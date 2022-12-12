A big first-half performance from Brady Carr helped the Oneonta boys basketball team defeat Greene 55-39 at home on Monday.
Carr scored 24 of his game-high 25 points in the first half to lead the Yellowjackets. Carr finished with six three-pointers in the game, hitting four in the first quarter alone.
His performance gave Oneonta a 40-10 halftime lead that stood up despite a third quarter in which the Yellowjackets were held to just one point.
Cam Sitts and Britten Zeh finished with eight and seven points, respectively.
Oneonta will be at home again on Wednesday when it hosts Chenango Valley.
Laurens/Milford 64, Roxbury 37
Laurens/Milford used a 21-3 first quarter to roll to a 64-37 victory over Roxbury in Monday’s non-league contest.
Cyller Cimko registered a double-double of 21 points and 11 assists to lead L/M. Mike Virtell nearly had a double-double of his own with 17 points and nine rebounds while Braden Murphy added 12 points.
Roxbury’s Taran Davis and George Proctor each scored 11 points.
Laurens/Milford visits Edmeston on Wednesday.
Hunter-Tannersville 57, Jefferson/Stamford 26
The Hunter-Tannersville boys hit 10 three-pointers in a convincing 57-26 win over Jefferson/Stamford on Monday.
Grady Glennon hit seven of those threes en route to a 28-point performance for H-T. He also had six assists in the win. Jevail McKinnie, meanwhile, finished with eight points and eight rebounds.
Henry Cole led Jefferson/Stamford with 13 points.
Hunter-Tannersville will host Charlotte Valley on Thursday.
Middleburgh 45, Sharon Springs 37
Sharon Springs fell to Middleburgh 45-37 at home on Monday.
Brady Law led the Spartans with 12 points while Mike Cashman followed close behind with 11 points.
Troy Cammer was the game’s leading scorer for Middleburgh with 17 points.
Sharon Springs hosts Gilbertsville-Mount Upton on Friday.
Delhi 78,Bainbridge-Guilford 41 (Saturday)
The Delhi boys won the Shalkey-Mokay Tournament title in dominating fashion on Saturday, defeating Bainbridge-Guilford 78-41.
Luke Schnabel was named tournament MVP after scoring 28 points and recording eight steals in the victory. Angelo Krzyston joined him on the all-tourney team with six points and five rebounds. Luke Sanford added 10 points in the championship game.
For the Bobcats, James Hogroian and David Emerson scored 18 and 13 points, respectively, as each was named to the all-tourney team. Rounding out the all-tournament squad were Trevor Waid of Charlotte Valley and Dom Franklyn of Harpursville
Oneonta 55, Greene 39
OHS … 21 19 1 14 — 55
G … 3 7 15 14 — 39
OHS: Cam Sitts 2 4-6 8, Ben Casola 0 0-0 0, Peyton Mackey 0 0-0 0, Jared Hill 0 0-0 0, Owen Burnsworth 2 1-2 5, Britten Zeh 3 0-2 7, Dakoda Buzzy 0 0-0 0, Makya Morrison 2 1-4 5, Zach Grygiel 0 0-0 0, Brady Carr 9 1-2 25, Aidan Hendricks 0 0-0 0, Andrew Web 0 0-0 0, Finlay Oliver 2 1-2 5. Totals 20 8-18 55.
G: L. Flanagan 5 0-0 11, J. Vielandi 5 0-0 10, J. Browning 0 0-0 0, J. Eroshevich 2 2-3 6, G. Flanagan 0 0-0 0, W. Dunlap 2 1-3 5, T. Ketcham 0 0-0 0, C. Colgan 0 0-0 0, B. Goerlich 0 0-0 0, R. Milk 0 0-0 0, K. Rapp 3 0-0 7. Totals 15 3-6 39.
Three-point baskets: OHS 7 (Carr 6, Zeh); G 2 (Rapp, L. Flanagan)
Laurens/Milford 64, Roxbury 37
L/M … 21 7 21 15 – 64
R … 3 9 14 11 – 37
L/M: Cyller Cimko 8 3-4 21, Wendell Agustin 0 0-0 0, Jacob Burkhart 4 0-0 6, Nick DeBoer 1 0-0 2, Mike Virtell 6 5-8 17, Braden Murphy 4 0-0 12, Logan Conklin 2 0-0 4, Evan Clark 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 8-12 64.
