The Charlotte Valley baseball team continued its surprise run in the Section IV playoffs Wednesday as the sixth-seeded Wildcats defeated two seed Morris/Edmeston 3-2 in a thrilling Class D Semifinal matchup in Morris.
Jamison Quigley led the Charlotte Valley offense, going 3-for-4 with a two-run double while Michael Camarata struck out nine over six and one third innings to earn the win.
Trevor Waid struck out two over two thirds of an inning to secure the save.
Morris/Edmeston’s JJ Benjamin struck out three over three innings while Kyle Ough fanned eight over four innings in relief and went 2-for-4 with an RBI at the plate.
The Wildcats opened the scoring at 2-0 in the third inning as walks by Ezra Ontl and Trevor Waid led to a double from Quigley that drove them both in.
Charlotte Valley coach Jim Wolf wasn’t surprised that Quigley came through in a big spot.
“Jamison has been our catalyst offensively all year,” he said. “He played the second game of the Doug Calhoun Tournament against South Kortright on one leg and still had two or three hits there too. He’s a ballplayer.”
Morris/Edmeston threatened to answer in the bottom of the third with a walk and hit-by-pitch to open the inning, but Camarata escaped by inducing a flyout, strikeout and groundout.
Cooper Wright led off the top of the fourth with a double and later scored on a passed ball to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 3-0.
Both teams put up zeroes in the fifth and six innings and Ough was able to keep the score at 3-0 with a scoreless inning in the top of the seventh.
Morris/Edmeston put up a fight in the bottom of the seventh looking for a comeback win.
Asa Dugan was hit by a pitch and stole a base before an Ough single made the score 3-1. Gavin McEnroe then reached on an error to put the tying runs on base.
Charlotte Valley went to the bullpen to bring in Waid with two on and one out.
Wolf had high praise for Camarata’s performance in a big game.
“As a senior, that’s what you expect,” he said. “He hasn’t pitched in a couple of weeks so we knew he was rested. Sometimes he gets himself in trouble with walks, but he was on today, threw strikes, he was working ahead and he was getting guys out. He did a great job. I’m really proud of him.”
Waid struck out his first batter for the second out before Keegan Frasier drew a walk.
Ough came around to score on a passed ball to cut the deficit to 3-2, giving M/E a chance to win the game with McEnroe moving to third and Frasier moving to second with two outs.
But Waid got a called third strike to end the game and send Charlotte Valley to the Class D Championship against Deposit-Hancock Friday at Sidney.
Wolf said he had complete confidence in Waid to close the game out.
“I knew he would do the job,” Wolf said. “He throws strikes, he’s a gamer, he’s a competitor and that’s what he did. He got the job done.”
Wolf said his team is looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead Friday.
“Deposit-Hancock is the state champion,” he said. “We’re going to go over there to Sidney and do what we did today. We’re going to battle, we’re going to fight for seven innings and we’ll see what happens. We’ve never been in this position before so it’s uncharted territory and I feel like we’re playing with house money a little bit, playing loose, we’re playing relaxed and we’re playing pretty well so it’s a good combination.”
Charlotte Valley 3, Morris/Edmeston 2
CV 002 100 0 — 3 5 2
M/E 000 000 2 — 2 6 0
CV: Michael Camarata (W), Trevor Waid (7), and Trevor Waid, Jamison Quigley (7)
M/E: JJ Benjamin (L), Kyle Ough (4), and Kyle Ough, JJ Benjamin (4)
2B: Jamison Quigley (CV), Cooper Wright (CV)
