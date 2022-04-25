Catella leads Oneonta past Owego 12-5

The Oneonta baseball team improved to 6-2 on the season Monday with a 12-5 home victory against Owego Apalachin.
Seamus Catella led the Yellowjackets both on the mound and at the plate. He earned the victory after pitching six innings and striking out six with three walks. He also went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, including a key two-run single in the sixth inning that gave OHS a 9-5 lead after Owego nearly rallied from a 7-0 deficit.
Elsewhere for Oneonta, Liam Blair and Lou Bonnici each had a triple, with Bonnici’s coming as part of a 3-for-3 day with two RBIs. Owen Burnsworth went 2-for-3 with a double.
Oneonta will visit Chenango Forks on Wednesday.
Unatego/Franklin 8, Bainbridge-Guilford 3
A five-run sixth inning helped Unatego/Franklin defeat Bainbridge-Guilford 8-3 on the road Monday.
Braeden Johnson earned the complete game victory, striking out 11 Bobcat batters for U/F.
At the plate, Brandon Gregory, Xander Johnson, and Matt Serrao each had two hits, with Gregory driving in three runs. Logan Utter added two RBIs.
Nolan Hawkins struck out five batters in five and a third innings for B-G.
Unatego/Franklin will be at Deposit-Hancock on Wednesday while Bainbridge-Guilford hosts Afton on Tuesday.
Charlotte Valley 22, Hunter-Tannersville 0
Charlotte Valley won its matchup with Hunter-Tannersville 22-0 on Monday.
Jamison Quigley pitched for Charlotte Valley with 11 strikeouts, one hit, and no walks. Cooper Wright hit a double, went 2-for-4 and drove in two RBIs at the plate.
Charlotte Valley will play Stanford/Jefferson at home on Tuesday.
Deposit-Hancock 20, Unadilla Valley/Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 6
Deposit-Hancock used a 10-run first inning to defeat UV/GMU 20-6 on Monday.
Jacob Dobromirescu and Tom Reis each hit a home run for the Eagles. Reis drove in four runs while Brennan Karchar drove in three.
Caden Fortunato hit a triple and Dobromirescu and Kacper Bielecki each hit a double for D-H.
Dalton Proskine hit a double for UV/GMU while driving in three runs.
Sidney 10, Walton 7
Sidney took the ‘W’ against Walton by a score of 10-7 in a Midstate Athletic Conference game on Monday.
Damien Smith led the way on the mound pitching for Sidney for five and a third innings and securing eight strikeouts.
Smith, Chris Frederick, Casey Hingos, Quinton Beckwith and Garrett Beckwith each hit a double for Sidney while Austin Conway hit a double for Walton.
Cooperstown 5, Frankfort-Schuyler 2
The Hawkeyes held off Frankfort-Schuyler 5-2 on the road Monday to improve to 2-2 on the season.
Ethan Kukenberger, Braydon Hascup, and Emerson Toulson each had a double for Cooperstown in the victory. Kukenberger, Toulson, and Treston Emerick each went 2-for-4 with Toulson adding two RBIs.
Kalen Dempsey was the winning pitcher after pitching five and a third innings.
Afton 8, Schenevus 1
Afton prevailed over Schenevus 8-1 on Monday, with Ryan Wright earning the win on the mound with nine strikeouts.
Brady Buttice struck out two in one inning of work as well as going 3-for-3 with two runs and an RBI at the plate.
Schenevus' Ryan Spangler recorded five strikeouts in two innings in the loss.
Gilboa 16, Downsville 2
The Wildcats defeated the Eagles 16-2 in a Delaware League game on Monday.
David Cammer earned the win for Gilboa, striking out 12 in five strong innings. He helped his own cause at the plate with five RBIs including a bases-clearing double in the second inning. Sean Willie also had a bases-clearing double in the first inning.
Gilboa (3-2) will visit Milford on Tuesday.
West Canada Valley 9, Cooperstown 8 (Saturday)
The Hawkeyes dropped a heartbreaker to West Canada Valley 9-8 on the road Saturday.
After taking an 8-7 lead in the top of the seventh, Cooperstown allowed a bases-load sacrifice fly that plated the winning run for WCV.
Emerson Toulson, Braydon Hascup, and Frank Panzarella each had two hits for Cooperstown. Hascup and Kalen Dempsey each had a double with Dempsey adding two RBIs.
Gilboa 15, Berne-Knox-Westerlo 4 (Saturday)
The Gilboa baseball team improved to 2-2 on the season with a 15-4 victory over Berne-Knox-Westerlo on Saturday.
Joe Willie led the Wildcats’ attack by going 3-for-4 with a double and five RBIs. William Cipolla added three hits of his own while also scoring four runs.
On the mound, Sean Willie and Cavid Cammer combined for 15 strikeouts while allowing just three hits.
Delhi 7, Afton 3 (Friday)
The Bulldogs beat the Crimson Knights 7-3 in a baseball game on Friday.
Issac Marsiglio pitched for six innings and got the win for the Bulldogs, notching seven strikeouts.
