Kayla Campbell scored a game-high 46 points to lead the Franklin girls basketball team to a road victory over Walton, 58-54.
Walton jumped out to a 20-2 first quarter lead, spearheaded by its defense. Jacqlyn Gransbury scored 10 of her team-high 19 points in the opening quarter.
From there, Campbell took over. She scored 16 points in the second quarter and 20 in the third quarter to give the Purple Devils a 46-43 lead.
“Kayla is a very smooth and talented young lady. We switched defenses, switched players guarding her and even tried to double her,” Walton head coach Gary Backus said via email.
“I felt so bad for our kids that played with a lot of energy that I did not have the defensive solution for them,” he added.
Franklin stayed hot in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Warriors 12-11 to close out the game.
Makara MacGibbon added 15 points for Walton.
Up Next: Walton will host Sidney on Thursday.
Franklin 58, Walton 54
at Walton
Franklin …. 2 22 22 12 - 58
Walton …. 20 9 14 11 - 54
Franklin (3-0): Kayla Campbell 19 5-6 46, Zoe Warren 2 0-0 4, Marissa Campbell 1 0-0 2, Page Dutcher 1 0-0 2, Jaritza Meyers 1 0-0 2, Meredith Shriver 1 0-0 2, Lucia Temple 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 6-7 58.
Walton (1-2): Jacqlyn Gransbury 8 1-2 19, Makara MacGibbon 6 2-4 15, Ellissa Beach 3 2-4 8, Grace Rhinehart 2 3-4 7, Lauren Frank 1 1-2 3, Havyn Merwin 0 2-2 2, Rylee MacDonald 0 0-0 0, Jillian Wright 0 0-2 0, Aryanna Gutierrez 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 11-20 54.
Three-point baskets: F 3 (K. Campbell 3); W 3 (Gransbury 2, MacGibbon).
Unatego 70, Edmeston 33
Meg Perry scored a game-high 25 points to lead the visiting Unatego girls basketball team to a victory over Edmeston, 70-33.
“They’re a phenomenal team,” Edmeston head coach Jen Bolton said. “We definitely played better as the game went on, but they’re just a really good team.”
Unatego jumped out to a 26-3 first quarter lead and never looked back.
Madie Wilsey and Morg Perry both scored nine points apiece for the Spartans, who outscored the Panthers in all four quarters.
Logan Lund led Edmeston with 15 points on five 3-pointers.
Unatego 70, Edmeston 33
at Edmeston
Unatego …. 26 18 15 11 – 70
Edmeston …. 3 9 12 8 – 33
Unatego: Meg Perry 11 3-14 25, Madie Wilsey 2 1-2 9, Morg Perry 4 1-2 9, Kylie Mussaw 2 4-4 8, Jenna Faulkner 3 0-0 7, Tatum Codington 3 0-1 6, Natasha Swift 2 0-0 4, Alexa Lucia 1 0-0 2, Bailey McCoy 0 0-0 0, McKenna Gilbertson 0 0-0 0, Hannah Brandow 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 9-23 70.
Edmeston: Logan Lund 5 0-0 15, Emma DaBreau 3 2-2 8, Lena Greene 2 1-2 3, Abby Bateman 1 2-2 3, Molly Ritanburg 0 2-2 2, Marissa Galley 0 1-4 1, Avery Bolton 0 0-0 0, Sydney Bateman 0 0-0 0, Quinn Schoonover 0 0-0 0, Arissa Bolton 0 0-0 0, Michaela Bateman 0 0-0 0, Haylie Lund 0 0-0 0, Rylee Chapin 0 0-0 0, Emma White 0 0-0 0, Hailey Ritanburg 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 8-12 33.
Three-point baskets: U 2 (Wilsey, Codington); E 5 (Lund 5).
Downsville 50, Charlotte Valley 20
The Downsville girls basketball team defeated visiting Charlotte Valley 50-20 behind Olivia Brunner’s game-high 31 points.
Downsville jumped out to a 24-10 first half lead after holding Charlotte Valley to just two points in the second quarter.
“I though we started to come together as a team towards the end of the first half,” said Downsville head coach Dustin Keesler.
Downsville held Charlotte Valley to 10 points in the second half to put the game away.
“I thought Olivia had a very good game and I thought our defense played well throughout the entire game considering the lack of time we’ve had together as a team,” Keesler said.
