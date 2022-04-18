Burnsworth's big day leads OHS past Cooperstown 15-0

Owen Burnsworth’s big day at the plate led the Oneonta baseball team (4-2) to a convincing 15-0 victory over Cooperstown at home on Monday.
Burnsworth finished with four hits in the game, including a triple and a three-run home run in the second inning that gave the Yellowjackets a comfortable lead for the remainder of the game. Burnsworth drove in five runs on the day.
Liam Blair added three hits and four runs including a double, while Nolan Stark had a triple and a single.
On the moud, Seamus Catella earned the win, as he, Cameron Horth, and Blair combined for eight strikeouts while allowing just two hits and four walks.
Kalen Dempsey, Liam Ford, Brenin Dempsey, Henry Loeffler, Ethan Kukenberger, and Ian Poole combined for six strikeouts and 11 walks for Cooperstown. At the plate, Emerson Poulson notched a double.
South Kortright 19, Hunter-Tannersville 0
The Rams cruised to a 19-0 victory over the Wildcats on Monday as four SK pitchers combined to throw a five-inning no-hitter.
Adam Champlin, Logan Firment, Patrick Dengler, and Darren Dengler combined to strike out 14 batters while allowing just two walks for South Kortright. Champlin earned the win as the starter.
At the plate, Logan Reinshagen led the way with three hits including a double and four RBIs. Also notching doubles were Champlin and Damon Pietrantoni.
South Kortright improves to 3-0 on the season.
Unatego/Franklin 20, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 2
Unatego/Franklin cruised past UV/GMU 20-2 in a baseball game on Monday.
Zander Johnson was the winning pitcher for U/F finishing with eight strikeouts.
Garrett Backus and Ryan Marshall each hit a home run for U/F while Shea Barber, Johnson, and Matthew Serrao each hit a double.
Hitting a double for UV/GMU was Owen Hill. Pitchers Dalton Proskine and Travis Knapp combined for three strikeouts.
Morris/Edmeston 15, Cherry
Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 0
Morris/Edmeston notched a 15-0 victory against Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs on Monday.
For M/E, Ronnie Hickling led the way on the mound with 10 strikeouts while allowing only two hits. Gavin McEnroe hit a home run and drove in five RBIs, Preston Graham notched two doubles, and Kyle Ough, Hickling, and Jon Childs each hit a double. Additionally, Hickling and JJ Benjamin both had two RBIs.
Bainbridge-Guilford 5, Delhi 2
A four-run fifth inning propelled the Bobcats to a 5-2 home victory against the Bulldogs on Monday.
Jack Winn pitched five innings for B-G, striking out nine batters in the winning performance.
At the plate, Owen Drown had two hits and an RBI while Ethan Beames also had an RBI.
Lane Ackerly and Cody Sage each had two hits for Delhi.
Oneonta 15, Cooperstown 0
C … 000 000 X — 0 2 1
O … 340 332 X — 15 11 0
C: Kalen Dempsey (L), Liam Ford (2), Brenin Dempsey (4), Henry Loeffler (4), Ethan Kukenberger (5), Ian Poole (6), and Emerson Poulson
OHS: Seamus Catella (W), Cameron Horth (5), Liam Blair (6), and Lou Bonnici
HR: Owen Burnsworth (OHS)
3B: Nolan Stark (OHS), Owen Burnsworth (OHS)
2B: Liam Blair (OHS), Emerson Poulson (C)
South Kortright 19, Hunter-Tannersville 0
H-T … 000 00X X — 0 0 6
SK … 5(10)0 4XX X — 19 12 0
HT: Kaufman (L), Li (4), and Houlihan
SK: Adam Champlin (W), Logan Firment (3), Patrick Dengler (4), Darren Dengler (5), and Darren Dengler and Chase Rockefeller (5)
2B: Logan Reinshagen (SK), Damon Pietrantoni (SK), Adam Champlin (SK)
Unatego/Franklin 20,
Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 2
U/F … 2(10)3 320 X — 20 18 3
UV/GMU … 000 020 X — 2 4 6
U/F: Zander Johnson (W)
UV/GMU: Dalton Proskine (L), Travis Knapp (4)
HR: Garrett Backus (U/F), Ryan Marshall (U/F)
2B: Shea Barber (U/F), Zander Johnson (U/F), Matthew Serrao (U/F), Owen Hill (UV/GMU)
Morris/Edmeston 15,
Cherry Valley/Springfield-Sharon Springs 0
M/E … 045 06X X — 15 12 0
CVS/SS … 000 00X X — 0 2 6
M/E: Ronnie Hickling (W)
CVS-SS: Kyle France (L), O. Prime, M. Horvath
HR: Gavin McEnroe (M/E)
2B: Preston Graham 2 (M/E), Kyle Ough (M/E), Ronnie Hickling (M/E), Jon Child (M/E), M. Horvath (CVS-SS)
Bainbridge-Guilford 5, Delhi 2
DA … 001 001 0 — 2 5 3
B-G … 100 040 X — 5 6 2
DA: Andrew Liddle (L), Logan Nealis (5)
B-G: Jack Winn (W), Julian Pruskowski (6)
