The South Kortright baseball team blanked Worcester 11-0 at home Wednesday for a non-league victory.
Adam Champlin pitched five shutout innings while allowing just two hits to improve to 3-0 on the mound for the Rams.
South Kortright had six doubles in the game; Cole Thomas had two while Chase Rockefeller, Adin Haynes, Logan Reinshagen and Jackson Hudson each had one.
South Kortright will host Margaretville Thursday while Worcester will travel to Schenevus Friday.
Owego Free Academy 6, Oneonta 1
Self-inflicted errors hurt Oneonta in Wednesday’s 6-1 road loss to Owego Free Academy.
After taking the lead in the fourth inning on an RBI double by Jameson Brown, the Yellowjackets made a pair of costly errors that allowed Owego to pull ahead for good.
Cameron Horth pitched well for OHS despite taking the loss, finishing with six strikeouts as he and Ben Casola combined to allow just four hits.
Oneonta will visit Chenango Forks on Friday.
Cooperstown 13, Sherburne-Earlville 2
Cooperstown notched its first win of the season Wednesday with a 13-2 win over Sherburne-Earlville.
Braydon Hascup went 3-for-4 with four RBI, Emerson Toulson had two hits and three RBI and Ethan Kukenberger added two hits.
On the mound, Kalen Dempsey, Kukenberger, Henry Loeffler and Ian Poole combined to allow just two hits in seven innings.
Cooperstown will be at Waterville Friday.
Afton 13, Bainbridge-Guilford 3
Afton used a hot start to take down Bainbridge-Guilford 13-3 in Wednesday’s Midstate Athletic Conference matchup.
The Crimson Knights scored three runs in the first, five in the second and four in the third to build a big early lead.
Braydon Baciuska had two hits and four RBI to lead Afton’s offense while Justin Reeve drove in three runs. Ryan Wright added two hits and four runs scored.
On the mound, Wright struck out 15 batters in six and a third innings to pick up the win.
Connor Davy had a triple and Damon Seymour had a double for the Bobcats.
Afton will be at Delhi/Downsville Friday while B-G visits Harpursville the same day.
Morris/Edmeston 7, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 0 (Tuesday)
Asa Dugan threw a perfect game for Morris/Edmeston on Tuesday to defeat Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 7-0.
Dugan struck out 15 in his dominant performance, and also went 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBI at the plate. Keegan Fraser added a double in the win.
M/E will visit Charlotte Valley on Thursday, while CV-S/SS will host Laurens/Milford on Friday.
South Kortright 11, Worcester 0
Worcester 000 00X X — 0 2 4
S. Kortright 004 7XX X — 11 7 0
W: Fancher (L), Haley (3), Land (4) and Geiskopf
SK: Champlin (W) and Rockefeller
2B: Rockefeller (SK), Haynes (SK), Thomas 2 (SK), Reinshagen (SK), Hudson (SK)
Owego Free Academy 6, Oneonta 1
Oneonta 000 100 0 — 1 4 2
Owego 000 240 X — 6 4 1
OHS: Cameron Horth (L), Ben Casola (5) and Jameson Brown; Horth 6 ks
OFA: Hurbol (W) and Rollison
2B: Jameson Brown (OHS), Farrell (OFA)
Cooperstown 13, Sherburne-Earlville 2
Cooperstown 302 412 1 — 13 11 2
S-E 000 110 0 — 2 2 4
Coop: Kalen Dempsey (W), Ethan Kukenberger (4), Henry Loeffler (5), Ian Poole (6) and Emerson Toulson
S-E: not available
Afton 13, Bainbridge-Guilford 3
B-G 000 001 2 — 3 7 2
Afton 354 010 X — 13 7 1
B-G: C. Davy (L), E. Beames (2), K. Seymour (3)
A: R. Wright (W), J. Wright (7)
3B: C. Davy (B-G)
2B: D. Seymour (B-G)
Morris/Edmeston 7, Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 0 (Tuesday)
M/E 100 212 1 — 7 9 0
CV-S/SS 000 000 0 — 0 0 2
M/E: Asa Dugan (W), and Kyle Ough
CV-S/SS: Max Horvath (L), Kris Cade (5), Alex Rockwell (7) and Oren Prime
3B: Asa Dugan (M/E)
2B: Keegan Fraser (M/E)
Owego Free Academy 11, Oneonta 10
Oneonta lost to Owego Free Academy 11-10 in eight innings Tuesday.
The Yellowjackets used a nine-run sixth inning to tie the game at 10, but eventually lost on a walk-off single.
Abbie Platt had a three-run double for OHS, while Lily Bridger had two hits and two RBI.
Madie Dening struck out one over eight innings in the loss.
Oneonta will visit Chenango Forks on Friday.
Greene 4, Sidney 3The Sidney softball team fell short at home against Greene 4-3 on Wednesday.
The Warriors took a 3-1 lead in the fourth inning, but Greene was able to respond in the late innings thanks to a solo home run by Mackenzie Scott.
Ava Cirigliano struck out nine for Sidney, while hitting a triple at the plate. Adrianna Tanner and Chloie Taylor each doubled in the loss.
Scott led the Greene offense, going 2-for-3 with a triple in addition to her home run. Payton Yahner was the winning pitcher, striking out 14 in the win.
Sidney will visit Chenango Valley Thursday.
Worcester 16, South Kortright 4Worcester rolled past South Kortright 16-4 Wednesday.
Angel Mravlja struck out nine over seven innings in the win, while tallying two hits including a triple at the plate. Rylee Falcone had three hits including a triple for the Wolverines.
Faith Sass, Christina Chakar and Annlyse Haynes each had two hits for South Kortright.
Worcester will visit Schenevus on Thursday while South Kortright visits Margaretville the same day.
Owego Free Academy 11, Oneonta 10, 8 innings
Oneonta 010 009 00 — 10 7 4
Owego 134 200 01 — 11 12 3
OHS: Madie Dening (L), and Maleah Brockington, Emma Burr
OFA: C. Crawford, J. Greeno (6), C.Crawford (7,W), and M. Laubach
2B: Abbie Platt (OHS)
Greene 4, Sidney 3
Greene 000 102 1 — 4 6 1
Sidney 000 300 0 — 3 5 2
G: Payton Yahner (W)
S: Ava Cirigliano (L)
HR: Mackenzie Scott (G)
3B: Ava Cirigliano (S), Mackenzie Scott (G)
2B: Adrianna Tanner (S), Chloie Taylor (S), Rhea Malmquist (G)
Worcester 16, South Kortright 4
Worcester 302 036 2 — 16 9 5
S. Kortright 103 000 0 — 4 2 7
W: Angel Mravlja (W), and Hailey Shalor
SK: Neleh Brown (L), and Hannah Collins
3B: Rylee Falcone (W), Angel Mravlja (W)