Kerry Young collected a team-high 16 rebounds and scored 12 points for the Eagles.
Jenna Lubbers led Charlotte Valley with nine points.
Downsville 50, Charlotte Valley 20
at Downsville
Charlotte Valley …. 8 2 4 6 – 20
Downsville …. 16 8 12 14 – 50
Charlotte Valley: Jenna Lubbers 4 1-2 9, Ella Gerster 2 0-6 4, Elizabeth Gerster 2 0-0 4, Kailey Whitbeck 1 0-0 3, Cadence Losie 0 0-0 0, Abigal Vroman 0 0-0 0, Laila Wheeler 0 0-0 0, Natalie Amadon 0 0-0 0, Haley Stannard 0 0-0 0, Cadence Santigo 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 1-8 20.
Downsville: Olivia Brunner 12 5-6 31, Kerry Young 6 0-2 12, McKenzy Brown 3 0-0 7, Kiahna Rowland 0 0-0 0, Brianna Murphy 0 0-0 0, Shantel Knorr 0 0-0 0, Courtney Murphy 0 0-0 0, Addie McGlore 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 3-8 50.
Three-point baskets: CV 0; D 3 (Brunner 2, Brown).
Unadilla Valley 35, Edmeston 33
Jaiden Schrag scored a team-high 13 points to lead Unadilla Valley girls basketball to a road victory over Edmeston, 35-33 on Thursday, Feb. 18.
Edmeston jumped out to a 19-15 first half lead behind sixteen points from Molly Rifanburg.
In the second half, Unadilla Valley tightened its defense, holding Edmeston to just five points in the fourth quarter.
Schrag made the go-ahead layup late in the fourth quarter to put the Storm up by one.
The Panthers were forced to foul after a missed basket, and York iced the game by making 1-2 free throws.
Unadilla Valley 35, Edmeston 33
at Edmeston – 2/18
Unadilla Valley …. 7 8 10 9 – 35
Edmeston …. 10 9 9 5 – 33
Unadilla Valley: Jaiden Schrag 5 3-4 13, Kadence York 4 3-7 11, Morgan Hodge 1 4-7 6, Sophie Off 1-1 2 3, Isabella Potter 0 1-4 1, Maddie Sayles 0 1-4 1, Emily Hill 0 0-2 0, Katrina Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 12-30 35.
Edmeston: Molly Rifanburg 7 2-4 16, Logan Lund 2 1-2 6, Abbey Bateman 1 3-10 5, Emma DaBreau 1 1-2 3, Sydney Bateman 1 0 2, Marissa Galley 0 1-2 1, Michaela Bateman 0 0-2 0, Hailey Rifanburg 0 0-0 0, Rylee Chapin 0 0-0 0, Emme White 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 9-22 33.
Three-point baskets: E 0; UV 1 (Lund).
Edmeston 46, Unadilla Valley 31
Logan Lund and Molly Rifanburg scored a game-high 13 points to lead the visiting Edmeston girls basketball team to a 46-31 victory over Unadilla Valley on Wednesday, Feb. 17.
Abbey Bateman added 12 points for the Panthers who jumped out to a 21-14 first half lead, holding Unadilla Valley to just six points in the second quarter.
Kadence York led Unadilla Valley with 11 points.
Edmeston 46, Unadilla Valley 31
at Unadilla Valley – 2/17
Edmeston …. 13 8 16 9 - 46
Unadilla Valley …. 8 6 8 9 - 31
Edmeston: Logan Lund 5 0-0 13, Molly Rifanburg 6 0-0 13, Abbey Bateman 5 2-2 12, Emma DaBreau 1 0-0 2, Sydney Bateman 1 0-0 2, Hailey Rifanburg 1 0-0 2, Rylee Chapin 1 0-0 2, Marissa Galley 0 0-0 0, Michaela Bateman 0 0-0 0, Emme White 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 2-2 46.
Unadilla Valley: Kadence York 4 2-2 11, Morgan Hodge 3 2-4 8, Sophie Off 4 0-0 8, Jaiden Schrag 2 0-0 4, Katrina Smith 0 0-0 0, Isabella Potter 0 0-0 0, Maddie Sayles 0 0-0 0, Emily Hill 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 4-6 31.
Three-point baskets: E 4 (Lund 3, M. Rifanburg); UV 1 (York).
