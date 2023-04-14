An eight-run second inning helped the Charlotte Valley baseball team defeat Jefferson/Stamford 19-2 at home on Friday in a Delaware League matchup.
Michael Camarata went 3-for-4 at the plate with four RBI to lead the Wildcats’ offense while Freddy Cargill added a double as well.
Trevor Waid was the winning pitcher after striking out nine batters in five innings and allowing two hits and no walks. Camarata added two strikeouts in relief.
Charlotte Valley will be at Afton on Saturday.
Gilboa 17, Roxbury 2
Gilboa rolled to a 17-2 road victory over Roxbury on Friday in Delaware League play.
Jacob Strauch and Sean Willie each had a home run for the Wildcats, with Strauch driving in four runs and Willie knocking in three. Burton Strauch went 2-for-4 with a double and four runs. On the mound, Jacob Strauch earned the win by striking out seven batters in four innings.
Roxbury’s Chris Garofolo finished 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
Gilboa will host Schoharie on Tuesday while Roxbury will visit Schenevus the same day.
Laurens/Milford 22, Windham-Ashland-Jewett/Hunter-Tannersville 7
Laurens/Milford earned a 22-7 non-league road win over Windham-Ashland-Jewett/Hunter-Tannersville on Friday.
Evan Clark went 3-for-4 with two triples and two runs scored for L/M while Nick DeBoer finished 2-for-3 with three runs.
Connor Aplin drove in four runs for Windham on the strength of two triples.
Laurens/Milford will host Worcester on Monday while WAJ/H-T will be at Margaretville the same day.
Afton 12, Harpursville 6 (Thursday)
Afton used a six-run fifth inning to pull away from Harpursville in a 12-6 win on Thursday.
Justin Reeve was the starting pitcher for the Crimson Knights, striking out 10 without allowing an earned run over four innings. Reeve also went 1-for-3 with a double and 3 RBI at the plate in the win.
Braydon Baciuska was the winning pitcher for Afton, striking out seven without allowing an earned run over three innings.
Ryan Wright, Carter Burns, and Hunter Baciuska each tallied two hits in the win.
Brayden Sakowsky struck out eight over five innings for Harpursville while Dominik Franklyn had two triples.
Afton will host Charlotte Valley on Saturday, while Harpursville will host Sidney on Monday.
Schenevus 14, Jefferson/Stamford 4 (Thursday)
Schenevus defeated Jefferson/Stamford 14-4 on Thursday in non-league action.
Cody Keator led the Schenevus offense, going 3-for-3 with a triple, three runs scored, and two RBI. Ryan Spranger was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI in the win.
Tim Green was the winning pitcher, striking out seven in four and two thirds innings.
Jon Leas was 1-for-2 with two runs scored for J/S.
Schenevus will visit Richfield Springs on Monday.
Little Falls 10, Cooperstown 2 (Thursday)
The Cooperstown baseball lost its season opener to Little Falls 10-2 at home on Thursday.
Kalen Dempsey pitched five innings and took the loss on the mound for the Hawkeyes. Braydon Hascup notched a double at the plate.
Cooperstown will host Fort Plain on Saturday.
Charlotte Valley 19, Jefferson/Stamford 2
J/S … 002 000 0 — 2 2 3
CV … 182 035 X — 19 18 3
J/S: Harris (L), Anderson (2), VanEtten (4), Leaf (6), and Leaf, VanEtten
CV: Trevor Waid (W), Michael Camarata (6), and Jamison Quigley
2B: Michael Camarata 2 (CV), Freddy Cargill (CV)
Gilboa 17, Roxbury 2
G … 362 33X X — 17 13 2
R … 000 11X X — 2 4 5
G: Jacob Strauch (W), David Cammer (5), and William Cipolla
R: Bryton Bower (L), Liam Bullock (3), Mason Hamil (3), Chris Garofolo (4), and Thomas Davis, Taran Davis
HR: Sean Willie (G), Jacob Strauch (G)
3B: Burton Strauch (G)
2B: Chris Garofolo (Rox)
Laurens/Milford 22, Windham-Ashland-Jewett/Hunter-Tannersville 7
L/M … 311 827 X — 22 8 0
WAJ/HT … 030 004 X — 7 2 3
L/M: Christian Lawson (W), Evan Clark (3), Aidan Mertz (6), Nick DeBoer (6), and Damien Phillips, Jacob Burkhart
WAJ/HT: Thomas Houlihan (L), John Garzone (1), Leon Honge (4), John Ronk (5), Jacob Schwartz (6), and Jacob Schwarz, Thomas Houlihan
3B: Evan Clark 2 (L/M), Connor Aplin (WAJ/H-T)
Afton 12, Harpursville 6 (Thursday)
H … 200 201 1 — 6 7 2
A … 301 026 X — 12 9 5
H: Brayden Sakowsky (L), C. Smith (6), and J. Yereb
A: Justin Reeve, Braydon Baciuska (5, W), and Matthew Carman
3B: Dominik Franklyn 2 (H)
2B: Justin Reeve (A)
Schenevus 14, Jefferson/Stamford 4 (Thursday)
J/S … 300 010 0 — 4 2 1
S … 311 153 X — 14 9 4
J/S: Brayden Sparkes (L), Pat Terk (4), Jordan Anderson (6), and Jon Leas
S: Tim Green (W) Allen Osborne (5), and Mehki Regg
3B: Cody Keator (S)
2B: Ryan Spranger (S)
Little Falls 10, Cooperstown 2 (Thursday)
LF … 301 400 2 — 10 8 2
C … 000 010 1 — 2 4 2
LF: Mihanta (W), and Regan
C: Kalen Dempsey (L), Henry Loeffler (6), Ethan Kukenberger (7), and Emerson Toulson
2B: Regan 2 (LF), Braydon Hascup (Coop)
SOFTBALL Deposit-Hancock 12, Sidney 0
Kaitlyn Macumber and Aubrey Smith pitched a combined no-hitter for Deposit-Hancock as the Eagles defeated Sidney 12-0 on Friday.
Macumber struck out 13 over five innings, while Smith struck out one over the final two innings. Macumber added two doubles at the plate in the win.
Ava Cirigliano struck out two over seven innings in the loss.
Sidney will host Norwich on Saturday.
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 11, Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville Central 5 (Thursday)
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs took down Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville Central 11-5 in a non-league matchup on Thursday.
Lexi Dygert had two hits including a home run while Joleen Lusk had two hits as well and Brin Whiteman notched a triple. Mia Dubben struck out six batters and walked just three to earn the win in the circle.
CV-S/SS will be off until Saturday, April 22 when it faces Hamilton in the Laurens Tournament.
Deposit-Hancock 12, Sidney 0
S … 000 000 0 — 0 0 7
D-H … 104 223 X — 12 13 0
S: Ava Cirigliano (L), and Emma Constable
D-H: Kaitlyn Macumber (W), Aubrey Smith (6), and A. Ray
2B: Kaitlyn Macumber 2 (D-H), S. Gross (D-H), K. Dawson (D-H), A. Russell (D-H), A. Makowski (D-H)
Cherry Valley-Springfield/Sharon Springs 11, Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville Central 5 (Thursday)
CV-S/SS … 002 031 5 — 11 7 3
OESJ … 202 001 0 — 5 3 5
CV-S/SS: Mia Dubben (W), and Lydia Lusk
OESJ: K. Hazzard (L), Crennell (7), and S. Hazzard
HR: Lexi Dygert (CVS-SS)
3B: Brin Whiteman (CVS-SS)
2B: S. Hazzard (OESJ)
