The most successful baseball season in Charlotte Valley history came to an end Friday in Sidney as the Wildcats fell to defending state champion Deposit-Hancock 9-1 in the Section IV Class D Championship Game.
Charlotte Valley, which was making its first ever appearance in a baseball sectional final, couldn’t overcome a handful of early defensive miscues while also being held in check at the plate by Eagles starter Blake Fortunato.
“It was obviously not how we wanted to end [the season],” Charlotte Valley coach Jim Wolf said. “We didn’t play our best game by any means and we had to to beat those guys because they’re really good.”
Jamison Quigley had two doubles for the Wildcats while also driving in the team’s only run. In fact, all four of Charlotte Valley’s base hits were doubles, with Trevor Waid and Cooper Wright also collecting two-baggers.
Quigley and Waid combined for seven strikeouts on the mound while allowing just four hits and three walks.
For Deposit, Fortunato struck out 10 batters in seven innings while yielding just four hits and two walks. Lucas Barnes had a double while Zech Begeal drove in two runs.
After stranding Quigley at second on a first-inning double, the Eagles got right to work as Fortunato led things off with a first-pitch single. From there, the mistakes started to pile up for the Wildcats.
A pair of walks loaded the bases and two errors plus Begeal’s two-run single opened the floodgates for a five-run inning.
Charlotte Valley got on the board in the top of the third when Waid and Quigley switched places on back-to-back doubles, but Fortunato recorded a strikeout to limit the damage.
More Charlotte Valley miscues led to four more Deposit runs in the bottom of the third.
Barnes led things off with a double and came around to score on back-to-back errors. A Brody Matthews RBI single and two more fielding miscues brought in the next three runs.
After the game, Wolf acknowledged that nerves likely played a role in his team’s uncharacteristic fielding mistakes.
“I think it was,” he said. “We talked about it on the bus ride over, we talked about ‘Hoosiers.’ It was a big, big moment that no one from Charlotte Valley’s ever been in before. I told them, ‘The bases are 90 feet [apart], the pitching mound is 60 feet, six inches. It’s just baseball like at our place.’ I think [the nerves] got the best of us. We were missing routine plays and there’s no excuse when you’re playing on turf. If you can’t pick a ball at first on turf, it’s not your day.”
That four-run inning would mark the end of the scoring for the game, as both pitching staffs settled in. Waid relieved Quigley in the fourth inning and pitched three scoreless frames while Fortunato was workmanlike in keeping the Wildcats at bay.
While Charlotte Valley made good contact at the plate, Wolf said he knew that they would have to make their opportunities count against such a strong opponent.
“We knew we were gonna be facing good pitching,” he said. “We knew that if we put the ball in play and forced teams to make plays, that’s our best chance. Now, they’re really good; they didn’t make any mistakes. That was the difference.
“That’s why they’re the defending state champions.”
A disappointing conclusion doesn’t overshadow what was a tremendous postseason run for the Wildcats, who entered the sectional tournament as the six seed and took down league rival South Kortright and Tri-Valley League champion Morris/Edmeston on their way to Friday’s final. They finish the season with an overall record of 11-5.
“I told them that after the dust settles and the hurt passes and goes away to really think about what they accomplished this year,” Wolf said. “We had 10 guys and we beat some really good baseball teams to get here. First time ever in school history that the baseball program has played in the Section IV title game. I hope they remember that. I know it’s a bitter pill right now but it was a great season. I’m really proud of them.”
Wolf also talked about the impact his senior class has had on the program. The quartet of Quigley, Michael Camarata, Freddy Cargill and Cooper Wright have been fixtures for the Wildcats for four years and — along with exchange student Simone Tunno — got to experience one last big time baseball game in their high school uniforms.
“I had a couple tears in my eyes as I was thanking them and hugging them,” Wolf said. “It’s been a special group. Those four have played with me since they were in ninth grade. You get used to writing down Camarata at shortstop, you write down Quigley… it’s gonna be weird to not write those names down next year.
“They should hold their heads high because they had a hell of a year.”
Deposit-Hancock 9, Charlotte Valley 1
CV … 001 000 0 — 1 4 6
D-H … 504 000 X — 9 4 0
CV: Jamison Quigley (L), Trevor Waid (4) and Trevor Waid, Michael Camarata (4)
D-H: Blake Fortunato (W) and Noah Bass
2B: Lucas Barnes (D-H), Trevor Waid (CV), Jamison Quigley 2 (CV), Cooper Wright (CV)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.