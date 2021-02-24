Anika Buzzy scored a game-high 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the Oneonta girls basketball team to a road victory over Norwich, 68-60 on Tuesday, Feb. 23.
After the two teams ended the first quarter tied at 17, Norwich went on a 17-13 second quarter run to take a five point lead into halftime.
Macky Catan scored 10 points and grabbed a team-high 14 rebounds for the Yellowjackets.
Teammate Ang McGraw had team-highs in assists (7) and steals (4), to go along with 10 points.
Catan and Buzzy combined for 16 points in the third quarter as the Yellowjackets went on a 21-15 run to take a two point lead.
The Yellowjackets held the Purple Tornadoes to just two field goals in the fourth quarter to help seal the victory.
Noriwch received double-digit scoring efforts from Evans (14), Coggins (13), Dougher (13) and Morris (11).
Oneonta 68, Norwich 60
at Norwich – Feb. 23
Oneonta …. 17 13 21 17 – 68
Norwich …. 17 17 15 11 – 60
Oneonta: Anika Buzzy 5 9-11 19, Macky Catan 4 2-4 10, Ang McGraw 6 0-0 10, Ava Eichler 3 6-8 10, Emma Peeters 3 0-0 9, Hannah Johnson 2 0-0 6, Yuliah Johnson 0 2-2 2, Jenna Gaisford 0 0-0 0, Emily Zeh 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 19-25 68.
Norwich: Evans 6 2-6 14, Coggins 5 0-0 13, Dougher 6 1-1 13, Morris 3 3-4 11, Hansen 1 1-2 4, K. Hess 1 1-4 3, VanHanton 1 0-0 2, Flanagan 0 0-0 0, Davis 0 0-0 0, T. Hess 0 0-0 0, Finch 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 8-17 60.
3-point field goals: O 5 (Peeters 3, H. Johnson 2); N 6 (Coggins 3, Morris 2, Hansen).
