After South Kortright scored a late goal to force overtime, Charlotte Valley prevailed 4-3 in the extra period in Thursday’s Delaware League girls soccer match.
Aleigha Brockway scored the winning goal for Charlotte Valley in overtime after South Kortright tied the game up with 35 seconds left in regulation.
Also scoring for Charlotte Valley were Elizabeth Gerster, Ella Gerster, and Natalie Amadon. Cadence Losi added two assists in the win.
Emily Andersen scored twice for South Kortright while Kaylee Weaver also found the back of the net.
Cadence Santiago made 10 saves for the Wildcats while Chloe Davis stopped 12 shots for the Rams.
Charlotte Valley (6-4-1 overall, 4-1 league) will face Schenevus on Saturday.
Windham-Ashland-Jewett 5, Hunter-Tannersville 2
Windham-Ashland-Jewett defeated Hunter-Tannersville 5-2 on Thursday thanks to a pair of great performances from Ashton Hansen and Amanda Nilsen.
Hansen netted a hat trick in the victory while Nilsen scored two goals of her own.
Mackenzie Radcliff scored both of Hunter’s goals.
WAJ keeper Cassandra Coe made seven saves and Melody Burke stopped nine shots for H-T.
Windham-Ashland-Jewett (3-5 overall, 2-3 league) will be in action at the Hunter Tournament on Saturday.
Milford 2, Laurens 0 (Wednesday)
A pair of second-half goals allowed the Wildcats to defeat the Leopards in Wednesday’s Tri-Valley League matchup.
Mariah Saggese and Kara Mertz were the goal scorers for Morris, with Saggese and Alexis Sutphin notching an assist apiece.
Milford goalie Leeanna West made four saves in the shutout. Laurens’ Kya McNicol also recorded four saves.
Milford (8-1-1 overall, 5-1-1 league) will visit Gilbertsville-Mount Upton on Friday.
Edmeston 2, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 1 (Wednesday)
The Panthers edged the Raiders 2-1 in a Tri-Valley League game on Wednesday.
Arissa Bolton scored twice in the first half to lead Edmeston. Molly Rifanburg provided an assist.
Scoring for GMU was Skye Wilson with the assist coming from Madeline Pain.
Edmeston keeper Abby White finished with seven saves, while GMU’s Mackenzie Barnes made 18 stops.
GMU honored its group of six seniors during the game: Wilson, Pain, Angelina Correll, Kaitlyn Finch, and Nicole Meyers.
Morris 3, Sharon Springs 1 (Wednesday)
The Mustangs defeated the Spartans 3-1 in Wednesday’s Tri-Valley League contest.
Carissa Richards netted a hat trick to lead the Morris offense. Madison Giardino scored the lone goal for Sharon Springs off an assist from Madison Westerman.
Sharon Springs keeper Ava Jump made 10 saves in the loss.
Charlotte Valley 4, South Kortright 3
CV: Elizabeth Gerster 1-0, Ella Gerster 1-0, Natalie Amadon 1-0, Aleigha Brockway 1-1, Cadence Losi 0-2, Maeve Carey 0-1
SK: Kaylee Weaver 1-0, Emily Andersen 2-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: CV 21-9 SK 14-5
Goalies: Cadence Santiago (CV) 10, Chloe Davis (SK) 12
Windham-Ashland-Jewett 5, Hunter-Tannersville 2
WAJ: Ashton Hansen 3-0, Amanda Nilsen 2-0
HT: Mackenzie Radcliff 2-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: WAJ 18-6, HT 10-4
Goalies: Cassandra Coe (WAJ) 7, Melody Burke (HT) 9
Milford 2, Laurens 0 (Wednesday)
Milford: Mariah Saggese 1-1, Kara Mertz 1-0, Alexis Sutphin 0-1
Laurens: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: M 8-2, L 6-1
Goalies: Leeanna West (M) 4, Kya McNicol (L) 4
Edmeston 2, Gilbertsville-Mount Upton 1 (Wednesday)
Edmeston: Arissa Bolton 2-0, Molly Rifanburg 0-1
GMU: Skye Wilson 1-0, Madeline Pain 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: E 20-3, GMU 8-0
Goalies: Abby White (E) 7, Mackenzie Barnes (GMU) 18
Morris 3, Sharon Springs 1 (Wednesday)
Morris: Carissa Richards 3-0
Sharon Springs: Madison Giardino 1-0, Madison Westerman 0-1
Shots-Corner Kicks: not provided
Goalies: Ava Jump (SS) 10
BOYS SOCCER
Cooperstown 5, Mount Markham 1
Cooperstown prevailed over Mount Markham 5-1 on Thursday, with Cooperstown pulling ahead by using a four-goal first half.
Ollie Wasson and Colby Diamond each contributed two goals, Liam Spencer added a goal of his own and an assist for the Hawkeyes, and Luca Gardner-Olesen and Aidan Spencer both added assists for Cooperstown.
For Mount Markham, Will Lenny got his team on the scoreboard with a goal.
In net, Alex Arkema saved nine shots for Mount Markham, with Finn Holohan and Charlie Lambert blocking four and two shots, respectively, for Cooperstown.
The Hawkeyes (9-0 overall, 5-1 league) will host Sauquoit Valley on Monday.
South Kortright 3, Charlotte Valley 0
South Kortright blanked Charlotte Valley in their boys soccer game on Thursday.
Trent Cole, Jayden Sturniolo, and Jacob Morton each found the back of the net once for the Rams.
In goal, Adam Champlin made two saves for South Kortright. The Rams outshot the Wildcats 23-2 in the victory.
South Kortright (9-2-1) will play Roxbury at home on Tuesday.
Roxbury 5, Jefferson 0
Roxbury defeated Jefferson 5-0 on Thursday as Paul Zamosy scored four goals for the Rockets.
Zamosy also added an assist in the victory. Keith Grieco contributed his own goal, with Peyton Procter providing an assist.
Spencer Greene saved five shots for Roxbury and George Proctor blocked five for Jefferson.
Cooperstown 5, Mount Markham 1
COOP: Ollie Wasson 2-0, Colby Diamond 2-0, Liam Spencer 1-1
MM: Will Lenny 1-0
Shots-Corner Kicks: C 34-8, M 6-3
Goalies: Alex Arkema (M) 9, Finn Holohan (C) 4, Charlie Lambert (C) 2
South Kortright 3, Charlotte Valley 0
South Kortright: Trent Cole 1-0, Jayden Sturniolo 1-0, Jacob Morton 1-0
Charlotte Valley: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: SK 23-9; CV 2-0
Goalies: Adam Champlin (SK) 2; Aven Santiago (CV) na
Roxbury 5, Jefferson 0
Roxbury: Paul Zamosy 4-1, Keith Grieco 1-0, Peyton Proctor 0-1
Jefferson: none
Shots-Corner Kicks: R 15-4, J 8-3
Goalies: Spencer Green (J) 5, George Proctor (R) 5
