Charlotte Valley scored eight runs in the third inning and nine in the fifth en route to a 19-2 Delaware League victory over Roxbury on Wednesday.
Michael Camarata went 3-for-4 with three RBI and a double, Cooper Wright had two hits and two RBI and Jamison Quigley had a triple and a double for the Wildcats.
Ethan Barrett also had a triple while Trevor Waid, John Gonsalves and Simone Tunno each had doubles.
Wright was the winning pitcher for Charlotte Valley, striking out eight in five innings while allowing three hits and three walks. Waid added three strikeouts in relief.
Charlotte Valley will host Jefferson/Stamford on Friday.
South Kortright 14, Gilboa 5
South Kortright defeated Gilboa 14-5 in a Delaware League matchup on Wednesday.
The Rams broke open what had been a one-run game with an eight-run sixth inning.
Darren Dengler led the SK offense, going 4-for-4 with a triple, two doubles and five RBI in the win. Logan Reinshagen was the winning pitcher, striking out 10 in relief.
South Kortright will visit Margaretville on Friday while Gilboa will visit Roxbury the same day.
Sidney 18, Unatego 3
Sidney rolled to an 18-3 home victory over Unatego on Wednesday in Midstate Athletic Conference action.
Ava Cirigliano had a huge game at the plate for the Warriors, going 5-for-5 with six RBI, including a three-run home run and a double, five steals and four runs scored. Cirigliano also struck out eight batters to earn the win in the circle.
Elsewhere for Sidney, Aurienna Larson went 3-for-4 with an RBI, Emma Constable went 2-for-3 with four runs and Katelynn Youngs and Sam Constable each had triples.
Unatego’s Jess Partridge finished with strikeouts in the loss.
Sidney will be at Deposit-Hancock on Friday while Unatego will be playing in the Mudville Tournament on Saturday.
Gilboa 20, South Kortright 17, 8 inn.
Gilboa outlasted South Kortright 20-17 in a back-and-forth eight-inning Delaware League contest on Wednesday.
After South Kortright tied things up in the bottom of the seventh, Gilboa responded with three runs in the top of the eighth while holding SK scoreless in the bottom half.
Caitlyn Ciaravino led the Gilboa offense, hitting a home run and a double, while Karly Sutton added a home run of her own.
Faith Sass hit a home run and two singles for SK, while Christina Chakar hit a double and two singles in the win. Neleh Brown struck out 13 for the Rams.
South Kortright will host Roxbury on Friday while Gilboa will visit Stamford/Jefferson on Monday.
Sidney 4, Oxford 0 (Tuesday)
Sidney blanked Oxford 4-0 on Tuesday behind a one-hit shutout from Ava Cirigliano, who struck out 14 batters in the win.
Bella West went 1-for-3 with a triple and two RBI for the Warriors. Taegan Manwarren went 1-for-3 with the lone hit for the Blackhawks.
Sidney will visit Deposit-Hancock on Friday while Oxford will host Unadilla Valley on Thursday.
