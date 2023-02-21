The Charlotte Valley boys basketball team notched a 54-30 victory over Worcester on Tuesday to begin play in the Section IV Class D playoffs.
Jamison Quigley and Trevor Waid led the offensive attack for the Wildcats as the duo finished with 21 and 18 points, respectively. Ezra Ontl also scored in double-digits with 10 points.
Matt Sanders and Joey Geiskopf each scored nine points in the loss for Worcester.
Charlotte Valley hosts Laurens/Milford in the quarterfinal round on Friday.
Laurens/Milford 71, Hunter-Tannersville 45
Laurens/Milford used a big second quarter to roll to a 71-45 victory over Hunter-Tannersville on Tuesday in the first round of the Section IV Class D playoffs.
After taking a three-point lead in the first quarter, L/M outscored Hunter 28-7 in the second frame to pull away for good.
Braden Murphy scored a game-high 19 points to lead Laurens/Milford, and Christian Lawson also finished in double-figures with 15 points.
Grady Glennon was the top scorer for Hunter with 15 points while Garrett Legg netted 10.
Laurens/Milford will visit Charlotte Valley in the quarterfinals on Friday.
Richfield Springs 45, Edmeston 37
Richfield Springs used a big fourth quarter to erase a late deficit and pull away from Edmeston 45-37 in the first round of the Section IV Class D playoffs on Tuesday.
Bradyn Dunckel led the Indians with 18 points, while Dylan Hosford added 16 in the win. Braymon Clark led Edmeston with nine points and Kyle Ough scored seven.
Richfield Springs will advance to face top-seeded Morris on Friday at Morris.
Charlotte Valley 54, Worcester 30
CV … 14 21 15 4 — 54
W … 8 7 9 6 — 30
CV: Trevor Waid 7 3-4 18, Travis Pierce 1 0-0 2, Ezra Ontl 3 2-2 10, Cooper Wright 0 1-2 1, Jamison Quigley 9 0-0 21, Noah Johnson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 6-8 54
W: Dominic Critti 1 0-0 2, Connor Fancher 2 0-3 4, Ben Ballard 0 0-2 0, Joey Geiskopf 2 5-9 9, Tyler Head 3 0-0 6, Matt Sanders 3 3-6 9. Totals: 11 8-20 30
Three-point baskets: CV 6 (Waid, Ontl 2, Quigley 3); W 0
Laurens/Milford 71, Hunter-Tannersville 45
L/M … 13 28 16 14 — 71
H-T … 10 7 7 18 — 45
L/M: Carter Stevens 3 3-3 9, Christian Lawson 5 2-4 15, Cyller Cimko 3 1-1 7, Nick DeBoer 1 0-0 2, Mike Virtell 3 1-3 7, Donta Sherwood 1 0-0 3, Braden Murphy 7 1-3 19, Logan Conklin 2 2-2 6, Evan Clark 1 0-0 2, Luke Edmonds 0 1-2 1. Totals: 27 11-18 71
H-T: Nick Uhrik 3 0-0 8, Donovan Garcia 0 0-0 0, Thomas Houlihan 1 2-2 4, Grady Glennon 5 2-2 15, Garrett Legg 4 0-0 10, Connor Schiefer 2 1-2 5, Jaedyn McKinnie 1 0-0 3. Totals: 16 5-6 45
Three-point baskets: L/M 6 (Murphy 4, Lawson, Sherwood); H-T 8 (Uhrik 2, Glennon 3, Legg 2, McKinnie)
Richfield Springs 45, Edmeston 37
RS … 9 10 6 20 — 45
E … .6 12 12 7 — 37
RS: Jesse Bowman 3 1-2 8, Justin Wolfe 0 2-2 2, Bradyn Dunckel 8 1-3 18, Landen Schultz 0 0-0 0, Jordan Diliberto 0 1-2 1, Dylan Hosford 6 4-5 16, Baker 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 9-14 45
E: Braymon Clark 3 0-0 9, Kyle Ough 3 1-2 7, Gavin McEnroe G 1 1-3 3, Collin McEnroe 2 1-2 5, Gunner Schoelig 1 1-2 4, Izek Richards 2 0-0 4, Preston Graham 2 1-2 5. Totals: 14 5-11 37
Three-point baskets: RS 2 (Bowman, Dunckel); E 2 (Clark, Schoelig)
Cooperstown 55, Onondaga 43
The Cooperstown girls took care of business on Tuesday with a 55-43 win over Onondaga in the Section III Class C Quarterfinals.
Dani Seamon notched a double-double for the Hawkeyes with 24 points and 12 rebounds while also adding three steals and three assists. Rory Nelen scored 13 points to go with six steals, five rebounds, and three assists, Savannah Kirkby netted 10 points, Brenna Seamon tallied seven rebounds and five assists, and Tori France provided five assists.
Cooperstown will face Westmoreland in the semifinals on Sunday at Onondaga Community College.
Cooperstown 55, Onondaga 43
C … 17 14 12 12 — 55
O … 11 8 13 10 — 43
C: Meghan Niles 0 0-0 0, Tori France 2 0-0 4, Rory Nelen 6 1-2 13, Olivia Murdock 0 0-0 0, Claire Jensen 2 0-0 4, Hannah Craig 0 0-0 0, Dani Seamon 10 4-9 24, Savannah Kirkby 5 0-0 10, Brenna Seamon 0 0-0 0. Totals 25 5-11 55.
O: Sydney Cox 4 0-0 9, Jakiya Hill 8 1-5 20, Emma Denath 0 0-0 0, Shea Baggett 3 5-6 11, Charlotte Hourigan 0 0-0 0, Ava Murphy 1 0-3 3. Totals 16 6-18 43.
Three-point baskets: C 0; O 8 (Cox 4, Hill 3, Murphy)
