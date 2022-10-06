The Charlotte Valley girls soccer team edged South Kortright 1-0 on the road Thursday in Delaware League play.
Maeve Carey scored the game’s only goal for the Wildcats with just under four minutes left in regulation.
Wildcats keeper Cadence Santiago made four saves in the shutout while Addy Eckert had 11 stops for SK.
Charlotte Valley will host Gilboa-Conesville on Tuesday while South Kortright hosts Roxbury on Tuesday.
Clinton 3, Cooperstown 1
The Lady Hawkeyes fell to Clinton 3-1 at home on Thursday.
Sophia Hotaling’s unassisted goal was Cooperstown’s only tally of the game. Brenna Seamon finished with 11 saves in net.
Paige Luke scored twice for Clinton while Lydia Detraglia also had a goal.
Cooperstown will face Waterville on Tuesday.
Worcester 2, Richfield Springs 0
The Worcester girls blanked Richfield Springs 2-0 in Thursday’s Tri-Valley League game.
Scoring for the Wolverines in the victory were Anna Serdy and Makenna Ventuleta.
Keeper Elyza Schoeberl made five saves to notch the shutout while Lillian Frable stopped 11 shots for Richfield Springs.
Worcester will host Morris/Edmeston on Friday while Richfield Springs visits Brookfield on Friday.
Stamford/Jefferson 1, Gilboa 0
Stamford/Jefferson downed Gilboa 1-0 in Thursday’s Delaware League matchup.
Skylar Aldrich scored the game’s only goal for Stamford/Jefferson. McKenna Hoyt made two saves to earn the shutout victory.
Stamford/Jefferson’s next game will be at Hunter-Tannersville.
Charlotte Valley 1, South Kortright 0
CV … 0-1-1
SK … 0-0-0
CV: Maeve Carey 1-0
SK: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: CV 12-5, SK 4-3
Goalies: Cadence Santiago (CV) 4, Addy Eckert (SK) 11
Clinton 3, Cooperstown 1
Clint … 1-2-3
Coop … 0-1-1
Clint: Lydia Detraglia 1-0, Paige Luke 2-0, Abby Hemstrought 0-1
Coop: Sophia Hotaling 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: Coop 15-3, Clint n/a
Goalies: Brenna Seamon (Coop) 11
Worcester 2, Richfield Springs 0
W: Anna Serdy 1-0, Makenna Ventuleta 1-0
RS: none
Shots: W 13, RS 5
Goalies: Elyza Schoeberl (W) 5, Lillian Frable (RS) 11
Stamford/Jefferson 1, Gilboa 0
S/J: Skylar Aldrich 1-0
G: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: S/J 9-5, G 1-2
Goalies: McKenna Hoyt (S/J) 2, C. Ciarazio (G) 8
VOLLEYBALL
Unatego 3, Sidney 1
The Unatego volleyball team defeated Sidney in four sets on Thursday by scores of 25-22, 15-25, 25-13, 25-16.
Cailyn Wood led the Spartans with eight aces and four digs. Also contributing to the win were Nica Hurlburt (eight aces), Ava Hilton (three kills), Ivy Tice (two kills), and Mallory Hafele (six assists).
Bri Taylor had four blocks for Sidney.
Unatego will host Bainbridge-Guilford on Tuesday for its “Think Pink” event. Sidney will host Oxford on Tuesday.
Unatego 3, Sidney 1
Game Scores: 25-22, 15-25, 25-13, 25-16
U: Cailyn Wood 8 aces, 4 digs; Nica Hurlburt 8 aces; Ava Hilton 3 kills; Ivy Tice 2 kills; Mallory Hafele 6 assists
S: Bri Taylor 4 blocks
FIELD HOCKEY
Walton 3, Sidney 2, OT (Wednesday)
The Walton field hockey team scored a dramatic 3-2 overtime victory over Sidney on Wednesday.
Walton jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first half on goals by Jacqlyn Gransbury and Gwyn Northrup.
Emma Constable got Sidney on the board in the third quarter and Ava Cirigliano sent the game into overtime on a penalty shot with just 10 seconds left in regulation.
Walton recovered, however, when Gransbury scored the game-winner with 6:11 left in the extra period to seal the victory.
Walton goalie Delana Wood had one save while Liv Gavin made two stops for Sidney.
Walton 3, Sidney 2, OT (Wednesday)
W … 0-2-0-0-1-3
S … 0-0-1-1-0-2
W: Jacqlyn Gransbury 2-1, Gwyn Northrup 1-0
S: Emma Constable 1-0, Ava Cirigliano 1-0, Cooper Casey 0-1
Shots-Corners: W 5-5, S 2-4
Goalies: Delana Wood (W) 1, Ky Phillips (S) 0, Liv Gavin (S) 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.