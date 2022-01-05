Campbells lead Franklin girls to Senior Night victory over Morris

The Franklin girls basketball team notched a big win on its Senior Night on Wednesday, defeating Morris 63-31.
Kayla Campbell and Marissa Campbell both registered double-doubles for the Purple Devils. Kayla scored a game-high 31 points to go along with 11 rebounds while Marissa finished with 16 points and 20 rebounds. Zoe Warren added six points and nine rebounds.
Franklin honored a senior group that included both Campbells, Warren, Meredith Shivers, Lucia Temple, Jaritza Myers, and Nicketa Utter.
Morris was led by Hannah Wist with 14 points and Carissa Richards with 12 points.
Franklin (6-0 overall, 2-0 league) will visit Worcester on Friday.
Franklin 63, Morris 31
F … 25 17 12 9 — 63
M … 6 5 5 15 — 31
Franklin: Marissa Campbelll 7 0-0 16, Nicketa Utter 0 0-0 0, Desiree Rosenbusch 0 0-0 0, Jaritza Myers 0 0-0 0, Kayla Campbell 13 5-6 31, Zoe Warren 3 0-0 6, Patricia Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, Meredith Shivers 4 0-0 8, Taylor Amatuccio 0 0-0 0, Sara Rosenbusch 0 0-0 0, Tamara Wright 1 0-0 2. Totals: 28 5-6 63
Morris: C. Richards 5 0-0 12, H. Wist 5 2-2 14, A. Ray 0 0-0 0, T. Hawkins 1 0-0 2, H. Sawyer 0 0-0 0, K. Hout 0 1-2 1, B. Barringer 0 0-0 0, M. Coleman 1 0-0 2. Totals: 12 3-4 31
Three-point baskets: F 2 (M. Campbell 2); M 4 (Richards 2, Wist 2)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 61, Gilboa 57
The Raiders held off the Wildcats for a 61-57 overtime victory in a non-league matchup on Wednesday.
Dylan McVey led G-MU with 24 points in the victory including hitting seven of the team’s 10 three-pointers. Dalton Proskine (14 points) and Devon Hartwell (10) also finished in double digits for scoring.
Gilboa was led by Michael O’Hara, who registered 18 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists. William Cipolla, meanwhile, had 13 points while Joe Willie notched 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Bainbridge-Guilford 51,
Unadilla Valley 35
Bainbridge-Guilford rolled to victory over Unadilla Valley 51-35 in Wednesday’s Midstate Athletic Conference matchup.
The Bobcats were led by David Emerson with 15 points while Connor Vredenbrugh added 14 points.
Unadilla Valley was led by Zach Smith with a game-high17 points.
Bainbridge-Guilford will host Delhi on Friday.
Deposit-Hancock 47, Walton 31
Deposit-Hancock defeated Walton 47-31 in Wednesday’s Midstate Athletic Conference game.
The Eagles were led by Wyatt Jacobs with 16 points, followed by Chris Gross with 12 points.
Meyer Little was the high scorer for Walton with 16 points scored.
Deposit-Hancock will host Afton on Friday.
Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 61, Gilboa 57
G-MU … 8 12 18 16 7 — 61
G … 10 10 16 18 3 — 57
G-MU: Dylan McVey 8 1-3 24, Noah Pain 2 0-0 5, McKinley Gardner 0 0-0 0, Devon Hartwell 2 2-4 10, Kristian Stachura 0 0-0 0, Chase Simonds 0 0-0 0, Corbin Demmon 0 0-0 0, Dalton Proskine 7 0-2 14, Brian Wilson 1 2-4 4, Lane Dibble 2 0-0 4. Totals: 22 7-15 61
Gilboa: Anthony Marsh 0 0-2 0, Dakota Oliver 2 0-0 5, Michael O’Hara 6 6-10 18, William Cipolla 5 2-2 13, Gage Gockel 1 0-0 2, Peter DeWitt 4 1-2 9, Joe Willie 5 0-3 10, Nathan Wyckoff 0 0-0 0. Totals; 23 9-19 57
Three-point baskets: G-MU 10 (McVey 7, Hartwell 2, Pain); G 2 (Oliver, Cipolla)
Bainbridge-Guilford 51, Unadilla Valley 35
B-G … 13 9 18 11 — 51
UV … 11 11 3 10 — 35
Bainbridge-Guilford: Isaac Seiler 1 0-0 3, David Emerson 5 2-2 15, James Hogorian 2 0-1 6, Ilias Wilson 3 0-6 6, Owen Drown 2 0-0 4, Ethan Gregory 1 1-2 3, Connor Vrendenburgh 7 0-0 14. Totals 21 3-9 51
Unadilla Valley: Mitchell Thompson 1 0-0 2, Colin Gilbert 3 2-2 8, Zach Smith 6 3-4 17, Trason Murray 2 0-0 5, Kaden Butts 1 1-4 3. Totals 13 6-10 35
Three-point baskets: B-G 5 (Emerson 3, Hogorian 2, Seiler); UV 3 (Smith 2, Murray)
Deposit-Hancock 47, Walton 31
D-H … 6 10 7 24 — 47
W … 7 12 7 5 — 31
Deposit-Hancock: Chris Gross 6 0-0 12, Wyatt Jacobs 7 2-5 16, Thomas Reis 1 1-1 3, AJ Gonzalez 1 0-0 3, Nick Locke 2 0-0 6, Zach Russell 3 0-1 7. Totals 20 3-7 47
Walton: Zack Gardner 1 0-0 2, Jorge Delpino 0 2-2 2, Ransom Dutcher 3 1-1 7, Colby Phraner 2 0-0 4, Meyer Little 6 0-0 16. Totals 12 3-7 31
Three-point baskets: D-H 4 (Locke 2, Gonzalez, Russell); W 4 (Little 4)
WRESTLING
Adirondack 54, Cooperstown/Milford 3 (Tuesday)
The Cooperstown/Milford wrestling team fell to Adirondack 54-3 in a meet held on Tuesday.
Cooperstown/Milford’s sole victory came from T.J. O’Connor, who won by pin at 132 pounds.
The team will be competing at the Oneonta Rotary Tournament beginning on Friday.
Adirondack 54, Cooperstown/Milford 3 (Tuesday)
Matches began at 215
102: Cole Croniser (A) won by forfeit
110: Justin Stiefvater (A) won by forfeit
118: Braedon Sanderson (A) pinned David Pitt, 1:30
126: Braden White (A) won by forfeit
132: T.J. O’Connor (C/M) decisioned Jacob Strain, 9-5
145: Double forfeit
152: Evan Williams (A) pinned Cameron Fritts, 0:33
160: Giovanni Foster (A) pinned Noah LaPointe, 0:33
172: Double forfeit
189: Mason Sturtevant (A) pinned Brent Chase, 0:42
215: Isaac Croneiser (A) pinned Max Sharf, 1:25
285: Double forfeit
BOWLING
The Sidney and Hancock bowling teams split a match on Tuesday at the Fox Bowling Center in Hancock.
The Sidney girls won 4-0 as Hancock was unable to field a team due to quarantine restrictions. Cassie Cole led the Warriors with a series of 182-207-549.
Hancock won the boys match 3-1 thanks to strong performances from Tyler Allen (255-237-676), Anton Leonard (212-205-226-643), and Peyton Johnson (277-613).
Caidyn Lambrecht led Sidney with a score of 178-167-269-614.
Boys: Hancock 3, Sidney 1
Hancock (2906): Tyler Allen 255-181-673, Anton Leonard 212-205-226-643, Peyton Johnson 277-613
Sidney (2634): Caidyn Lambrecht 178-167-269-614, Ryan Schalk 158-181-230-569, Reece Yeomans 111-205-164-480
Girls: Sidney 4, Hancock 0
Sidney (2381): Cassie Cole 182-207-549, Meagan Mazzarella 196, Allison Babcock 180
Hancock (0)
