The Charlotte Valley/Schenevus golf team defeated Margaretville 117-120 through five holes in a rain-shorted outing at Ouleout Creek.
Shawn Streeter shot a 27 to lead CV/S while Tucker Whipple shot a 28 in the win.
Ryan Sanford led Margaretville, shooting a 27 while BJ Fairbairn and Conner Hill each followed with a 30.
CV/S improves to 2-1 and will return to action Monday when they face Gilboa at Ouleout Creek.
Hunter-Tannersville 157, South Kortright 193
Hunter-Tannersville defeated South Kortright 157-193 at Colonial Country Club Thursday.
Gideon Glennon led the way for H-T, shooting a 36, including a pair of birdies, while Kate Smith shot a 37 in the win.
Connor Quarino shot a 45 to lead SK while Lance McClure shot a 46.
H-T will look to improve to 3-0 when they take on Gilboa Tuesday.
Charlotte Valley/Schenevus 117, Margaretville 120
CV/S: Shawn Streeter 27, Tucker Whipple 28, Cody Keator 29, Natalie Amadon 33.
Marg: Ryan Sanford 27, B.J. Fairbairn 30, Conner Hill 30, Anthony Maggio 33.
Hunter-Tannersville 157, South Kortright 193
H-T: Gideon Glennon 36, Kate Smith 37, Grady Glennon 38, Teagan Mahoney 46.
SK: Connor Quarino 45, Lance McClure 46, Boston Quarino 47, Jacob Staroba 55.
