0-0 6, Trevor Waid 1 2-2 4,
Warren Quigley 1 0-1 3, Matt Vroman 0 2-2 2, Jamison Quigley 1 0-0 2, Ezra Ontl 0 0-0 0, Travis Pierce 0 0-0 0, Joey Ontl 0 0-0 0, Michael Calder 0 0-0 0, Driggs 0 0-0 0. Totals 15 8-12 40.
Delaware Academy (11-0): Alex Haight 9 3-5 23, Josh Baxter 7 1-2 18, Luke Schnabel 7 0-3 14, Luke Branigan 3 0-0 6, Garrett Pinney 2 0-0 5, Owen Haight 1 1-2 3, Kenny Rasmussen 1 1-2 3, Hunter Sanford 1 0-0 2, Logan Aikens 1 0-0 2, Justin Stewart 1 0-0 2, Jeryd Cheshire 0 0-0 0, Ryan Wilson 0 0-0 0. Totals 33 6-14 78.
3-point field goals: D 6 (Baxter 3, A. Haight 2, Pinney); C 2 (D. Waid, W. Quigley).
Delhi 59, Cooperstown 55
The visiting Delhi boys basketball team defeated Cooperstown behind Alex Haight’s team-high 18 points on Friday, March 5.
Delhi grabbed an early 16-11 lead which the Bulldogs extended to 10 at halftime.
The Bulldogs received 15 and 12 points respectively from Hunter Sanford and Josh Baxter.
John Kennedy scored a team-high 18 points for Cooperstown who outscored the Bulldogs 17-13 in the third quarter to close Delhi’s lead to six-points.
Despite outscoring Delhi in the fourth quarter (17-15), Cooperstown’s comeback fell just short.
Chris Criqui added 16 points for the Hawkeyes.
Delhi 59, Cooperstown 55
at Cooperstown – March 5
Delhi .... 16 15 13 15 – 59
Cooperstown .... 11 10 17 16 – 55
Delhi (10-0): Alex Haight 7 4-5 18, Hunter Sanford 7 1-2 15, Josh Baxter 4 0-0 12, Luke Branigan 3 1-2 7, Luke Schnabel 2 0-0 4, Kenny Rasmussen 1 0-0 2, Logan Aikens 0 1-2 1, Owen Haight 0 0-0 0, Jeryd Cheshire 0 0-0 0, Garrett Pinney 0 0-0 0, Justin Stewart 0 0-0 0, Ryan Wilson 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 7-11 59.
Cooperstown: Kennedy 9 0-2 18, Criqui 6 2-2 16, Lewis 3 1-1 9, Furnari 2 0-0 6, Senchyshyn 2 0-0 4, Hage 0 2-2 2, Burns 0 0-0 0, Weldon 0 0-0 0, Grigoli 0 0-0 0, Quinn 0 0-0 0. Totals 6 5-7 55.
3-point field goals: D 4 (Baxter 4); C 6 (Lewis 2, Furnari 2, Criqui 2).
Unadilla Valley 58, Sherburne-Earlville 51
Cameron Osborne had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead the visiting Unadilla Valley boys basketball team to a win over Sherburne-Earlville, 58-51 on Friday, March 5.
Sherburne-Earlville grabbed an early 3-point lead at the end of the first quarter, but the Storm used a 20-9 second quarter run to take a 12-point lead into halftime.
Kyler Butts added 15 points for the Storm who outscored Sherburne-Earlville 12-12 in the third quarter to increase their lead to 48-39.
Sherburne-Earlville cut into the Storm’s lead with a 12-10 fourth quarter run but came up just short.
Brock Weidan went 9-9 from the free throw line and led Sherburne-Earlville with 19 points.
Unadilla Valley 58, Sherburne-Earlville 51
at Sherburne-Earlville – March 5
Unadilla Valley …. 15 20 13 10 – 58
Sherburne-Earlville …. 18 9 12 12 – 51
Unadilla Valley: Cameron Osborne 6 3-6 17, Kyler Butts 5 5-8 15, Brock Davis 4 1-3 9, Devon Fairchild 4 0-3 -, Braydon Potter 2 0-0 4, Tim Postma 1 0-0 2, Drew Emrich 1 0-0 2, Zach Fleming 0 0-0 0, Ben Gorrell 0 0-0 0, Marcus Proskine 0 0-0 0, Colin Gilbert 0 0-0 0, Joe Ray 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 9-17 58.
Sherburne-Earlville: Brock Weidman 4 9-9 19, Robert Hill 3 1-3 7, Taylor Gryzmkowski 2 2-2 7, Garrett Fleming 3 0-0 6, Preston Eaves 1 2-2 5, Toby Frishie 1 0-0 3, Zach Trass 1 0-0 2, Darrin Miles 1 0-0 2, Carter Supensky 0 0-0 0, Nick McDaniel 0 0-0 0, Rylan Sigman 0 0-0 0, Jack Rodman 0 0-0 0, Avery Parsons 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 14-17 51.
3-point field goals: U 3 (Osborne 2, Fairchild); S 5 (Weidman 2, Eaves, Gryzmkowski, Frishie).