R : Jordan Johnston 3 0-0 8, Colin Lyke 1 0-0 2, Mason Hamil 0 0-0 0, Chris Garafalo 1 1-2 3, Anthony Accordino 0 0-0 0, Taran Davis 4 3-7 11, Jack Leader 0 0-0 0, George Proctor 3 5-8 11, Blake Albano 1 0-0 2, Skye Lewis 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 9-17 37.
Three-point baskets: L/M 7 (Murphy 4, Cimko 3); R 2 (Johnston)
Hunter-Tannersville 57, Jefferson/Stamford 26
H-T … 15 18 17 7 — 57
J/S … 2 10 4 10 — 26
H-T: Nick Uhrik 2 0-0 5, Donovan Garcia 0 0-0 0, Jevail McKinnie 3 2-3 8, Thomas Houlihan 1 2-2 4, Grady Glennon 10 1-1 28, Garrett Legg 2 0-0 4, Connor Schiefer 2 0-0 5, Jaedyn McKinnie 1 0-0 3, Leo Cruz 0 0-0 0, Shane Agosto 0 0-0 0, Chase Zimmer 0 0-2 0. Totals: 21 5-8 57
J/S: John Michael Lees 0 0-0 0, Patrick Turk 0 0-0 0, Henry Cole 5 0-2 13, Luis Ortiz 0 0-0 0, Tyler Knapp 0 0-0 0, Mate Villanueva 0 0-0 0, Jordan Anderson 0 2-2 2, Chris Hardenbergh 0 2-2 2, Caleb Hardenbergh 0 0-0 0, Nathan Lane 0 0-0 0, Jaiden Socci 3 0-1 6, Jacob Staroba 1 1-2 3, Brandon Harris 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 5-9 26
Three-point baskets: H-T 10 (Uhrik, Glennon 7, Schiefer, Ja. McKinney); J/S 3 (Cole 3)
Middleburgh 45, Sharon Springs 37
M … 12 10 6 17 — 45
SS … 20 9 6 3 — 37
M: JJ Narzymski 4 0-2 8, Eric Pickering 2 0-1 5, Lucas Shaw 3 2-2 9, Nate Wood 1 0-0 2, Troy Cammer 8 1-3 17, Ethan Trombley 1 0-0 2, Ian Hoop 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 3-8 45.
SS: Jake Parrotti 3 0-0 7, Luke Enyart 2 4-5 8, Mike Cashman 4 0-0 11, Brendan Parrotti 0 0-2 0, Brady Law 5 0-5 12. Totals: 14 4-12 38
Three-point baskets: M 2 (Pickering, Shaw); SS 6 (J. Parrotti, Cashman 3, Law 2)
Delhi 78, Bainbridge-Guilford 41 (Saturday)
DA … 24 17 16 21 — 78
B-G … 10 16 7 8 — 41
DA: Chuck Haigh 3 0-0 7, Zachary Finch 1 0-0 2, Logan Nealis 2 2-3 6, Noah Dungan 1 0-0 2, Luke Schnabel 12 3-4 28, Sam Davis 2 0-0 5, Angelo Krzyston 2 2-2 6, Andrew Liddle 3 2-4 8, Rocco Schnabel 2 0-1 4, Luke Sanford 5 0-0 10. Totals: 33 9-14 78
B-G: David Emerson 3 6-9 13, James Hogroian 4 8-10 18, Nick McKnown 1 0-0 3, Timothy Kinter 2 2-2 7, Giovanni Johnson 0 0-0 0, Arien Sherman 0 0-2 0. Totals: 10 16-23 41
Three-point baskets: DA 3 (Haight, L. Schnabel, Davis); B-G 5 (Hogroian 2, Emerson, McKnown, Kinter)
WRESTLING
The Oneonta, Cooperstown/Milford, and Walton/Delhi wrestling teams were in action at Chenango Valley over the weekend in the Matt Fedish Memorial Duals.
Oneonta split its 10 matches, defeating Maine/Endwell, Cooperstown/Milford, Susquehanna Valley, Binghamton-Seton Catholic, and Deposit-Hancock. Walton/Delhi went 5-2 for the weekend with a pair of wins over Deposit-Hancock, plus victories against Chenango Valley, Oneonta, and Cooperstown/Milford.
C/M went 1-8 with its sole win coming against Susquehanna Valley.
