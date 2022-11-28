The Charlotte Valley boys basketball team opened its season on Monday with a 53-36 win over Edmeston at home.
After the first quarter ended with the score tied 14-14, the Wildcats outscored the Panthers 26-6 in the second and third quarters to pull away.
Jamison Quigley led Charlotte Valley with 15 points while Trevor Waid added 12 and Ezra Ontl scored 10.
Leading Edmeston was Gavin McEnroe with eight points.
Charlotte Valley will host Sidney on Friday.
Charlotte Valley 53, Edmeston 36
CV … 14 15 11 12 — 53
E … 14 2 4 15 — 36
CV: Travis Blumberg 1 0-0 2, Trevor Waid 6 0-0 12, Travis Pierce 2 0-0 5, Ezra Ontl 3 1-2 10, Cooper Wright 2 0-0 4, Simone Tunno 1 0-0 2, Jamison Quigley 4 5-8 15, Luke Montgomery 1 0-0 2. Totals: 20 6-10 53
E: Braymon Clark 2 0-0 4, Kyle Ough 1 2-2 5, Gavin McEnroe 4 0-0 8, Collin McEnroe 3 1-2 7, Gunnar Schoellig 2 0-4 5, Austin Galley 2 1-4 5, Isaac Richards 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 4-12 36
Three-point baskets: CV 7 (Ontl 3, Pierce, Tunno, Quigley 2); E 2 (Ough, Schoellig)
Edmeston 60, Stamford 42
The Edmeston girls dropped Stamford 60-42 on Monday thanks to a pair of big performances from Molly Rifanburg and Haylie Lund.
Rifanburg scored a game-high 36 points for the Panthers to go along with 13 steals for a double-double while Lund recorded a triple-double consisting of 12 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 steals.
McKenna Hoyt led Stamford with 19 points while Tryhnati Donato added 11 points.
Edmeston will be at the Pat Grasso Tournament in Laurens on Friday.
Edmeston 60, Stamford 42
E … 13 19 15 13 — 60
S … 15 13 7 7 — 42
E: Molly Rifanburg 14 7-14 36, Hailey Lund 5 2-9 12, Arissa Bolton 2 0-0 5, Abby White 1 0-0 3, Kenna Buriello 1 0-0 2, Emma White 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 9-23 60
S: Tryhnati Donato 4 3-4 11, Tierney Turner 3 0-0 6, Dezaraye Hillis 1 1-3 3, Rylie Brewster 1 1-1 3, McKenna Hoyt 9 1-2 19. Totals: 18 6-10 42
Three-point baskets: E 3 (A. White, Rifanburg, Bolton); S 0