Justin Reeve managed 10 strikeouts in his five innings pitching for the Crimson Knights.
Issac Marsiglio hit a triple for the Bulldogs and Michael Roach hit a double for the Crimson Knights.
Cooperstown 9, Herkimer 6 (Friday)
Cooperstown scored two runs in the sixth inning and three in the seventh to defeat Herkimer 9-6 on Saturday.
Treston Emerick went 2-for-4 with a double at the plate while Braydon Hascup went 2-for-3 and Liam Ford added another double. Emerick earned the win on the mound for Cooperstown.
Oneonta 12, Owego Apalachin 5
OA … 000 500 0 — 5 7 1
OHS … 223 005 X — 12 10 3
OA: Lewis (L), Armstrong (3), Schufield (6), Palmer (6), and Rollison
OHS: Seamus Catella (W), Nolan Stark (7), and Lou Bonnici
3B: Liam Blair (OHS), Lou Bonnici (OHS)
2B: Owen Burnsworth (OHS)
Unatego/Franklin 8, Bainbridge-Guilford 3
U/F … 020 005 1 — 8 10 2
B-G … 003 000 0 — 3 6 3
U/F: Braeden Johnson (W)
B-G: Nolan Hawkins (L), Jack Winn (6)
Charlotte Valley 22, Hunter-Tannersville 0
HT … 000 00X X — 0 1 5
CV … 289 3XX X — 22 9 0
HT: Thomas Houlihan (L), Trevor Hayslip (3), Connor Schifter (4)
CV: Jamie Quigley (W), Dylan Waid (4)
2B: Cooper Wright (CV)
Deposit-Hancock 20, Unadilla Valley-Gilbertsville Mount Upton 6
DH … (10)51 04X X — 20 11 4
UV/GMU … 210 30X X — 6 5 3
DH: Brennan Karchar (W), Zak Beagel (3), Nick Locke (4), T Reese (5)
UV/GMU: Kaden Butts (L), Owen Hill (3)
HR: Jacob Dobromirescu (D-H), T Reese (D-H)
3B: Caden Fortunato (D-H)
2B: Jacob Dobromirescu (D-H), Kacper Bleleckl (D-H), Dalton Proskine (UV/GMU)
Sidney 10, Walton 7
S … 210 141 1 — 10 9 5
W … 001 015 0 — 7 5 5
S: D. Smith (W), B. Miller (6), L. DeMott (7)
W: S. Hunter (L), R Conklin (5)
2B: C. Frederick (S), D. Smith (S), C. Hingos (S), Q. Beckwith (S), G. Beckwith (S), A. Conway (W)
Cooperstown 5, Frankfort-Schuyler 2
C … 000 102 2 — 5 9 1
FS … 000 101 0 — 2 6 1
C: Kalen Dempsey (W), Liam Ford (6), and Emerson Toulson
FS: Desarro (L), Gatorade (7), and Eck
2B: Ethan Kukenberger (C), Braydn Hascup (C), Emerson Toulson (C)
Afton 8, Schenevus 1
S … 000 010 0 — 1 2 4
A … 303 002 0 — 8 5 2
S: Ryan Spangler (L), Cody Keator (3), Logan Haner (5), Tim Green (7) and Tim Green, Mehki Regg
A: Ryan Wright (W), Brady Buttice and Michael Roach
Gilboa 16, Downsville 2
D … 000 010 1 — 2 3 6
G … 731 221 X — 16 10 0
D: R. Brown (L), C. Mabery (4) and K. Cicio
G: D. Cammer (W), G. Gockel (6) and D. Merwin
2B: S. Willie (G), D. Cammer (G)
West Canada Valley 9, Cooperstown 8 (Saturday)
C … 000 132 2 — 8 10 3
WCV … 001 205 1 — 9 13 2
C: Kalen Dempsey (L), and Emerson Toulson
WCV: Maxwell (W), and Costello
2B: Braydon Hascup (C), Kalen Dempsey (C)
Gilboa 15, Berne-Knox-Westerlo 4 (Saturday)
G … 043 530 0 — 15 14 2
BKW … 001 030 0 — 4 3 5
G: Sean Willie (W), David Cammer (4), and Damien Merwin
BKW: Delefen (L), Heath (4), Sison (5), Saddlemine (6), and Smith
2B: Joe Willie (G), William Cipolla (G), Detlefen (BKW)
Delhi 7, Afton 3 (Friday)
A … 000 000 3 — 3 6 2
D … 310 200 1 — 7 5 4
A: R. Wright (L), Justin Reeve (2)
D: Issac Marsiglio (W), G. Fitch (7)
3B: Issac Marsiglio (D)
2B: Michael Roach (A)
Cooperstown 9, Herkimer 6 (Friday)
C … 022 002 3 — 9 10 5
H … 033 000 0 — 6 7 2
C: Treston Emerick (W), and Emerson Toulson
H: Gallagher (L), and Huyck
2B: Liam Ford (C), Treston Emerick (C)
