The Franklin girls defeated Walton 65-46 in the final of the Walton Tip-Off Tournament on Thursday thanks to a brilliant performance by Kayla Campbell.
The senior standout led the Purple Devils with 41 points, scoring more than ten points in the first, third, and fourth quarters alone. Meredith Shivers added 13 points for the victors.
Walton’s loss overshadowed a great game by Jacqlyn Gransbury, who finished with a team-best 34 points.
Both teams will be on the road on Monday, as Franklin will visit South Kortright while Walton travels to Sidney.
Schenevus 50, Margaretville 11
The Schenevus girls rolled to a 50-11 victory over Margaretville in the first game of their Tip-Off Tournament on Thursday.
Kayleigh Bryant led the Schenevus offense with 14 points while Kelsey Burton added 12 points of her own.
The Dragons’ defense held the Blue Devils to less than five points in all four quarters.
Schenevus will play in the tournament title game on Saturday.
Milford 35, Harpursville 32
The Wildcats edged the Hornets 35-32 in the first round of the Anton Remy Tournament on Thursday.
Delaney Maison led Milford in scoring with 12 points while Taylor Beckley had a solid all-around game, finishing with six points, eight rebounds, and five steals.
Chelsea Merrill paced Harpursville with nine points while Cadence Ryder had six points and 13 rebounds.
Milford will play the winner of Downsville and Madison on Saturday.
Worcester 50, Deposit-Hancock 24
Worcester defeated Deposit-Hancock in the Walton Tip-Off Tournament on Thursday.
Worcester was bolstered by an early lead in the first quarter and Hailey Shalor’s game-high 27 points, with Anna Serdy adding 12 points.
Worcester will travel to play Sharon Springs next Wednesday.
Franklin 65 Walton 46
F … 16 12 20 17 – 65
W … 10 12 14 10 – 46
Franklin: Kayla Campbell 18 6-8 41, Meredith Shivers 6 1-1 13, Lucia Temple 2 0-0 4, Marissa Campbell 1 0-0 3, J. Meyer 1 0-0 2, Zoe Warren 1 0-0 2. Total 29 7-9 65
Walton: Jacqlyn Gransbury 10 10-15 34, Makenna MacGibbon 2 0-0 4, Makara MacGibbon 1 0-0 2, Kaitlyn Wood 1 0-2 2, Jillian Wright 1 0-1 2, Havyn Merwin 0 2-2 2. Total 15 10-20 46
Three-point baskets: F 3 (K. Campbell 2, M. Campbell); W 2 (Gransbury 2)
Schenevus 50, Margaretville 11
S … 19 14 10 7 — 50
M … 2 1 4 4 — 11
Schenevus: Amber Burton 1 0-2 2, Autumn Burton 1 1-2, 4, Caddie Ritton 1 0-0 2, Liana Darling 2 2-4 6, Kayleight Bryant 5 0-0 14, Sam Osborne 3 0-2 6, Kelsey Burton 6 0-0 12, Sam Barrett 2 0-2 4. Totals: 21 3-12 50
Margaretville: Ashley Camano 0 0-0 0, Ava Fronckowiak 0 0-0 0, Natalia Herrera 5 0-0 10, Bailee Herrel 0 1-2 1, Samantha VonBernewitz 0 0-0 0, Jalyn Torres 0 0-0 0, Ana Gavette 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 1-2 11
Three-point baskets: S 5 (Autumn Burton, Bryant 4), M 0
Milford 35, Harpursville 32
H … 8 6 10 8 — 32
M … 8 11 9 7 — 35
H: Chelsea Merrill 4 1-1 9, Madison Flemming 1 0-4 2, Jaylyn Merrill 2 0-0 4, Abigail Lyon 1 3-6 5, Giha Medovich 2 0-0 4, Hunter Moffitt 1 0-0 2, Cadence Ryder 2 2-4 6. Totals: 13 6-14 32
M: Taylor Beckley 3 0-0 6, Tara Mertz 0 1-2 1, Bella Saggese 0 0-4 0, Delaney Maison 5 0-0 12, Allison Munson 1 0-0 2, Leeanna West 1 5-12 7, Aundrea Paffenroth 3 0-0 7. Totals: 13 6-18 35
Three-point baskets: M 3 (Maison 2, Paffenroth)
Worcester 50, Deposit-Hancock 24
W … 13 14 10 13 — 50
DH … 8 2 4 10 — 24
Worcester: Hailey Shalor 10 3-5 27, Anna Serdy 5 0-0 12, Sophia Adams 1 2-2 4, Elizabeth O’Dell 2 0-0 4, Maci Milavec 0 0-2 0, Rianna Otero 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 5-9 50
Deposit-Hancock: O. Carey 2 1-2 5, K. Macumber 2 0-0 5, M. Felter 2 0-0 4, A. Makarski 1 0-2 2, M. Ostruder 1 0-0 2, P. Gill 1 0-2 2, G. Singer 1 0-0 2, K. Wank 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 1-6 24
Three Point Baskets: W 7 (Shalor 4, Serdy 2, Otero) DH 1 (Carey)
